See Braunwyn tell Shannon ‘I’m an alcoholic’ in exclusive RHOC clip

The Real Housewives of Orange County type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

Following her declaration that she’s an alcoholic at the end of last week’s season premiere, Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s journey with sobriety continues in this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“There’s a fear that I’m going to lose Shannon [Storms Beador] as a friend,” the OC Housewife, now in her second season, admits in an exclusive clip from the episode. “We’ve always been drinking buddies.” She worries that Shannon might have heard gossip about her from ex-housewife Tamra Judge, who might have gotten it from Windham-Burke’s free-spirited mother “Dr. Deb” — but she ends up telling Beador about her sobriety herself.

Upon hearing that her friend isn’t drinking, Beador first assumes that the mother of seven is pregnant again. “Well, that’s exciting!” she says, but Windham-Burke swiftly corrects her: “It’s not, really. It actually sucks, and I hate it, and I’m miserable.”

In the season premiere, she confided in Emily Simpson — who had called out Windham-Burke on her drinking last year — about her struggles. “I don’t think I can ever drink again,” she told Simpson. “And I honestly can say that that scares the s--- out of me.” The episode concluded with her saying in one of her confessionals that she's an alcoholic.

Season 15 of the original Real Housewives series began shooting in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the U.S. The SoCal ‘wives will take the Bravo franchise into uncharted territory as the season goes on to document how its cast responded to life in quarantine.

Check out the exclusive clip above for Shannon's reaction to the news. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

