The Voice recap: The blind auditions become a Camila Cabello and John Legend showdown

It's night three of The Voice season 22 blind auditions, and the other coaches have begun to take notice of the fact that Camila Cabello might be overthrowing John Legend as Ruler of the Four Chair Turns. We'll have several chances tonight to see if this pattern holds true. Other things to look forward to? Our first duo of the season, some interesting twists on a few classics, and Cabello using the word "juxtaposition" several hundred times. Shall we get to the winning auditions?

Andrew Igbokidi // 22 // Hot Springs, Ark.

"when the party's over" by Billie Eilish

The majority of Andrew's family have entered the medical field and while he's applying to medical school, he also wants to pursue music — The Voice has become his crossroads, as it were. He puts a new spin on a revered Billie Eilish song and winds up with an easy four-chair turn. Legend is "intrigued" by Andrew's vocal choices and Gwen Stefani loves how he blends so many styles together. Cabello is especially excited by Andrew, though, and appreciates how even through some incredibly complicated runs, he was able to let the emotion of the song come through. She wins him over and another four-chair battle goes to Team Camila.

Cara Brindisi // 34 // Worcester, Mass.

"All Too Well" by Taylor Swift

Cara's a musical therapist who wants to be a storyteller above all else. She heads into her audition with Blake Shelton as her top coach choice. Both Shelton and Stefani turn for Cara, and while Shelton thinks a storyteller belongs on the King of Country's team, Stefani's pitch is all about her love for singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon and her love of vocals that emotionally take you places. Cara ditches her original plan and joins Team Gwen.

Valerie Harding // 41 // Tulsa, Okla.

"Giving Him Something He Can Feel" by En Vogue

Mom of four Valerie makes an excellent song choice — the original is written by Curtis Mayfield and sung by Aretha Franklin, and Legend's used it on this show before, so you know he's a fan — and it really shows off a lot of Valerie's vocal ability. There's power but also some unexpected choices throughout and that gets the attention of both Legend and Stefani. Legend loves Valerie's vibrato and thought she made the song "feel fresh." He loves Valerie's energy and she loves his, I guess — she joins Team Legend.

Julia Aslanli // 23 // Orlando, Fla.

"Let's Stay Together" by Al Green

This is such an iconic song to take on and you either need to do something new and fresh with it or simply sing it with all the confidence in the building… and Julia doesn't exactly sell it. Her vocals seem to lean pop-soul and her voice has enough character in it to win over Stefani. Cabello admits regret for not turning, especially because by the end of the audition Julia had an Ariana Grande-esque feel to her performance. Stefani loves Julia's tone and "would listen to [her] record," so she'll be well taken care of over on Team Gwen.

The Dryes // Nashville, Tenn.

"Islands in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

This husband and wife duo, Derek and Katelyn, have been singing together for ten years. With their classic country duet, they end up winning over The Voice's resident husband and wife, Shelton and Stefani. Shelton tells them "there's no better way to duet than if you're doing it" and that makes everybody groan, but he also notes that he turned as soon as he heard Derek's voice and loved their arrangement. Stefani tries to lure them away from Shelton with talk of her ability to collaborate with artists in any genre, but this is a done deal — the Dryes join Team Blake.

Ava Lynn Thuresson // 18 // Santa Barbara, Calif.

"...Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears

Recent high school grad Ava Lynn decides to put a moody spin on this Britney Spears pop behemoth. While she's not the first to do so, it definitely helps her stand out as an artist during the blinds. Legend and Cabello both turn their chairs, once again vying for the same artist. Legend notes the great shred in Ava Lynn's voice and applauds her song choice, calling her "assured" and "poised." But the power of Cabello continues to reign supreme. She loves how "angsty and grungy" Ava Lynn made the song, and the teen happily hops on over to Team Camila.

Madison Hughes // 25 // Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Guns N' Roses

Madison adds a bit of her country twang to this classic '80s rock song and the, dare I say, juxtaposition (this is the word of the night, courtesy of Camila) is just right. Stefani, Shelton, and Cabello all turn their chairs. Cabello is "excited by the song choice" and wants to help Madison with her nerves. Stefani plays up that she, too, is a cross-genre artist, and Shelton tells Madison that she's country through and through and so is he. Madison joins Team Blake.

Sasha Hurtado // 18 // Dallas, Ga.

"River" by Bishop Briggs

Sasha gives a great audition. She's got power and emotional heft behind her vocals and this song is a great fit. Both Legend and Cabello turn, once again pitting them against one another. Unfortunately for Legend, Sasha, who wants to be a pop artist, shares a lot of similarities with Cabello, who loves that Sasha infused some "gritty spirit" into the performance. Sasha is the next artist to land on Team Camila.

Morgan Taylor // 20 // Nashville, Tenn.

"Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

The final audition is another four-chair turn and the coaches really duke it out for a chance to have Morgan join their team. It's not a perfect audition, but she has a lot of power and soul and that spells potential. Legend especially loves the higher part of Morgan's voice and is impressed by her song choice, calling her a "risk-taker." Shelton, although not the obvious choice, pressed his button after about three seconds of hearing Morgan because he knew that "this person's voice matters." That's so nice! In the end, Morgan chooses Team Legend, and everyone agrees that he really needed that win. Also so nice!

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslanli

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes

