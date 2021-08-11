How Marvel's What If…? changes the course of the MCU: Episode 1 recap

What If...? (Marvel TV series) S 1 E 1 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

After the season finale of Loki blew up the MCU's Sacred Timeline in order to introduce us to the multiverse, Marvel's new Disney+ series What If. . .? explores how a single choice can turn the reality that we knew on its head.

Based on the long-running comic series and narrated by Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright, who's doing comic-double duty as Commissioner Gordon in 2022's The Batman), each episode of this animated anthology series explores an event in the MCU from an alternate universe where the characters we know and love are forced into new circumstances and their actions change the course of history.

Episode 1: Peggy picks up the shied

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed how daunting it was for Sam Wilson to replace Steve Rogers — but what if Steve never wielded Captain America's shield in the first place? That's the premise of the first episode of What If…?, which asks what would happen in a universe where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell reprising her iconic role) became the Captain instead. And as Uatu notes in his introduction, when alternate Peggy decides to stay with Steve during his transformation (instead of watching from the booth like she did in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger), she triggers a cascade of events that change her fate, well as those of Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton subbing in for Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

In this reality, HYDRA agent Heinz Kruger launches his attack on the facility before Steve receives the super-soldier serum, not after like he did in the film. Kruger kills Dr. Erskine (Stanley Tucci) and shoots Steve, who is then too weak to undergo the procedure. Peggy kills Kruger, but since Colonel Phillips dies in the attack, Bradley Whitford steps in as Colonel Flynn and orders the last man standing, Howard Stark (the delightfully wise-cracking Dominic Cooper), to take Steve's place before the multi-million-dollar super-soldier project goes down in flames. Stark refuses and the only one left is Peggy, who jumps into the machine before Flynn can stop her.

Though the super-soldier serum is just as successful on her as it was on Steve in the original MCU timeline, the sexism of the time keeps her benched and frustrated. Steve, who is still skinny and recovering from being shot, believes in her wholeheartedly, saying that her outside matches the hero he always knew she was inside. Though their physical roles are reversed here, their unspoken love for each other is strong as ever.

Once Johann Schmidt, a.k.a. the Red Skull, (Ross Marquand, replacing Hugo Weaving) obtains the Tesseract, the danger is too great to keep Peggy on the sidelines, and with a little sartorial help from Howard — who adds the Union Jack to the iconic shield — Peggy manages to capture the Tesseract along with Arnim Zola (Toby Jones) during a dynamic battle in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. With the Tesseract now in the SSR's possession (unlike in the film where Schmidt had it the whole time), Howard Stark creates a proto-Iron Man suit called the HYDRA Stomper. But instead of suiting up like his son Tony eventually will, Howard gives the suit to Steve, who uses it to aid Peggy as she goes about winning the war. As Peggy hops off Steve's flying back and lands on various unsuspecting German pilots, they wind up dancing in a different way this time. And if there was any doubt that Steve was truly a wife guy, his full-hearted support of Peggy in battle proves it.

It's not just Steve and Peggy that undergo changes, but Bucky as well. After rescuing Bucky and the rest of the Howling Commandos, Peggy saves him from his future as the Winter Soldier by preventing his ill-fated fall from the train. Unfortunately, though, while Steve is in the HYDRA Stomper, he gets caught in the train's explosion. Peggy mourns Steve but it turns he's alive; the Red Skull captured him to get the Tesseract back so they can release the Champion of HYDRA, an inter-dimensional force that will lead them to world domination. Though Red Skull eventually gets squished in the tentacles of his champion, the only way Peggy can stop the monster from devouring Europe is to push it back through the portal as it's sealed. Obtaining a promise of a real dance from Steve as he did from her in another world, Peggy sacrifices herself.

As the portal spits her out at the feet of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the present day, she becomes a woman out of time. It seems that no matter what the reality, she and Steve are destined to be star-crossed lovers.

