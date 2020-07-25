Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Kimmel, and more celebrities pay tribute to Regis Philbin

Legendary television personality Regis Philbin, a three-time Daytime Emmy winner with a dynamic 60-year career, died Friday at the age of 88, just a month away from his 89th birthday.

The iconic talk show host's family released a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday afternoon. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," it read. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

A beloved figure in the industry, Philbin's many friends and admirers shared memories and tributes to the star on social media following the news, including his longtime Live co-host Kelly Ripa. "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin," she wrote on Instagram on behalf of herself and her current co-host Ryan Seacrest. "He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show."

"We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend," tweeted Bachelor host Chris Harrison. "He was a true gentleman I'm glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow." Jimmy Kimmel concluded a sincere tribute with the affectionate sendoff, "Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much."

