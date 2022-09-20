Teresa Giudice recreates her iconic RHONJ table flip on Dancing With the Stars

The Real Housewives legend brought a little Jersey heat to the ballroom.
By Joey Nolfi September 20, 2022 at 09:05 AM EDT
Advertisement

Dancing With the Stars

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network
genre

Pay attention (puh-leeze), because Teresa Giudice just recreated one of the most iconic moments in Real Housewives of New Jersey history.

The hot-tempered reality star referenced her own storied history Monday night, when she flipped a table during a tango performance on the Dancing With the Stars season 31 premiere.

Dancing alongside partner Pasha Pashkov, Giudice twirled on the stage to a cover of Rihanna's "We Found Love" before grabbing the prop table and hoisting it into the air — recalling the endlessly memed RHONJ season 1 moment that saw her decimating a dinner table at a restaurant during a fiery exchange with former Housewives star Danielle Staub.

Teresa Giudice recreates her iconic RHONJ table flip on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
| Credit: Bravo; Disney +

"I've been working on myself. I'm happily remarried. Part of the reason why I'm doing Dancing With the Stars is I want people to get to know the real Teresa Giudice," the 50-year-old said in a short video segment preceding the performance, in which she also referenced her 11-month stint in prison after a fraud case also involving her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

In a segment chronicling Giudice's Dancing With the Stars prep, the reality titan asked Pashkov if he'd ever seen her other show.

Teresa Giudice recreates her iconic RHONJ table flip on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
| Credit: Bravo; Disney +

"I know the table flipping [episode]," he responded with a laugh. Giudice replied: "I used to — used to — have a short fuse. I started working with a therapist on how not to get triggered."

Though Giudice appeared to be impressed by her skills, the judges weren't as enthused, as the couple tallied a mere 20 points for their final score.

Dancing With the Stars season 31 — hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro — continues Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

Dancing With the Stars
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 30
rating
genre
network

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com