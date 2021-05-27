Reunited Friends cast shares never-before-told memories from finale

The cast and crew couldn't have been any more emotional on the very last day of filming.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Friends: The Reunion.

They may as well have called the last episode of Friends, "The One With All the Tears."

The very last scene in the series finale sees the cast head out of what was once Monica (Cox) and Rachel's (Aniston) apartment and head downstairs to Central Perk for one last cup of coffee together before Monica and Chandler (Perry) leave for their new home outside the city. As shown in behind-the-scenes footage during the reunion, as they exited the shot, the cast gathered together in the hallway area of the set and embraced one another as well as Kauffman, Crane, and Bright as they all shed a lot of tears, before composing themselves to take one final bow before the live studio audience.

"There was a lot of crying that night," says LeBlanc, as the cast sit together watching footage of that last day. Adds Kudrow, "I don't know how we got through actual scenes." Indeed, watching themselves crying, the cast start welling up once again.

"I feel emotional about it now that I think about it," says Kauffman in a talking head interivew. "It was not just the end of a series, it was the end of 10 years of relationships. I mean we were really proud of this show, but like anything good we were sad when it was over."

Really driving home the fact that the show was over was the fact that the set was immediately dismantled, as another show was coming in to shoot a pilot on those stages. Luckily, the cast and crew stuck around for an impromptu party with pizza and beers and all signed the flats. During the reunion, the cast tries to find the notes they left that night. In a very Joey move, LeBlanc finds his which reads: "I s--- here."

