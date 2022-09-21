The Voice recap: Blind auditions continue — and the coaches are loving those block buttons

Blake Shelton finally gets his team going while the coaches get familiar with their block buttons.

The season 22 Voice Blinds are back for the second half of their premiere week and we should get right into the cliffhanger from last night. Pop/Country artist Kate Kalvach has the option of joining either Team Blake, Team Gwen, or Team Camila, and it turns out that Okie connection is just too strong — she picks Blake Shelton as her coach. It's his first team member this season and Kate seems to kick off a nice little run for Mr. Shelton. Let's take a look at the next group of contestants who survive the Blinds to sing another day.

Reina Ley // 13 // San Tan Valley, Ariz.

"Cielito Lindo" by Quirino Mendoza y Cortés

This 13-year-old mariachi singer is a huge Camila Cabello fan, so there's no real shocker here, but both Camila and Gwen Stefani turn their chairs and engage in a bit of a dance-off to win over Reina. They're both impressed with the power that comes out of this tiny person, and Cabello calls Reina's tone "buttery." Shelton tries to sabotage Cabello by telling Reina that she'll make her sing "the Macarena," but Reina is smart enough not to fall for it. She's the next person to join Team Camila.

Bryce Leatherwood // 22 // Woodstock, Ga.

"Goodbye Time" by Conway Twitty

I mean, come on, this farm boy's last name is Leatherwood — he cannot legally have any other job but country singer. Add that to the fact that he's singing the Shelton version of this Conway Twitty song and we've got another foregone conclusion here in the Blinds. Shelton, Stefani, and John Legend all turn because, I guess, Stefani and Legend are gluttons for punishment. That's cool. Bryce not only has a crystal clear, rich singing voice but navigates the tricky notes of this song well. Shelton is impressed and Team Blake is up one more member.

Alyssa Witrado // 19 // Fresno, Calif.

"Don't Speak" by No Doubt

Taking on "Don't Speak" is a brave choice not just because covering a Stefani song is a tall order, but because covering a Stefani song in front of Gwen Stefani sounds terrifying. Stefani is so excited when she hears it, and both she and Cabello hit their buttons almost immediately. Cabello knows this is a losing game, but she loves how Alyssa made that song her own instead of trying to imitate Stefani. The No Doubt alum is such a fan and loves Alyssa's "energy," calling her "the perfect, ideal, dream girl for [her] to work with." So, uh, yeah, she picks Team Gwen.

Devix // 28 // York, Penn.

"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

Devix has been working as a musician for a decade and is looking for a big break. He has a cool indie vibe but can turn out the big power notes as well. This all gets the attention of Cabello, Stefabi, and Legend. Stefani loves the "character" in his voice while Legend says Devix has a really "distinct and commercial" sound. But it's Cabello who wins him over — she's been looking for an indie artist with "pop sensibilities" and would love to add him to her team. Devix likes the sound of that and he joins Team Camila.

Chello // 22 // Chester, Penn.

"Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington, Jr and Bill Withers

Chello has a "quirky" laid back vibe and two best buddies who love the hell out of him. He kind of makes this song a little sexy, and I'm here for that. Legend and Cabello both turn. Legend thought he brought so much "joy" to his performance and Cabello loved that he made the whole thing "so cool without any riffs or runs at first," it was just his straight singing. Chello joins Team Camila and his new coach is pumped — she thinks Chello could surprise people.

Kevin Hawkins // 28 // Dallas, Tex.

"Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder

Okay, now this is my favorite audition of the two nights. Kevin knows exactly how to navigate his way through a song — a Stevie Wonder song, no less — and take us all on a ride. He gets a four-chair turn, but Stefani wisely blocks Legend before she goes. Oh, he is mad about it. He loves the way Kevin added in some Anita Baker-like "jazz inflections" and relates to Kevin being a piano teacher who sings Stevie, but alas. Stefani thinks Kevin's voice sounds like it's on a record. Cabello loves how strong Kevin's artistry already is. Shelton informs him that in light of the situation, he's "the next closest thing to John Legend." Kevin chooses Team Blake because, as he tells us, Shelton has the most wins. Makes sense to me!

Sadie Bass // 25 // Bath, Mich.

"Stupid Boy" by Keith Urban

Another country singer with a perfect country singer last name! Sadie has crippling stage fright but is working as a songwriter in Nashville. She's got a very easy to listen to pop/country voice and she gets the Shelton-Stefanis to both turn. Shelton seems like the obvious choice, but Sadie is swayed by Stefani's promise to help her work through her stage fright and build up her confidence. She joins Team Gwen.

Brayden Lape // 15 // Grass Lake, Mich.

"This Town" by Niall Horan

Oh, this very tall child is going to be the little teeny-bopper heartthrob of the season, isn't he? Cabello recognizes that, and although she doesn't turn, she convinces Shelton that he needs this kid, who is a mix of pop/folk/singer-songwriter vibes, and he is the only coach who turns his chair. Stefani regrets not turning after she gets a look at him (guys, he is so tall), but does tell him that he now has new coach parents and that is very cute. Brayden joins Team Blake, and Shelton seems pretty happy that he took Cabello's advice.

Peyton Aldridge // 25 // Cleveland, Miss.

"Can't You See" by The Marshall Tucker Band

This is a fun audition. Peyton clearly has singing chops and is comfortable in his country/rock lane, but a funny thing happens. Peyton gets all four chairs to turn, but Legend wisely blocks Shelton here. Peyton was surely going to choose Shelton if he could, but once Legend starts praising his "strong, clear, beautiful" voice that has hints of yes, country, but also blues and soul, he has Peyton sing a little "All of Me" and friends, when he hits the chorus, it feels so very right for Peyton to end up on Team Legend. This could be a really cool partnership. We'll see!

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape

