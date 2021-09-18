For the first time in Housewives history, the ladies will not be mentioning it all.

The Real Housewives of New York City's season 13 reunion has officially been canceled, EW has confirmed. A statement from a Bravo spokesperson reads: "Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season. It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."

Typically, all Housewives seasons end with a reunion wherein all the cast members — wearing high-sparkle eveningwear — gather to revisit the events of the season. The conversation is moderated by Bravo producer and host Andy Cohen, who incorporates fan-submitted questions into the discussion. Filmed over the course of one very long day, the reunions usually take up two or three episodes and often become highly contentious as the ladies (who have watched most of the season by the time they reunite) fight for the last word on their onscreen dramas.

The Real Housewives of New York City Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, and Luann de Lesseps on 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

This season of RHONY began with a cast shakeup: After season 12, fan favorite Dorinda Medley was put "on pause"; Tinsley Mortimer had already left the show midseason to live with her (now-ex) boyfriend in Chicago. The gap in the cast was filled by newcomer Eboni K. Williams, an attorney and broadcaster who was brought on as a friend of sophomore cast member Leah McSweeney. The whole lineup comprised Williams, McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan, with former cast member Heather Thomson and Singer's friend Bershan Shaw both appearing occasionally in a "friend" capacity.

Season 13 has been controversial, to say the least. It was filmed in late 2020, and was heavily characterized by pandemic anxiety, political tensions, and the response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The two youngest and newest Housewives, McSweeney and Williams were most willing to address these issues, often clashing with their older and more longstanding castmates — in particular franchise OG Singer — in discussions of politics or racial justice.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY Leah McSweeney, Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer on 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The season finale aired on Aug. 31, and last week's episode, titled "So… That Happened," consisted of outtakes from the season. Just last Friday, however, Cohen tweeted (as he traditionally does) that he was preparing for the reunion and urged fans to tweet him their questions. Cohen's call for questions came later than is typical — normally they would have already shot the reunion by then, as the season had already aired its finale — but there was clearly still an intention, just a week ago, to have the conversation.

It looks like RHONY fans will have to wait for next season. In the meantime, this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is poised to serve enough reunion drama to last us several lifetimes.