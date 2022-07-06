Reservation Dogs season 2 trailer: Bad medicine, car trouble, and ... Megan Mullally?

The best TV show of 2021 — according to those in the know — is returning this summer, and FX just dropped the first season two trailer.

Created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, Reservation Dogs follows four Indigenous teens — Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor) — living on an Oklahoma reservation. After the death of their dear friend, Daniel (Dalton Cramer), the foursome vowed to move to the sunny shores of California, but life — including a rival rez gang, a tornado, and one unfortunately phallic-looking beaded medallion — kept getting in their way.

When last we saw the Dogs, Elora (yes, like in Willow) decided to strike out for the West Coast with nemesis-turned-tentative-ally Jackie (Elva Guerra). The newly released trailer for season 2 (premiering August 3) reveals that the girls run into a few obstacles on their cross-country drive, including a couple of angry hunters with guns, an overheating engine in Elora's jalopy, and some very questionable advice from a "Medicine Man" fortune-telling machine. That said, it looks like at least one friendly stranger — an empty-nester played by Will & Grace star Megan Mullally — offers Elora and Jackie some hospitality.

Back on the reservation, Willie Jack is dealing with a "White Wizard Curse," Bear is enduring a steep learning curve at his new construction job, and Cheese — well, he seems pretty Zen, as per usual. The teaser also gives glimpses of some of the series' most endearingly eccentric ensemble players, including rhyme-masters Mekko (Funny Bone) and Mose (Lil Mike), the reservation's local spirit guide (Dallas Goldtooth), and the tribal clinic's less-than-professional primary physician, Dr. Kang (Bobby Lee).

The second season is still a month away, so if you missed the Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs last year, there's still time to binge all 8 episodes of season 1 on Hulu.

