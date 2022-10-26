Blake Shelton uses his save in the last episode before the Knockouts.

The Voice recap: The Battles come to a close

It's the final night of The Voice season 22 Battles, which means we get our last batch of team pairings before the winning artists head off for the three-way Knockout round. Tonight's pairings are… fine? No one is "having a star moment," if you know what I mean. On top of the three highlighted battles, which we'll get into, we get a quick montage of the other remaining performances just to make things nice and tidy. Camila Cabello puts Chello and Constance Howard together on "Leave the Door Open" and thinks Chello has "star quality" — he moves forward. John Legend pairs his country singers Kara McKee and Peyton Aldridge up and they perform "More Than Words," which plays to the "edge and power" in Peyton's voice. Peyton Aldridge will represent Team Legend in the Knockouts. Finally, Gwen Stefani pushes storyteller Kayla Von Der Heide through after she battles Sadie Bass on "Everything I Own." That leaves us with three final Battles to watch. Let's see how things shake out, shall we?

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona vs. Lana Love

"Into the Unknown" by Panic! At The Disco

Why, yes, Legend does select a song from Frozen 2 — albeit the Panic! At The Disco pop-rock version — for his final Battle pairing. Lana Love was the one who gave us the super moody, very theatrical version of Mandy Moore's "Candy" in the Blinds, and Omar Jose Cardona served up a belty rock delight with Journey cover, so Panic! doing a movie musical song, sure why not? The performance is big and bright and it gets all four coaches up out of their seats. Blake Shelton calls Lana "incredible" and was especially impressed with the way she got into character — all the coaches agree she should be on Broadway. But Shelton follows up that praise with, "Omar, you're one of the best singers I've ever heard." So, we know which way this is going. Cabello compares Omar to Freddie Mercury and Bruno Mars. Not to be ridiculous, but Omar did one run that legit brought me to tears. The Battles have broken me! Legend loves Lana, but Omar has range, stage presence, and a wild amount of control. Omar Jose Cardona wins.

Team Camila: Andrew Igbokidi vs. Zach Newbould

"I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston

Cabello gives Andrew and Zach, two "emotive" pop singers, a slowed-down piano-heavy version of this Whitney classic. It feels like a misstep and neither of the guys feel particularly comfortable during rehearsals — Andrew, especially, is hard on himself. The performance isn't one of the round's best, but Zach's voice really cuts through and that little rasp he has only adds to the emotions he's trying to evoke. Andrew has some great "unexpected" runs up his sleeve, but the coaches seem to agree that Zach executed everything with much more precision and consistency. Cabello is more interested and excited by Andrew's tone. She knows he can do better, and so gives Andrew Igbokidi the win to let him prove it in the next round.

Team Blake: The Dryes vs. Bryce Leatherwood

"Red Dirt Road" by Brooks & Dunn

Okay, now this is a Country with a Capital-C matchup. Young Bryce Leatherwood here was basically born to sing country music (thanks to both his George Strait-esque voice and that! name!) and the husband-and-wife duo The Dryes feel very modern country. While in rehearsals, their biggest challenge is overcoming a well-oiled duo becoming a trio. But in the actual performance, the three artists face a much bigger problem. As the coaches point out, things kick off completely off tempo. The Dryes and Bryce all confirm afterward that there was an issue with hearing the music. Suffice it to say, it's a tough start but everybody finds the pocket again and things end much stronger than they began. It's Bryce who really shines: Both John and Gwen call his voice "warm" and note how at ease he is up on stage. Blake knows that Bryce has confidence beyond his years and really delivers: Bryce Leatherwood wins this battle. But never fear, Shelton still has his save and he uses it on The Dryes. He knows they can deliver, too, and would hate to see them go out on that little snafu.

Team Legend: Valarie Harding, Emma Brooke, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds (save), Kim Cruse, Ian Harrison (steal from Gwen), Omar Jose Cardona, Peyton Aldridge

Team Gwen: Rowan Grace, Cara Brindisi, Justin Aaron, Destiny Leigh (save), Daysia, Kique, Sasha Hurtado (steal from Camila), Alyssa Witrado, Kayla Von Der Heide

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Steven McMorran (save), Orlando Mendez, Jaeden Luke (steal from Blake) Reina Ley, Eric Who, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi

Team Blake: Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen (steal from Gwen), bodie, Eva Ullman, Brayden Lape, Kevin Hawkins, Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes (save)

