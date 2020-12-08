The Office, Game of Thrones, Tenet top Reddit's most popular movies and TV shows of 2020

There wasn't much to do in this horrible year besides consume entertainment and use the internet. So it will probably not shock you to learn that an awful lot of people were talking about entertainment online this year.

Reddit has unveiled a heap of data about users' activity in 2020, showing that basically everything was way up compared to 2019, with more daily active users, posts, comments, and upvotes. The data also detailed the most-discussed entertainment topics among users, though the overall most popular TV show was not revealed as in previous years. Instead, Reddit disclosed a handful of the most popular shows in various genres, including reality, comedy, drama, anime, and sci-fi.

Other fun tidbits from the year-end data: the r/animalcrossing subreddit saw a more than 1700 percent increase in activity from 2019, Making a Murderer​ and ​Unsolved Mysteries​ were the ​top two​ true-crime TV shows by community activity, and the most popular TV community created in 2020 was, of course, r/tigerking. Thanks, Reddit, for giving us the year in miniature.

See the full lists of Reddit's most popular entertainment below.

Most Popular Television Shows By Community Activity

● Reality TV: ​Big Brother​, ​90 Day Fiancé​, ​The Bachelor​, ​Survivor​, ​RuPaul’s Drag Race

● Comedy: ​The Office​, ​Rick and Morty,​ ​Community​, ​BoJack Horseman​, ​The Simpsons

● Drama: ​The Sopranos​, G​ame of Thrones​, ​Better Call Saul​, ​Grey’s Anatomy​, ​Breaking Bad

● Anime: ​One Piece​, ​My Hero Academia​, ​Naruto​, ​JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure​, ​Boruto

● Sci-fi: ​Star Trek​, ​Westworld​, ​Doctor Who​, ​The 100​, ​Dark

Most Discussed New or Upcoming Films in r/movies

Tenet Dune Mulan Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Sonic the Hedgehog Wonder Woman 1984 Hamilton Birds of Prey Black Widow The Invisible Man

Most Popular Video Games of 2020 by Community Activity

League of Legends Minecraft Animal Crossing Fortnite Destiny