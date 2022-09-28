One teenage contestant blew all four judges away before landing on Legend's team — and we're already predicting she'll make it far in this competition.

The Voice recap: Did John Legend just pick up a ringer for the finals?

The blind auditions march on and so, too, do the attempts by The Voice season 22 coaches to fill up the 14 spots each has on their team. In fact, there are so many contestants that make it to the next round this season, three winning auditions tonight get cut a little short, but indie pop singer Eva Ullman (who performed Maggie Rogers' "Light On") joins Team Blake, Destiny Leigh earns a spot on Team Gwen with her rendition of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You," and Eric Who wins Camila Cabello over with his "unexpected" cover of Billie Eilish's "bad guy." Now, let's meet some of the other artists who will become their teammates.

Tanner Howe // 29 // Huntington Beach, Calif.

"Mercy" by Shawn Mendes

Tanner here did not know Cabello would be one of the coaches when he selected her ex's song for his audition, but he's hoping it won't matter too much. And it doesn't! Cabello doesn't turn, but only because she thinks he sounds so much like Shawn Mendes and she wanted to get a better feel for who Tanner is as an artist (he does admit he'd like to pursue the Mendes lane, to which Cabello replies, "I was in his lane deeply." Be sure to thank your waiters!). But Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend all turn for the pop singer. Legend especially loves the tenor section of Tanner's voice and Stefani applauds Tanner's confidence. He joins Team Gwen.

Sydney Kronmiller // 25 // Ogden, Utah

"Latch" by Disclosure feat. Sam Smith

Wow, wow, wow Sydney can really get down low in her register. Both Cabello and Stefani turn for the young singer from Utah. Cabello loves the arrangement Sydney did on this song — making it much more "intimate" and stripped down with the guitar. Stefani, too, is into how understated the whole vocal was and tells her that she's very drawn to Sydney's whole singer-songwriter vibe. Sydney winds up on Team Camila, which could be a really interesting team up.

Tanner Fussell // 28 // Nashville, Tenn.

"Anymore" by Travis Tritt

Tanner is a landscaper by day and a country rocker by night. He's got the country twang and yodel, but much to Shelton's chagrin, Tanner does not actually have a mullet. Still, Shelton is the only coach to turn here after Tanner's authentically old school, albeit a little busy, country performance. Shelton's impressed not just because Tanner has the country goods, but because he also has that "rock edge to [his] voice, like Pearl Jam." Tanner is right at home on Team Blake.

Kayla Von Der Heide // 30 // Bisbee, Ariz.

"Jealous Guy" by John Lennon

Kayla is quiet, but she uses that to her advantage and surprises the coaches with her unique voice and a vibrato that makes her stand out. We haven't really seen any other vocalist with her specific sound this season, which Stefani describes as "a cross between Fiona Apple and Stevie Nicks," which, come on, that's the highest of compliments. Stefani has to fight Legend for Kayla, but the No Doubt singer's pitch about channeling your heart and being a storyteller wins the artist over — Kayla is all Team Gwen.

Parijita Bastola // 17 // Severna Park, Md.

"Jealous" by Labrinth

Serious question: Is Parijita going to win season 22 of The Voice? I… think it could happen? This is a standout audition and even at 17, Parijita not only has stage presence, but seems to have a good idea of what kind of artist she wants to be. She's the first Nepalese-American to audition for the show and after she gets all four coaches to turn their chairs, she tells them that she loves R&B and soul music, but wants to be sure to infuse her music with elements of her family's culture. Cabello calls the performance "masterful," Shelton declares himself a "big fan," and Legend already seems excited to help Parijita grow into the type of artist she wants to be. Since Parijita mostly sings R&B it doesn't seem like this is a tough choice for her — she joins Team Legend.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslanli, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullman

