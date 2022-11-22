The Voice recap: Watch the top 13 perform songs that 'changed their lives'

See who stood out as the competition narrows.

On Monday night, season 22's Top 13 took the stage live once again to show us why they deserve to be the last artist standing at the end of The Voice. This time around, each contestant performed a song that, as our host Carson Daly says, "absolutely changed their lives." Let's find out who stood out below.

Team Gwen: Kique, "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder

Kique's taking on the tall, tall task of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." It seems like he has some issues with his in-ear monitors at the top though and maybe that throws him off? His energy level seems off. The coaches still love it. Camila Cabello loves seeing how Kique grows with each performance. His coach Gwen Stefani admits she was nervous for Kique to take this song on, but he really made it his own, she tells him, before adding, "you are a star."

Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood, "Amarillo By Morning" by George Strait

Bryce Leatherwood won last week's Instant Save to take the thirteenth and final spot thanks to sticking to solid country performances, so why change that now? Blake Shelton calls singing George Strait "sacred ground for any country artist," so Bryce needs to make it count. Again, it's another fine, if not super exciting, performance. John Legend tells Bryce it "sounded so perfect and so natural." Shelton's such a fan of Bryce and that performance — he tells him she should have no problem moving forward after what he just did up there.

Team Camila: Devix, "R U Mine?" by Arctic Monkeys

This song represents the moment when Devix found his sound not just as a singer, but as a musician. Plus, Devix knows he needs to get out of his head a little bit and this rock banger should allow him to do that. He's a pro, and he blows the last two performances out of the water, if we're being honest. Legend tells him that this was a smart song choice because for someone with so much technical talent, it's about "the right song to make the most of who you are as a vocalist." His own coach sums it up when Cabello says: "I just feel like you are a finalist on this season."

Team Blake: Rowan Grace, "The Winner Takes It All" by ABBA

Rowan's first memory of performing was doing ABBA songs in her living room for her parents, and now she's doing ABBA on The Voice. I love the classic songs she's picking, but she does seem to be getting further and further away from the type of artist she presented herself as earlier in the competition. Legend is "impressed" by the way Rowan deftly handles both the softer parts of her voice and then goes for soaring big notes. Coach Shelton is a fan of Rowan's unique tone, which he describes as "a blend of [her] chest and head voice," as well as the way she "attacks" these iconic songs.

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, "In the Name of Love" by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha

Omar picks a song that allows him to show a more vulnerable side this week — "In the Name of Love" came to him during a point in his life when he could've gone down a "dark path." Don't worry, "vulnerable" doesn't mean Omar is ditching the power notes. All four coaches are on their feet before Omar even gets to the end. Omar is in tears. Daly says it gives him "finale vibes." Cabello is moved to see Omar's "vulnerability and humanity" come through for the first time.

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, "Dreaming of You" by Selena

Alyssa learned how to emote through song with this Selena hit and she and Stefani work a lot on getting Alyssa to tell the story through her body language. That part is totally fine — she sells it — but after seeing a few really technically great vocalists, Alyssa's weaknesses are really obvious. Even the coach critiques point to some major vocal and pitch issues. Cabello loves Alyssa's "energy" but thinks "singing-wise, [she has] more learning" to do.

Team Blake: bodie, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

Can we just call it now? bodie should, hands down, be winning this season. Other contestants take on iconic songs and attempt to make them their own, but bodie makes you hear a song in a completely different way. Plus the emotion?! Come on! This is a great arrangement that highlights all the best parts of bodie. He gets a standing ovation and Stefani praises the way he "has so much access to [his] heart," moved by his believability and authenticity. There's not much more Shelton needs to say, but he tells his artist that "this is [his] moment."

Team Legend: Kim Cruse, "Always On My Mind" by Willie Nelson

After needing her coach's save last week, Kim has something to prove and therefore is going with an unexpected, classic country song. Legend thinks it's "a smart, effective" choice for her to pick a softer song. I mean, she nails it. Are we even surprised? She builds perfectly and hits all these emotional nuances. Legend uses the words "beautiful" and "soulful" and "really gorgeous" to describe what Kim just did — need we say any more?

Team Blake: Brayden Lape, "Come Over" by Kenny Chesney

Brayden's doing Sam Hunt's version of this Chesney song because he considers himself a pop/country artist in the vein of Sam Hunt. He's very likable and his voice is endlessly easy to listen to. Stefani thinks his It Factor stems from how "pure" both he and his voice are. Shelton sees that It Factor too, but also wants Brayden to know that he has real vocal talent and "a future in country music."

Team Camila: Eric Who, "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley

Eric was saved for his showmanship, but this time around he wants to highlight his vocals with an emotional, stripped down performance. A real "back to basics" situation. It's nice to see his range as a performer, but there are some real vocal titans in the mix this season that he's being compared to. The coaches all applaud Eric's decision to go much more understated, and call him "brave" and "fearless" but no one really talks about his vocals, which says a whole lot.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé

While on tour with Reba McEntire, Morgan heard her do a country version of this song and was inspired. Here she gets to mix her country, pop, and soul sensibilities for one pretty mesmerizing performance. Her vocals have never sounded better. Cabello says that the energy in the room feels just like it did when Morgan wowed during the Blinds. Stefani tells her that she thinks this performance is where everything — vocals and stage performance — "all came together."

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola, "All I Ask" by Adele

Okay, how about a Parijita/bodie final two? Parijita 100 percent should be singing Adele songs — they are all emotion and power, which is perfect for her voice. Her coach Legend says as much when he gushes about her "beautiful vocal" in which she expertly moved between her head and chest voice and showcased her "easy and gorgeous" vibrato. Shelton calls her "easily one of [his] favorites in the competition."

Team Gwen: Justin Aaron, "Break Every Chain" by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Fine!! Justin Aaron should be in my dream season 22 finale, too. Each week he's owning every moment of this competition. This song has been done several times on this show and it's always a show stopper (Jershika Maple, anyone?) and Justin's rendition is no different. He is not going down without a fight, baby! By the end, Stefani is in tears and all four coaches are giving him a deserved standing ovation. Stefani tells him that he just "took it to the next level" and can't get over how "beautiful" and "moving" the entire thing was. "[I'm] so excited to be part of this with you," she tells him.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: