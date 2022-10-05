Who will nab those final team openings?

The Voice recap: The coaches get picky as the Blinds begin to wind down

Fourteen spots on each team sounds like a lot — okay, it is a lot — but somehow we're already winding down this portion of The Voice. We've arrived at that special time in the competition when no one has quite filled their team yet, but the coaches are getting extra-picky about the few spots they do have left. Blake Shelton gives one of those spots, surprisingly, to pop singer Benny Weag, who performs Ed Sheeran's "Shivers." Who else does enough to nab one of those remaining team openings before the Blinds are wrapped up? Let's take a look.

Austin Montgomery / 19 / Hemet, Calif.

"I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You)," by Hank Williams

Austin says his best friends are his grandparents, and that's why he's gotten so into classic country from the 1940s, '50s, and '60s. Camila Cabello can't get over how much Austin sounds like Elvis Presley, and so she, Blake, and Gwen Stefani decide to fight over him. Camila wants to help bring his "old soul to [their] generation," but Blake leans into how cool it is to have someone so into the classics on this show. Gwen, who was the first turn, mostly is like, actually, yes, Blake is for sure the best coach for you. The marriage alliance is back, baby! Austin goes with Team Blake.

Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' | Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

Dia Malai / 26 / Queens, N.Y.

"Real Love," by Mary J. Blige

It's another one-chair turn audition for John Legend that leaves him (and me!) surprised he doesn't have to fight his fellow coaches for an artist. Dia is a breath of fresh air from the moment she starts her performance, and it doesn't take long for John to press his button. He's impressed with Dia's energy and confidence — she commands the stage from the get-go. Blake regrets not turning, especially after seeing what great presence she has up on stage. Her future on the show will certainly depend on song choice, but hopefully she'll get something great for Battles over on Team Legend.

Jillian Jordyn / 17 / Melville, N.Y.

"Issues," by Julia Michaels

Jillian is a Voice superfan — she even brings her original Voice karaoke machine she got as a little kid — and some of that excitement and anxiety certainly plays into her audition. Both John and Gwen turn pretty quickly after she makes a few interesting note choices at the top of the song, but once they turn, Gwen's right — the whole thing really goes "off the rails." There are a lot of pitch and control problems. Still, both coaches see Jillian's potential, especially in the Julia Michaels lane that Jillian is clearly into. She decides to join Team Gwen.

Grace Bello / 21 / Lacey, Wash.

"Ghosts," by Justin Bieber

Grace grew up listening to a lot of Cuban and Italian music because of her family roots (her parents adorably demonstrate all the dancing that went on in their house), but these days she's super into pop music. She changes up this Justin Bieber song a bit to give it a more ethereal, stripped-down vibe that really highlights the best parts of her voice. All four coaches press their buttons for her, and while John notes that he coached an artist with a similar voice to victory in his first season — hi, Mae Lynn! — Grace decides to go with Camila, who tells her that parts of her voice remind her of Ariana Grande and that she is the team for pop music. Grace Bello takes the 12th spot on Team Camila.

Team Standings

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, SOLsong, Kara McKee, The Marilynds, Lana Love, Dia Malai

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslanli, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Jillian Jordyn

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Grace Bello

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullman, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, bodie, Austin Montgomery, Benny Weag

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: