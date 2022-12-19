Yellowstone recap: Trouble on the mid-season horizon

Yellowstone enters its mid-season with a doozy of a flashback. Young Rip finds himself defending teen Beth's honor, resulting in a brutal brawl that leaves his trash-talking opponent dead. Rather than hiding the accidental murder, Rip comes clean to middle-aged John (Josh Lucas,) solidifying their bond and cementing Rip's (Cole Hauser) for-life loyalty to the Dutton family and their sacred land.

Yellowstone Season 5 ep 6 Credit: PARAMOUNT+

Things aren't much prettier in the present day, where Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) – still barley covered beneath a blanket – continue to plot his adoptive dad's demise. She continues to manipulate the easily exploited attorney journal, convincing him the future of the Dutton ranch, as well as the entire state of Montana, lies in removing John (Kevin Costner) as governor and embracing tourism.

Bold political moves are also being made in town, where Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) learns from Senator Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) that the Department of Interior has approved a pipeline to be dug right beneath the Broken Rock Reservation's drinking water reservoir. He suggests they hold a press conference opposing the project, and urges Perry to invite the governor, who he feels has been neglecting the people in favor of his own personal priorities.

Yellowstone Season 5 ep 6 Credit: PARAMOUNT+

Speaking of which, it seems a large stretch of Dutton land and, quite possibly, the cattle that feed off it may be infected with Brucellosis. Spread by trespassing bison, the disease could lead to the state euthanizing the entire herd. John decides the steers must be moved south to literal greener pastures, an extremely costly move that'll also mean losing some of his best cowboys for a year or so while they accompany the cows down to Texas.

Rip will lead the herd, and he picks Jake (Jake Ream,) Walker (Ryan Bingham,) Teeter (Jennifer Landon,) and Ryan (Ian Bohen) to join him. The cowboys are honored to be selected for the important trip, but the latter is clearly conflicted about leaving behind his new country singer girlfriend Abby (Lainey Wilson). Recognizing the crew will be off the grid and away from friends and family for awhile, Rip hands them two hundred bucks to enjoy a proper sendoff at the county fair.

John breaks the news of the infected bovines to Beth (Kelly Reilly,) who argues cattle ranching is an unsustainable business even with healthy cows. Later that day, she fires up her MacBook and begins researching solutions. She puts a call into the 6666 Ranch, the very same ranch fan-favorite character Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) – who's yet to be seen this season – moved to with his new fiance in Texas. Beth discovers the 6666 makes mad money selling its own beef, and suggests to her father they do the same.

Yellowstone Season 5 ep 6 Credit: PARAMOUNT+

Back in town, Jamie arrives at his office to find Sarah and Market Equities weasel Ellis Steele waiting for him. They inform him of Beth's deal to put the Dutton ranch in a conservation easement, and ask if he can legally overturn the initiative. The evil-doing trio decide the best solution is to impeach John who, by approving Beth's savvy, if selfish move, has invited a lawsuit that could bankrupt the state. Sarah says they will then fund Jamie's bid for governor and get "our land" back.

With the stage set for plenty of drama to unfold in the season's latter half, the Duttons at least get to join the calm, er, carnival before the storm. The crew heads to the fair, indulging in country music, games of chance, and even a bit of romance. Beth informs Rip she'll be joining him on the cattle-run to Texas, while John and Summer (Piper Perabo,) who's beginning to warm up to the Dutton way of life, grow closer. Taking a cue from his assistant Clara – who's making out with girl right behind them – the pair enjoy a public kiss, despite the negative press it could bring. The only ones not having much fun are Ryan and Abby, the latter of which all but breaks off their burgeoning relationship when she learns of his year-long trip.

The episode concludes with Jamie further plotting John's demise. He's practicing a speech that repeatedly demonizes his father before closing with, "I call on this assembly for a vote to impeach." He asks Sarah what she thinks. Sporting sexy lingerie and a come-hither look, she nods approvingly, "I think it's perfect."

