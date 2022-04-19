Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk returns but not with Will Smith

Fans hoping for an intimate discussion about the Chris Rock Oscars slap won't find it on the season 5 premiere.

Red Table Talk (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Red Table Talk, the award-winning Facebook Watch series hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Pinkett Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield Norris aka "Gammy," will officially return for its fifth season on April 20, featuring an episode with Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe. But while the show promises notable guests and to feature the Smith siblings (Willow, Jaden, and Trey) in their first solo episode, Will Smith is notably absent from the lineup.

In Red Table Talk's premiere episode, Monáe will discuss coming out in her 30s and "how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father's drug addiction." It will also features a special appearance by her "feisty and fierce-loving mom" Janet Hawthorne.

Red Table Talk Credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

New episodes will stream weekly with guests that include Tinder Swindler victim Ayleen Charlotte, Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin (in the pair's first interview together), author Rachel DeLoache Williams, real estate mogul and business expert Barbara Corcoran, and the parents of Miss USA's Cheslie Kryst, who tragically died by suicide earlier this year.

Since slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards last month and receiving a punishment from the Academy that includes a 10 year ban from Oscar events, Smith has been lying low despite his long-awaited Best Actor win. Many fans speculated the couple would address the incident on Red Table Talk. Smith's appearance on the show in July 2020 to address rumors of Pinkett Smith's infidelity broke Facebook Watch viewing records.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith Will Smith attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Willow, Jaden, and Trey | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Watch the trailer above. The fifth season of Red Table Talk premieres April 20 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: