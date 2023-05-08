The reality star and the ex-NFL player are reportedly separating after nearly 12 years of marriage (and eight years of airtime).

Don't be tardy for the divorce: RHOA star Kim Zolciak splits from Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are going their separate ways.

The once and future Real Housewives of Atlanta star (and noted wig) has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 12 years and at least one spin-off. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Zolciak listed April 30 as the date of her separation from Biermann, whom she wed in November 2011, citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

A representative for Zolciak declined to comment to EW.

Zolciak scored a "hit" in 2009 with the proto-Housewife dance single "Tardy for the Party," co-written by fellow RHOA star and actual Grammy winner Kandi Burruss, and has since based her entire career off it.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann | Credit: Paras Griffin/GC Images

After leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012, Zolciak starred in her own spin-off series, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, which chronicled her long, dramatic road to the aisle.

Once the wedding had been attended to — on time, no less — the show became just Don't Be Tardy, and documented Zolciak's life with Biermann, a former NFL player, and the four kids they share. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's two eldest daughters in 2013.

Don't Be Tardy ran for eight seasons, calling it quits in 2020.

As an OG RHOA cast member, Zolciak has also popped in and out of the show over the years and will make her triumphant(?) return as a friend-of in season 15, which is currently airing on Bravo.

Zolciak will also be joined by RHOA day-ones Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow, as well as Cynthia Bailey, who clung mightily onto her peach from seasons 3 to 10 and an ill-advised season of Ultimate Girls Trip.

Related content: