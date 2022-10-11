Plus, we get a sneak peek at the upcoming battles with two singers from Team Blake.

The Voice recap: Teams are finalized on last night of blind auditions

We've reached the end, my friends. The end of The Voice season 22 blind auditions, that is. Tonight, coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton will all fill up their teams and then take those 14 artists on to the Battles. We only get to watch one Battle matchup tonight, but we do get a sneak peek at all of the team advisors. In case you hadn't already heard, here's the lineup: Team Blake will be advised by Jimmie Allen, Jazmine Sullivan is joining Team Legend, Team Stefani has enlisted Sean Paul, and Team Cabello called up Charlie Puth to help her with her first shot at Battles. Should be fun — I'm especially excited to see Allen in the advisory role since he not only tried to audition for and got rejected by The Voice twice, as he tells Shelton, but was also a contestant on American Idol season 10, where he was cut just shy of the Top 24. He should have an interesting perspective on this whole shebang. But before we get to any of that, we have the last few blind auditions to get to. Let's see how the coaches complete their season 22 teams.

Kim Cruse // 30 // Woodville, Tex.

"Best Part" by Daniel Caesar feat. H.E.R.

We're kicking off the final batch of blind auditions with a four-chair turn! Not only does Kim get all four coaches to turn, but they give her a standing ovation at the end, too. It's more than deserved — she deftly navigates through a technically challenging song while also infusing so much emotion into it. It's a pro performance. Legend tells Kim that the whole thing felt so natural and that she's an artist who should be in the finale. She joins Team Legend.

Steven McMorran // 40 // Nashville, Tenn.

"Never Enough" by Loren Allred from The Greatest Showman

Steven is a successful songwriter, having penned songs for Celine Dion, Jimmie Allen, and Michael Bolton, who even sends a little video of encouragement to Steven before he auditions. It's an interesting song choice that doesn't really tell us much about what kind of artist Steven wants to be, but it does get the attention of Cabello, who was impressed by the "bold" song choice and his range. She tells him she hears a little Andrea Bocelli in his voice and that's not nothing! We'll see what song he gets next while on Team Camila.

Rowan Grace // 16 // Rapid City, S.D.

"traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo

This is a perfect song choice for Rowan Grace, who gets to show off both a little teen angst and some storytelling chops. Legend, Stefani, and Cabello all turn for the high school junior. Legend tells Rowan that the way she was able to not only connect with the song but also with the audience so well is just "not normal" for someone her age. Stefani, who's been looking for a young female artist for her team, was impressed with how "dynamic" the performance was and that Rowan was able to control moving from angry to tender so well. She loves her "energy." Rowan goes with Team Gwen.

Constance Howard // 27 // Katy, Tex.

"Peaches" by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Constance, a fourth grade teacher, brings out the big guns for her audition. And by "big guns," I of course mean "whistle notes." Her crazy wide range gets both Cabello and Legend to turn their chairs for her, despite a lack of control at times. Cabello has just one spot left on her team and would love for Constance to take it — she says she's "been looking for someone with that kind of character" type of voice and Constance would be in her own lane on Team Camila — she takes that spot and our newest coach is the first to complete her team.

Justin Aaron // 34 // Junction City, Kan.

"Glory" by Common and John Legend

Listen, some coaches love when people take on their own songs and some are turned off by it — Legend readily admits that he's in the latter camp and tends to "over-analyze" someone performing his music. It's a shame because Justin Aaron, who performs a lot of gospel music, would do well with Legend as his coach. Instead, Stefani is the only coach to turn. "Me and you are going places, buddy," she tells him at the top. She especially loves how Justin can "manipulate [his] voice in these long stretches" and let it soar. Team Gwen is now full.

Jaeden Luke // 22 // Bothell, Wash.

"Make It With You" by Bread

Jaeden has a very laid-back vibe here but also nails making the song so dynamic — he makes it look easy. Both Stefani and Cabello are upset they can't push their buttons for Jaeden, but Shelton and Legend still can, and both make a pitch to get a singer-songwriter type on their team. Shelton, because of Stefani, listens to a lot of Bread, and is not only a fan of Jaeden's voice, but that he's setting himself up in that '70s pop/rock lane. Jaeden takes the last spot on Team Blake.

Nia Skyfer // 26 // Miami, Fla.

"Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

Nia arrives for the final blind audition as a complete burst of energy. She's originally from Havana, Cuba, and obviously a huge Cabello fan, and before he presses his button, Legend gets approval from Cabello herself, who admits she definitely would've pushed her button for Nia. Legend is happy to have her though, applauding her performance value and "charisma." Stefani pipes in to tell Nia that she has real "star power." She brings a new type of energy to Team Legend, the final team to be filled.

THE BATTLES

Team Blake: Tanner Fussell vs. Austin Montgomery

"Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash

Shelton put these two guys together precisely because their voices are so different from one another. Austin, you'll remember, is the 19-year-old who sings classic country and has hints of Elvis in his voice, while Tanner is more of a southern rock/country singer with some serious grit on his voice. They make a great duo, but with this song choice, this is clearly Austin's to lose. In rehearsals, Shelton wants Tanner to work on toning down some of the growl that feels forced at times, while he wants Austin to loosen up and find a little edge in his voice. Both do those things on performance night, but the big surprise is certainly how much of a great performance Austin puts on. He's a natural, plus he really shows how far he can stretch his range. Legend, Stefani, and Cabello give the duo a standing ovation and Legend lets them know that they don't do this for everybody. Cabello can't choose between the two, Stefani is more "curious" to see what Austin can do, and Legend thought Tanner was "so real and natural." Blake is torn… and we'll have to wait until tomorrow to see who he picks to keep around.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, SOLsong, Kara McKee, The Marilynds, Lana Love, Dia Malai, Kim Cruse, Nia Skyfer

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslanli, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Jillian Jordyn, Rowan Grace, Justin Aaron

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Grace Bello, Steven McMorran, Constance Howard

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullman, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, bodie, Austin Montgomery, Benny Weag, Jaeden Luke

