Renée Zellweger is a not-so-friendly neighbor in first trailer for The Thing About Pam

"There's been a murder. Like, a big one."

EW has the exclusive first trailer for the upcoming Renée Zellweger-led series The Thing About Pam. Based on Dateline's 2019 true crime podcast, the NBC series stars Zellweger as the titular Pam Hupp, a seemingly harmless Midwestern neighbor ... until she isn't. In 2011, the real-life Hupp's best friend, Betsy Faria (played in the show by Katy Mixon), was murdered. And thanks to testimony from Hupp, cops arrested Faria's husband Russ (Glenn Fleshler). But that's just the beginning of the so-ridiculous-it's-hard-to-believe story.

As the trailer shows, the series follows the initial investigation and trial surrounding Betsy's murder, and Pam (and her large soda cup) is front and center. But not everyone believes Pam's take on things. The show also stars Josh Duhamel as Russ' defense attorney, and the main person trying to point the finger at Pam. Meanwhile, Judy Greer's prosecuting attorney would love to see Russ behind bars.

Renee Zellweger Renée Zellweger on 'The Thing About Pam' | Credit: NBC

For more of the story, watch the full trailer above.

The Thing About Pam premieres Tuesday, March 8, on NBC.

