Grab your knickers, Regé-Jean Page to host SNL, with musical guest Bad Bunny

Hear ye, hear ye! His grace, the Duke of Hastings has been summoned to host Saturday Night Live on Feb. 20.

Regé-Jean Page, who portrays Simon Basset, the aforementioned royal, in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, will hold court at Studio 8H next week with Urban Latino superstar Bad Bunny serving as musical guest. Both Page and Bunny are set to make their debut on the variety show.

Bridgerton mania is showing no signs of slowing down, which comes as no surprise. The Shonda Rhimes produced project was declared the streamer's biggest ever debut for an original series, leading to a second season renewal in late January.

The period drama, based on the Julia Quinn Bridgerton book series, follows the adventures of the titular family who live in racially integrated London during the Regency era. They interact often with the royal family, including Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and her dashing nephew, the Duke of Hastings.

Page's popularity has risen thanks to Bridgerton, leading to rumors he's next in line to succeed Daniel Craig to portray super-spy James Bond, something the British-Zimbabwean star calls a "merit badge." Previous credits for the actor include Shondaland's For the People, the 2016 Roots miniseries for History channel, and Amazon Prime Video's Sylvie's Love.

