Rapp will appear in a handful of episodes before leaving.

Reneé Rapp to exit Sex Lives of College Girls in season 3

Essex College will never be the same.

A source confirmed to EW that Reneé Rapp, who plays Leighton on Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, will no longer be a series regular in the upcoming third season. The slightly good news? She will appear in a handful of episodes as a recurring guest star.

Reneé Rapp on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Reneé Rapp on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' | Credit: HBO Max

Rapp's Leighton is one of the four leads of the series, alongside Pauline Chalamet's Kimberly, Amrit Kaur's Bela, and Alyah Chanelle Scott's Whitney, and we have no idea how the rest of the women will fare without Leighton's (sometimes terrible) guidance... and the ability to borrow from her incredible wardrobe.

Although shocking, Rapp's exit follows the success of her debut EP and the announcement that she's releasing an album in August. She's also starring as Regina George in the Mean Girls: The Musical film.

