The emotional wreck that is Ren and the "EEEDIOT" that is Stimpy will return.

Ren & Stimpy reboot will 'reimagine' the Nicktoon more than two decades later

Ren and Stimpy are making a comeback more than two decades after the classic Nicktoon went off the air.

Comedy Central has given the green light to a reboot of The Ren & Stimpy Show, which will "reimagine" the characters for a new generation. Details beyond that are limited, including who is in the writer's room, when it will premiere, and how many episodes are attached.

We do know that Comedy Central has been making a more direct push into adult animation and that Nickelodeon Animation will be on board with the series. As far as what it means to reimagine the show that was so controversial and revolutionary at the time for all the sexual innuendoes, dark humor, and often times acid-trippy animations, there are still plenty of questions.

Ren, the unstable chihuahua, and Stimpy, often referred to by his pal as the "EEEDIOT" cat, join Viacom's lineup of animated shows, including the updated Beavis and Butt-Head on Comedy Central, Clone High on MTV, and the Daria spin-off Jodie on MTV.

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, in a statement. "Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations."

A trailer (shown above) was recently released for the documentary Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story that delves into the legacy of The Ren & Stimpy Show, which first aired in 1991. Directors Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood also don't shy away from series creator John Kricfalusi, whose reported toxic on-set behavior plagued the show. He was later accused of sexual misconduct.

Other titles from that era of television have been making comebacks in various forms, including the Rocko's Modern Life movie on Netflix.

