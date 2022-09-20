Teresa Giudice recreates her iconic RHONJ table flip on Dancing With the Stars
Pay attention (puh-leeze), because Teresa Giudice just recreated one of the most iconic moments in Real Housewives of New Jersey history.
The hot-tempered reality star referenced her own storied history Monday night, when she flipped a table during a tango performance on the Dancing With the Stars season 31 premiere.
Dancing alongside partner Pasha Pashkov, Giudice twirled on the stage to a cover of Rihanna's "We Found Love" before grabbing the prop table and hoisting it into the air — recalling the endlessly memed RHONJ season 1 moment that saw her decimating a dinner table at a restaurant during a fiery exchange with former Housewives star Danielle Staub.
"I've been working on myself. I'm happily remarried. Part of the reason why I'm doing Dancing With the Stars is I want people to get to know the real Teresa Giudice," the 50-year-old said in a short video segment preceding the performance, in which she also referenced her 11-month stint in prison after a fraud case also involving her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.
In a segment chronicling Giudice's Dancing With the Stars prep, the reality titan asked Pashkov if he'd ever seen her other show.
"I know the table flipping [episode]," he responded with a laugh. Giudice replied: "I used to — used to — have a short fuse. I started working with a therapist on how not to get triggered."
Though Giudice appeared to be impressed by her skills, the judges weren't as enthused, as the couple tallied a mere 20 points for their final score.
Dancing With the Stars season 31 — hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro — continues Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
