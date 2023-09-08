Wheel of Time recap: Moiraine and Rand reunite

This week's episode of Wheel of Time opens with a scene that reminded me why I started watching this show — as Ishamael (Fares Fares) magically summons some kind of evil entity that clearly modeled her hair and outfit after Samara from The Ring. It's a moment that promises an episode full of magic, horror, mystery… but unfortunately, the episode does almost nothing to deliver on that promise.

This week's episode is really just a whole lotta people sitting in rooms and talking about their feelings. Yes, the rooms that house the conversations are gorgeous, but everything they're saying feels like it should be obvious to even the casual viewer and so it all ends up feeling like a surface-level excavation of what's happening. Lan (Daniel Henney) misses Moiraine (Rosamund Pike). Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) is traumatized by her experience in the arches… we get it! We know! Ever heard of a little thing called subtext?

So just to summarize what does happen this week… we pick up with Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and his tracker bro Elyas (Gary Beadle) in the woods after a pack of wolves helped them escape from the Seanchan. While hanging by a campfire (always a good idea to send up a smoke signal to the villains you just escaped from), Perrin gets some answers from Elyas about the nature of his powers, learning that he's what's called a "Wolf Brother." Perrin possesses the ability — though he's not yet learned to control it — to psychically communicate with animals and send what are essentially telepathy texts to his Wolf Brethren.

Ceara Coveney (Elayne Trakand) Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand | Credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video

While Perrin and Elyas sit by the fire and brainstorm names for their wolf buddies, we find Nynaeve in an understandably miserable emotional state in the White Tower, despite the fact that she's been made an official Aes Sedai. But always there for her former Wisdom is Egwene (Madeleine Madden), who tries in vain to get Nynaeve to open up about the traumatic illusions she experienced in the arches — years of life lived, a family having blossomed before her… all ripped from her in an instant.

Nynaeve soon learns from Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) about the Seanchan invasion, and when she hears reports that Perrin had been captured, she decides to leave the tower to go help him. Of course, when Nynaeve tells Egwene, she insists on coming too. And naturally Egwene never goes anywhere without her annoyingly co-dependent heiress sidekick Elayne (Ceara Coveney).

So the three of them sneak through a secret tunnel in the Tower… only to get knocked the f— out by a magic blast from Liandrin, who's there waiting for them. What's Liandrin up to? Light knows. But I've gotta say that while the character kind of irked me in season 1, she's quickly become my favorite character of season 2, sort of like this show's version of Littlefinger from Game of Thrones. It's just the kind of wildcard energy the series needs, since Mat's pretty much disappeared from the story.

Oh yeah, Mat's in this episode too! I mean… I guess, technically he's present on screen, but if I'm being honest, this week is more of a Min (Kae Alexander) story than a Mat (Dónal Finn) story.

We know from the last episode that Min's been secretly tasked by Liandrin with bringing Mat to… someone… so they can do… something sinister with him. Min's not sure who she's meeting with, but she certainly wasn't expecting to meet with Ishamael himself, and that's precisely what happens. Ishamael then tells Min to… *checks notes*… yup, bring Mat to yet another location, so that, I assume at some point in the future, one of the books' main characters can actually rejoin the story.

Dónal Finn (Mat Cauthon) Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon | Credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Elsewhere in the vague geography of this seemingly mapless world (please, Mr. Judkins, I'm begging you), we're afforded the distinct privilege of listening to Lan whine about Moiraine dumping him. Who would've thought when the season opened on a shirtless Lan practicing swordplay that we'd be seeing him do more moping than murdering.

We catch up with Moiraine in the Foregate trying to track down Rand, and after striking out with the locals, she decides to stop by her childhood home and check in on her sister… who she hasn't seen for 60 years. Her sister Anvaere (Lindsay Duncan) is, naturally, pretty upset with Moiraine for abandoning her, so as punishment, she forces Moiraine to sit through her riches-to-rags-and-back-to-riches sob story. Brutal!

After learning that Anvaere is now a very powerful figure in the Foregate, Moiraine finds herself with no choice but to ask her for help, and that's where the stakes really escalate. Anvaere's confident she can find Rand… for a hefty price. In exchange for this intel, she wants Moiraine…

To have tea with her. Gasp! What a dilemma? What will Moiraine decide?

Finally we spend some time with Rand (Joshua Stradowski), who's feeling sad about accidentally burning down the inn owned by his f–buddy/landlord Selene (Natasha O'Keeffe). He's unsure about what to do, where to go, whether he should learn to embrace his powers or shut them out… just feeling oh so many feelings.

So Selene's like: "Dude, you need a vacation…" and she takes him to her parents' cabin in the woods. There, they do… pretty much the same thing they've been doing all season. They whisper to each other about how they know this isn't going to last, then they bang. But this bliss is interrupted when a Fade attacks Rand, who manages to use his powers to kill it.

To celebrate Rand's victory, Selene… you're gonna be shocked by this… wants to bang! But as she mounts him and starts tying him up (he… sort of consents), the story intercuts with Ishamael explaining to Min that he's recently summoned a deity called "The Daughter of the Night" who's gonna find herself a powerful servant, use him… then kill him.

And now we realize: Selene is the Daughter of the Night. The opening scene of the episode, when Ishamael summoned the Daughter of the Night… that wasn't happening in present day, it was a flashback — it happened before season 2 even started.

So… that's not good! Rand's tied up with a horror movie villain on top of him, but luckily, in case you forgot… Rosamund Pike is a part of this cast! And if you've seen Gone Girl, you know that she knows a thing or two about murdering people by slitting their throat while they're riding atop their seemingly endangered sexual partner. And surprisingly enough…

Moiraine appears behind Selene and slits her throat, soaking Rand in her blood. Rand's pissed at Moiraine for about a minute, but quickly gets over it when Moiraine tells him "Selene" can't be killed anyway, so they run away together…

As a seemingly lifeless Selene blinks, her eyes darkening to reveal her true monstrous form.

Stay Observations:

Okay guys, I know I've been increasingly hard on this show, but it's only because I expect more from it. I don't get mad when Suits turns out to be 60 straight minutes of people talking in rooms and constantly stating the obvious because that's what that show is. Speaking as someone who really liked season 1 of WoT, it feels like season 2 is struggling to decide whether it's a YA soap opera or a twisty, brutal, wannabe GoT.

Call me a sap, but my favorite part of this whole episode was Perrin bonding with the cute little wolf that's been following him around. In a series that seems obsessed with making its characters as miserable as possible without going full GoT Season 5 (though again, kinda just wish they'd commit to one direction or the other) it was nice to see Perrin connect with another living being in a purely loving, positive way.

I really do wonder what's going on with the Mat story. My Spidey-sense detects some trouble behind the scenes. Even in Mat's own storyline, he's no longer the main character. Min is. And while I'm not opposed to a Min storyline, it's just unfortunate that it's coming at the expense of Mat's screen time. So far in season 2, Mat has done the following: cut a hole in a wall and walk out of the Tower. That's it! We're halfway done with the season! Get my boy back in the game already!

