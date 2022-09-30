"I talk to Nicole Kidman about it all the time, too. And Laura Dern. And Zoë Kravitz. And Shailene Woodley."

Reese Witherspoon says the Big Little Lies cast has 'a deep desire' to revisit their characters

The cast of Big Little Lies are ready for a catch up over a cuppa at the Blue Blues cafe once again.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred as Madeline Mackenzie in the hit HBO limited series, revealed that she still keeps in touch with her costars — Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley — and that they still discuss wanting a reunion.

"There is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

In fact, she says she talked about revisiting the show with producer and Hello Sunshine president Lauren Neustadter just "yesterday," adding, "I talk to Nicole Kidman about it all the time, too. And Laura Dern. And Zoë Kravitz. And Shailene Woodley."

Big-Little-Lies2 Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz in 'Big Little Lies' | Credit: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

However, when it comes to developing a potential third season of the Golden Globe–winning series, Witherspoon explained that it's not so much about whether the cast wants to move forward as it is about respecting the vision of late director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died in 2021.

"Jean-Marc Vallée's passing was really hard on us," she said. "He was our collaborator. He was our friend. He was our brother. So much of that series was born of his imagination and his creativity, so it is hard to imagine a future without him."

Vallée directed the first season of the drama, which centered around five women living in Monterey, Calif., who find themselves caught in the middle of a murder investigation.

Just like their characters on the show, the cast has built a strong connection with one another. "Somebody asked me the other day, 'What costars do you talk to more than any other?' It's absolutely the Big Little Lies cast," Witherspoon said. "We're always talking and texting."

