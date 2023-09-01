Wheel of Time premiere recap: Finally, the magic returns

I've been waiting for this new season of The Wheel Of Time for so long that in the interim, I got my law degree… and by that I just mean that, like the rest of the world, I binged several seasons of Suits. But finally, the wheel has turned, so it's time to put Mike Ross on the bench for a minute, switch over to Prime Video and dive back into one of my favorite shows of the last few years.

Episode 1: "A Taste of Solitude"

In the first season's finale, Rand Al'Thor (Joshua Stradowski) a.ka. the Dragon Reborn faced off with the Dark One (Fares Fares) in his eternal prison (a.k.a. the Eye of the World) and tapped into the Source (a.k.a. magic), unleashing a burst of power that destroyed the evil deity once and for all.

At least that's what Rand thought. But this is not a mini-series, so we all know that's probably not what happened. And the opening of season 2 clarifies that by showing the Dark One very much alive and well, plotting… something… with a group of associates (known as Darkfriends).

But us clever audience members aren't the only ones with their suspicions about what really happened in the Eye of the World. Moiraine Damodred, played by the ever-brilliant Rosamund Pike, has her doubts as well. Unfortunately, there's not a ton she can do about it, since the Dark One stripped her of her connection to the Source in the finale, rendering her unable to perform magic, or "channel."

Apparently Moiraine took that as a sign that it was time to check out of the office and start working remotely, as now we find her living in relative solitude in an idyllic mountainside estate (anyone got an Airbnb link?) with warder Lan (Daniel Henney), and two women who spend most of their days lusting after Lan while he shirtlessly practices swordplay in the garden.

Moiraine's following her gut and investigating what went down in the finale, and with the help of a trader she's summoned, she gets a big clue. In the season 1 finale, after Rand supposedly defeated the Dark One in the Eye of the World, Moiraine found shards of broken cuendillar on the ground. Cuendillar, as I'm sure you all know, is a material forged from the One Power itself that's supposed to be unbreakable. So needless to say, finding this threw Moiraine for a loop.

And now this trader's shown up with more broken cuendillar, and on these shards are inscribed a cryptic poem, written in blood. As Moiraine cons the trader out of the poem, we jump over to:

The White Tower, home of the all-female magic wielders known as Aes Sedai. Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robbins) have been accepted into the Tower as novices and begun their training to become Aes Sedai. But to their chagrin, that "training" mainly consists of janitorial-type duties. While Egwene's got her eye on the finish line, gritting through the crucible of her daily grind, Nynaeve's far less patient… and that's amplified by the fact that since last season's finale, she's been completely unable to tap into the Source.

Somewhere else in this world (oh how I long for the days when Game of Thrones showed us a map at the beginning of every episode), we find Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) traveling with a group of soldiers. They're attempting to track down Darkfriend Padan Fain (Johann Myers), who in the finale of season 1, seized the Horn of Valere — a magical object with the power to summon an army of the dead — and fled.

To be frank, there's not not really much else of consequence that happens with Perrin's storyline in this episode. Perrin is full of rage towards Padan Fain, who betrayed him and his village. He's struggling to contain it, he and his bros are looking for the horn… that's about all you need to know. Hopefully we get more quality time with him in the episodes to come.

Back at the White Tower, we meet an intriguing new character who's been imprisoned by the brutal Aes Sedai Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood). Except, wait… that's not a new character. It's Mat Cauthon, he's just been recast! Yeah, so Barney Harris, who played Mat in the first season, was replaced by Dónal Finn for some mysterious and as-of-yet unexplained reason.

It's a shame, because Harris's performance was one of the highlights of last season. But as they say in the show (so, so many times): the wheel weaves as the wheel wills. And I guess in a show about reincarnation, re-casting is par for the course. So yeah, Mat has been imprisoned by Liandrin. And he's not too happy about it. And as with Perrin… that's about all there is to recap.

The episode nears its end with Moiraine going out for a midnight ride and being attacked by a group of Fades (pretty much just Nazul with sharper teeth). Moiraine is gravely injured, but luckily is saved from death by her warder Lan. But even Lan can't fend off these powerful foes, and in the end he too requires saving… from the women they're bunking with, who turn out to be Aes Sedai themselves.

In the final moments of the episode, we finally catch up with Rand, and it's here that The Wheel of Time delivers its most shocking, earth-shattering, consequential twist yet:

Rand has shaved his head.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait to unpack the seismic repercussions that this will have on the show, because Amazon has blessed us with a three-episode drop!

Stray Observations:

Loving Rand's new haircut. Feels like he's gone from Ben Platt pre-pubescent vibes to Tom Hardy badassery, and I'm here for it.

I was surprised to see the Ogier Loial (Hammed Animashaun) appear in this episode, as I thought he'd been killed by Padan Fain in the season 1 finale… but it's a retcon I wholeheartedly approve of, as Loial was one of the few lighthearted and comedic notes in what otherwise was an overwhelmingly dark and self-serious first season.

The show likening Moiraine being stripped of her powers to experiencing a sexual assault feels quite dramatically rich, even if the writing was a bit clunky and on-the-nose. Watching Moiraine isolate herself and struggle to come to terms with who she is without her powers is already proving to be one of the highlights of the season. And as always, Rosamund Pike is at the absolute top of her game.

Episode 2: "Strangers and Friends"

Rand's back! Yay! We find him in his new home in "The Foregate" with his much-improved new look. He's shacking up with a woman named Selene (Natasha O'Keeffe), who seems to be offering him free room and board in exchange for sex. He's working as an aide at a mental hospital, and he's struggling with nightmares that depict him going crazy and murdering his friends. All in all, Rand doesn't seem to be having a great time.

We jump over to the Perrin storyline, where with the help of a tracker (a.k.a "a sniffer") he and a group of soldiers track Padan Fain to a village where they find that a massacre has taken place. Perrin (who possesses some strange variation of magical abilities) sees visions of Padan Fain and the Fades slaughtering the villagers, but it seems that at some point, a third party entered the chat and nailed a Fade to a wall. Who is this mysterious force that was powerful enough to take out a Fade? Something tells me we'll get an answer at the end of the episode…

Meanwhile, in the White Tower, Egwene meets a new friend named Elayne (Ceara Coveney), a rich girl with a suspiciously good attitude who turns out to be the Daughter-Heir to the kingdom of Andor – and no, not the Andor from the Star Wars universe. Elayne and Egwene, aside from the fact that their names rhyme, seem destined to be good friends, as Elayne weirdly insists.

Elsewhere in the tower, Nynaeve starts following Liandrin and uncovers her dirty secret: her 80-year-old son – yes, son – she's treating for some unexplained illness. Nynaeve tries to help Liandrin administer more effective medical treatment, but Liandrin, angry that her secret has been discovered, lashes out at her and slaps Nynaeve across the face. Rude!

Over in new Mat's cell, we see that he's managed to burrow a hole through the wall and into the next cell over, where Min (Kae Alexander) is being held captive. (You might remember Min as the woman from last season with the power to see the future.)

Mat and Min have a flirty little chat, but their chemistry quickly evaporates when Min sees a vision of Mat stabbing Rand to death. And while it's nice to see something happen in this storyline, I can't help but feel it's getting a bit stagnant. Mat was a much needed wildcard last season, and the story as a whole without his active presence feels like it's taking a major blow in terms of momentum and unpredictability.

From here, we move over to Moiraine's sweet digs in the mountains, where she suddenly announces she's breaking up with Lan and leaving on her own. It's a heartbreaking scene, to be sure, Moiraine's instinct towards isolation certainly coming as a product of her PTSD. But there's nothing Lan can do about it, and Moiraine gallops off into the night… but not before dropping a major expositional bomb on the audience:

It seems Moiraine's deduced that the guy she and Rand fought at the end of the first season was in fact not The Dark One, but instead his most powerful lieutenant: Ishamael. Even worse, they didn't defeat him, they just set him free. How and when Moiraine figured this out is anyone's guess — probably, it was the poem she bought from the trader in the prior episode — but that's not explicitly stated, so we'll just have to take her word for it, I suppose.

Back with Perrin, we find him sleeping peacefully… until he's dragged out of bed by a duo of lavishly armored soldiers. Perrin and his crew try to fight back, but it's no use. This mysterious army — who also make use of magic wielders that seem to be slaves of some sort — is too strong. Perrin & Co. are taken captive and brought before the queen of this army, who's got Ishamael standing by her side. Which seems like bad news for, well… everyone.

(The keen-eyed viewer will recognize this army as the invaders from the final image of season 1, and the book-readers know they are the Seanchan, a vicious empire from across the Aryth Ocean who have come to reclaim the land they once tread.)

Over in the Foregate, Rand goes about his duties in the psych ward, helping a sick old veteran go for a walk… until the poor guy is accosted by a cruel aide. Later, we follow Rand as he trails the aide through the city streets… and beats him nearly to death. What at first seems like a mere act of vengeance is soon revealed to be part of Rand's grand plan… as Rand takes the injured aide's place in the hospital, assuming his duties of caring for a particularly sick patient: Logaine, the False Dragon who caused a whole bunch of trouble last season.

The episode ends at the White Tower, where Liandrin approaches Nynaeve with an apology… and an offer. Despite Nynaeve's resistance to tower rules and her total inability to channel, Liandrin thinks she's ready for the trial to become a full-fledged Aes Sedai. Umm… sure?

Logic be damned, Liandrin takes Nynaeve deep into the bowels of the Tower, into a dungeon that contains three mysterious arches. Is Nynaeve ready to become an Aes Sedai? I mean… all signs point strongly to the fact that she is absolutely not ready, but I guess we'll see!

Stray Observations:

Perrin must have some kind of magical sleeping powers, as we see him snoozing the night away while a literal 100-person battle rages merely 10 feet away from his bed. Oh what I would give to possess that ability…

It was really fun to see Loial in action at the end of the episode, tossing Seanchan soldiers around like pebbles. It wasn't until this scene that the season started feeling like it gained any kind of momentum or stakes, but hopefully it's worth the wait.

Just a quick shout-out to the show's production design and wardrobe team for always knocking it out of the park. The Wheel of Time's aesthetics are arguably its strongest asset, serving to elevate a show that very easily could have been quite mediocre.

Episode 3: "What Might Be"

It's time for Nynaeve's trial to become an official Aes Sedai. And in true fantasy story fashion… the trial involves the frankly tired trope of a character facing their greatest fears. Sigh.

Anyway, that's what she has to do. Three arches (which are sort of like portals) to walk through, three of Nynaeve's greatest fears she'll have to confront and overcome. The rules are as follows: once the trial has begun, there's no stopping it — the only way out is through. And once Nynaeve steps through a portal, the way out (back to the Tower) appears only once.

The stakes are made crystal clear — Nynaeve could very easily die in one of these portals, or just never come out, as has happened to many hopeful Aes Sedai before her. But Nynaeve's not deterred. She wants this. So she walks through the first portal…

And finds herself in the woods with her father, inhabiting the body of her younger self. To be honest, it's nearly a carbon copy of the flashback scene from last season that introduced Siuan (the Amyrlin Seat) as a young girl on the river with her father, but I digress.

Nynaeve has a sweet little scene with her dad where he teaches her how to avoid picking poisonous herbs… before a group of armed men emerge and chase them down. With the help of Nynaeve's badass, bow-and-arrow wielding mom, they manage to make it back to their hut, where Nynaeve is forced to hide in the cellar while her parents fend off the attackers. As Nynaeve grabs an ax and considers going upstairs to help her parents… a portal appears.

It's a difficult choice for Nynaeve to leave her parents behind, but in the end she goes back through the portal, reappearing in the dungeon. Liandrin and the Aes Sedai make clear that the things she sees in the portals… there's no knowing what they are. Mere visions, alternate realities, time travel… no one really knows. The Aes Sedai offer Nynaeve a typical lack of sympathy for the trauma she experienced, and Nynaeve continues into the second portal…

Where she finds herself back in the Two Rivers, where a vicious plague has ravaged the town. Rand's father Tam (Michael McElhatton) is dying along with countless others, and the only one caring for them is the new Wisdom, Mat Cauthon's mother Natti (Howland Juliet). Natti's doing a pretty poor job, giving the sick people herbs that Nynaeve learned in the prior sequence were poisonous. Nynaeve wants to stay and help, but soon a portal emerges, and she chooses to walk through it.

Again, the Aes Sedai couldn't care less about what Nynaeve saw or how she's feeling; if she wants to be an Aes Sedai, she has to leave her old life behind. The third portal ripples to life, and Nynaeve reluctantly inches through it… to find herself in a terrifying, psychedelic black void. In it, she hears the voice of Lan, sees glimpses of his face… then lands back in the dungeon covered in blood. Nynaeve is furious with the Aes Sedai, demanding to know what just happened, whose blood she's covered in… but all they offer her is a ring.

She's been accepted into the Aes Sedai. But by now, Nynaeve's had enough of them, and she refuses the ring. Nynaeve packs up, says goodbye to Egwene and leaves the tower — quickly running into Lan on the way out. The two embrace, deciding to abandon their ambitions and run away together, to live a life of peace and solitude. And as they head off…

A ripple emerges in the woods. Nynaeve chooses to ignore it, but we know what that means… and as we cut back to the dungeon to see Liandrin and her Aes Sedai sisters staring at the third portal, waiting, it becomes clear… Nynaeve is still inside. Everything we just saw was a vision.

I have to admit, this twist totally fooled me. Here I was yelling at my television: "Nynaeve is the most powerful channeler anyone's seen in a thousand years! She can't quit!" before the truth was revealed. That's some good TV, folks!

So while Liandrin and her sisters write Nynaeve off for dead, we jump over to Perrin's storyline, where he finds himself in quite a predicament. Perrin and his cohorts have been captured by the Seanchan, and are asked to swear an oath to their queen. Perrin's stubborn friend Uno refuses the oath, spits at the queen's feet, and is brutally murdered. That does the trick — Perrin and his company kneel and swear an oath to this mysterious, evil queen, while the dude we previously thought was the Dark One (now revealed to be Ishamael a.k.a. the Forsaken) watches on.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Credit: Prime Video

Meanwhile, Rand has a chat with Logain, the False Dragon. He wants to know how to contain his powers, because he's scared he'll erupt like a Coke bottle spiked with Mentos and hurt people. Logain agrees to help Rand… if Rand gets him a bottle of rare wine from his homeland. With the help of his landlord/f-buddy Selene, they infiltrate a party of rich folk and steal a bottle.

But it's all ("all" being a strong word, as it wasn't really that hard to get the bottle) for naught, as Logain pretty much tells Rand "there's nothing you can do to contain it." This is proven a little while later as Rand accidentally sets his house on fire and barely makes it out with his life.

Over in Perrin's neck of whatever woods they're in, he wakes to find himself locked in a carriage with Ishamael. As Ishamael gives Perrin his standard "embrace the dark" speech, a pack of deus-ex-machinas – sorry, I mean wolves – attack the caravan and Perrin runs away to safety.

Back in the White Tower, Liandrin, devastated by Nynaeve's apparent death, decides to let Mat walk free so he can be there to console Egwene, who's just been told of Nynaeve's "death." Mat goes to Egwene, sees her crying in a courtyard, but then decides not to approach. What a dick! Instead, he goes back to his cell and frees Min. Together, they pack up and prepare to flee the Tower… but not before it's revealed that Min is working for Liandrin.

Oh snap! Another twist I didn't see coming! Either I'm off my game or the writers are really on theirs! Turns out Min was planted in the next cell in the hopes that Mat would do exactly what he did… find a way to her, bond with her, and come to trust her. It's not yet clear what Liandrin's plan is here, but whatever it is, it seems to be a move against Moiraine.

Elsewhere in the Tower, Egwene is in denial about Nynaeve's "death," so she goes down to the dungeon and tries to activate the arches by herself… to no avail. Her new BFF Elayne shows up for moral support, and together they cry themselves to sleep at the feet of the arches.

Meanwhile, inside the arches, we see Nynaeve living out her fantasy. She's been married to Lan for what must have been seven or eight years, judging by the fact that they've now got a daughter that's around that age… Mat is around and donning some real fancy attire, Perrin's there to play with Nynaeve's daughter… all is well. That is, until trollocs attack Nynaeve's home and murder everyone she loves in front of her… just as a portal emerges.

Finally, Nynaeve realizes: everything she experienced… possibly a decade of life… it's all been a lie. So she grabs her daughter and runs through the arch, emerging on the other side covered in blood… and alone. Reeling from the shock of what's happened, trying to process it all, she screams out in pain, waking Egwene and Elayne. And off this painful moment, the episode ends.

Stray Observations:

While Dónal Finn's doing a decent job depicting Mat Cauthon, I can't help but miss Barney Harris. Finn is charming and all, but he just doesn't possess that air of darkness, Mat's defining trait, which Harris portrayed so well. Hopefully he'll grow into the role.

The Perrin/Seanchan storyline feels like it's holding the weight of the entire show on its shoulders. It's mysterious, it's scary, it's action-packed… it's everything I want from this series. I only wish the rest of the storylines packed nearly as much of a punch.

Nynaeve emerges from the first arch bleeding and traumatized. And in response, Leane Sedai (Jennifer Cheon Garcia) tells her: "Every woman's fears are her own property. Do not burden us with them." Which is really just a fancy way of saying: "I couldn't give a s—." Made me chuckle quite a bit.

New episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 drop Fridays on Prime Video.

