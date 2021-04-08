Regé-Jean Page responds to report that he wasn't cast as Superman's grandfather because he's Black

"Hurts no less now than it did back then," the Bridgerton breakout star says.

After a report surfaced that Regé-Jean Page wasn't cast as Superman's grandfather on Krypton because he's Black, the Bridgerton breakout star shared his feelings on Twitter.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Page had auditioned for the DC Comics TV role because the creators wanted nontraditional casting for the character. But multiple sources alleged to THR that Geoff Johns, the former co-chairman of DC Films who was overseeing the series, rejected the idea because Superman could not have a Black grandfather. Reps for Johns told THR that the longtime DC comics writer believed fans expected the character to look like a young Man of Steel star Henry Cavill.

"Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then," Page wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly."

And flying he is, as it was just announced that Page will not be returning for Bridgerton season 2. "Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family — on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans — the love is real and will just keep growing," Page wrote on Twitter after his exit was announced. The actor, who recently made his debut as an SNL host, will next be seen in Netflix's highly anticipated action movie The Gray Man.

