Retta is still 'salty' Good Girls was canceled, says 'one person ruined' season 5 renewal

The dramedy was "very close" to securing a renewal, the actress says.

Retta is still salty about the cancellation of her NBC dramedy Good Girls.

The actress, who portrayed Ruby Hill in the series about a trio of suburban housewives-turned-criminals, said Good Girls was "very close" to securing a season 5 renewal, but "one person ruined it for all of [the] cast and crew."

Retta revealed as much while on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday. "Wait, but, if one person ruins it for cast and crew, can't you just get rid of that one person and then bring in another person?" co-host Kelly Ripa asked.

"I think it was a little too close to when [the writers] would have to start [season 5 scripts] and figure out story, so… no," Retta said, adding, "Trust me. Trust me, Kelly! I'm salty!"

She even tried to pitch a plot to explain the absence: "I was literally like, 'Okay, maybe there was a bomb scare at some point, and then a bomb actually went off, and that's why that person's gone.'" Ripa, a soap opera veteran, volunteered to pitch some dramatic exits.

Retta didn't disclose the cast member in question, but her comments come in the wake of reports that the renewal hit a snag after production couldn't come to an agreement with star Manny Montana, who played fan favorite Rio.

GOOD GIRLS Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, and Retta in 'Good Girls' | Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Retta, along with costars Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman, reportedly agreed to take pay cuts for a reduced fifth and final season, per TVLine. But, coupled with chatter about Hendricks and Montana's alleged strained working relationship, the network was unable to make it work, an NBC insider told the outlet. A deal to move season 5 to Netflix also fell through.

Reps for NBC and Montana didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Tuesday.

