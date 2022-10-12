And we find out who won last night's Team Blake face-off.

The Voice recap: The Battles are on — and one coach doesn't hesitate to use their 'save'

The Voice Battles are officially in full swing tonight, which means we're headed for some great duets, coaches making agonizing decisions, and people's dreams being shattered before our very eyes. Fun, right? We left things on a cliffhanger last night: You might recall that Team Blake had the first Battle of season 22, which pitted classic country crooner Austin Montgomery against the gritty growl of Tanner Fussell. After their standing-o-worthy performance of "Folsom Prison Blues," Blake Shelton seemed torn. Tonight, we learn he handed the win to Austin Montgomery. He really did steal the show! So who else will be moving forward along with Austin? Let's dive into the next few Battles:

Team Gwen: Rowan Grace vs. Jillian Jordyn

"Fingers Crossed" by Lauren Spencer-Smith

For Gwen Stefani's first Battle, she's putting her teen indie pop singers in the ring together. Rowan Grace is a little Olivia Rodrigo in the making (she did "traitor" for her Blind Audition) and Jillian Jordyn a Julia Michaels (Jillian performed "Issues"). In rehearsals with Team Gwen advisor Sean Paul, the group chats a lot about intention in both vocal choices as well as performance. Jillian has a rocky start but gets better as the song goes, but Rowan is the star here. John Legend tells her that she's "even better" than he remembered and calls her "a revelation." Stefani thinks it's "mind-blowing" that Rowan knows how to perfectly pick her moments in a song and can infuse tender moments with so much emotion. She gives the win to Rowan Grace.

Team Legend: Dia Malai vs. Valarie Harding

"Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan

Legend surprises Dia and Valarie with his team's advisor, Jazmine Sullivan, who also happens to be the artist whose song they're performing. No pressure or anything, right? Both Legend and Sillivan want Dia to really get into the character of the song more, while Legend advises Valarie to remember that she's a lead singer, not a background singer. The ladies put on a show for everyone and it's clear they both offer something different. All of the coaches applaud Dia's stage presence — you can't look away. But, as Legend notes, Valarie has so much control and power in her voice. As Stefani points out, Valarie not only knows herself, but knows her voice. In the end, Legend decides that since this show is called The Voice, he wants to "honor the better vocalist" and selects Valarie Harding to move through to the Knockouts.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles vs. Steven McMorran

"Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus

Both Morgan Myles and Steven McMorran are from Nashville, and both can belt the hell out of a note, so Camila Cabello tosses them together for this matchup. Cabello and her team advisor, Charlie Puth, both agree that Steven's voice really cuts through the music and that Morgan emotes easily and with believability — plus, she has a cool rasp that helps her voice stand out. The two have a lot of chemistry on stage and make the case that maybe someone should record "Wrecking Ball" as a duet. Legend calls Steven's voice "smooth and beautiful" but thinks Morgan's voice sounds like it should already be on a record and he'd pick her to win. Shelton tells Morgan that once she hit the "Bonnie Tyler gear," she was unstoppable. Cabello remains impressed with Morgan's ability to connect with her emotions but hates that people haven't really seen what Steven can do yet — she thinks they haven't found the song that has really shown his potential. And with that, Cabello picks Morgan Myles, who she thinks "could go all the way," to win the Battle, but uses her one and only save to keep Steven McMorran in the competition, too. "We haven't cracked the code yet with you," she says about Steven.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Valarie Harding

Still to Battle: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, SOLsong, Kara McKee, The Marilynds, Lana Love, Kim Cruse, Nia Skyfer

Team Gwen: Rowan Grace

Still to Battle: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslanli, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Justin Aaron

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Steven McMorran (save)

Still to Battle: Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Grace Bello, Constance Howard

Team Blake: Austin Montgomery

Still to Battle: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Eva Ullman, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, bodie, Benny Weag, Jaeden Luke

