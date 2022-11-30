The Voice recap: A Team Legend singer wins the Instant Save Round to make the Top 8

Wait, can you believe next week brings the season 22 semi-finals? The Voice seasons are somehow simultaneously never-ending and wildly fast-paced. Some weird hole in the space-time continuum, I guess. With the semi-finals ahead of us, that means our Top 10 will be cut down to a Top 8. To buffer the sting of results, we're getting two team performances. First up is Team Legend and its stacked lineup of Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, and Omar Jose Cardona. All three of Team Legend's remaining members can sing their butts off, and they do just that with coach John Legend on a special rendition of The Band's "The Weight." Since Kique is still in isolation after testing positive for Covid, Team Gwen's performance is more of a duet between Gwen Stefani and her superstar Justin Aaron. These two take on "Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads. It's heavy on both great vocals and the fisheye lens!

Now, let's get to the results. The top seven artists based on audience vote will automatically move forward, leaving the final three artists to duke it out for the final spot in the Instant Save Round. I mean, you know the drill. The artists moving on to the semi-finals are…

bodie (Team Blake)!

Morgan Myles (Team Camila)!

Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend)!

Justin Aaron (Team Gwen)!

Brayden Lape (Team Blake)!

Parijita Bastola (Team Legend)!

Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake)!

The Voice -- “Live Top 10 Eliminations” Episode 2218AB -- Pictured: (l-r) Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace, Kim Cruise, Parijita Bastola -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

INSTANT SAVE ROUND

Team Blake: Rowan Grace, "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac

Much like last night, Rowan's stripped down song choice makes her rough-around-the-edges vocals much more noticeable. Blake Shelton loves it though, and believes these classic songs are more in line with what she should be doing than the contemporary stuff. He promises to get her back to that if she makes it through tonight. That's one strategy, I guess!

Team Gwen: Kique, "River" by Leon Bridges

Kique performs for us from some undisclosed location and it's such a bummer — I'm sure it's not how he pictured his tenure on The Voice going. Still, he sounds nice on this song, even if it isn't the most exciting performance. Stefani calls him "one of the most gifted singers [she's] ever met," and begs voters to reward his unique sound.

Team Legend: Kim Cruse, "Believe" by Brooks & Dunn

Well, this just seems unfair. Kim Cruse gave one of — if not the — best performance last night and here she is singing for her life in the Instant Save Round. She picks a big ol' country song and, not surprisingly, crushes it. Seriously, I'm glad they gave her the final spot because who would want to follow this? She's a pro! All four coaches are up on their feet. Legend calls Kim "one of the best vocalists [he's] ever worked with" and praises her "beautiful, spiritual, moving" performance. He must be in such disbelief that she's even in this situation!

After the Instant Save Round, the artist who will be rounding out the Top 8 and performing in the semi-finals is… Kim Cruse!

