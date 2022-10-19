Parijita Bastola and the Marilynds go head-to-head, but their coach can't stand to see anyone leave the competition.

The Voice recap: John Legend has to use his 'save' in tonight's battle

We are blowing through The Voice Battles, people! In fact, we're moving so fast that we get a little montage of some Battles that went down but were either so lop-sided or perhaps such snoozefests that we only need to see part of them to get the gist. These include Team Blake's youngsters Eva Ullman and Ansley Burns, who take on Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)." Blake Shelton says that Eva's experience really gave her an advantage over 15-year-old Ansley, and gives her the win. Over on Team Legend, SOLsong and Morgan Taylor battle over The Weeknd's "Die For You." John Legend loves Morgan's confidence and "powerful" tone, so she's moving on to the Knockouts. There's also Daysia and Julia Aslanli from Team Gwen. They sing Michael Bublé's "Home," and Daysia and her "old soul" continue to impress. She moves forward. Who else will be joining these three Battle round winners in the Knockouts? Let's get into it.

THE VOICE -- "The Battles Part 2" Episode 2209 -- Pictured: John Legend -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) John Legend | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Team Camila: Eric Who vs. Sydney Kronmiller

"Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga

In the Blinds, Camila Cabello was impressed by both Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller's out-of-the-box song choices (Eric did Billie Eilish's "bad guy" and Sydney chose Sam Smith's "Latch"). So, she's pairing them up on something else unexpected — a Lady Gaga song. The arrangement is slowed down and pretty theatrical, which plays into Eric Who's general vibe. After the performance, Stefani describes it as "weird in a good way." Sydney has great control over her lower register and can pull off some really interesting runs and the coaches all praise her unique voice, but they all seem in agreement that Eric steals the show with his stage presence. Legend says that, in addition to the "cool lilt" in his voice, Eric has "a light within" and that really comes through. Cabello feels the same — she thinks Eric is exciting as a performer and wants to see what else he can do. Eric Who wins this Battle.

Team Blake: Benny Weag vs. Brayden Lape

"Perfect Heart" by Parker McCollum

Benny Weag and Brayden Lape were both one-chair turns for Shelton (I'm still shocked no one else turned for Brayden). They both sang pop songs in their auditions, but for their Battle, Shelton wants them to lean into country a little bit. It becomes clear in rehearsal that 29-year-old Benny's performance experience is an advantage — Brayden, 15, seems plagued by nerves. Both guys show up to rehearsals with their guitars, but it doesn't seem to be adding much, leading to team advisor Jimmie Allen asking if they're just using them "as a crutch." They both decide to ditch the instruments. Perhaps Benny ended up over-compensating, because he gets dinged by all the coaches for his overly aggressive performance even though his vocals sounded nice. Brayden charms them all with his "endearing," youthful tone. Both Stefani and Legend note that he has some growing to do, but Shelton thinks that works in Brayden's favor. He declares Brayden Lape the winner.

Team Legend: The Marilynds vs. Parijita Bastola

"How Deep Is Your Love" by The BeeGees

I always feel for a solo artist who gets paired up with a duo or group in the Battles, but at least this time around, everyone acknowledges it. Legend and his team advisor Jazmine Sullivan spend some extra time working out the kinks on the blending and harmonies. Teamwork makes the dream work, or whatever. This is a great song choice for sisters The Marilynds, since the BeeGees classic is built for the endlessly pleasing sibling harmonies the duo is known for, but Parijita was a four-chair turn, so don't count her out just yet. She really is the star of the performance. Shelton loves how confident the 17-year-old is in both her vocals and performance, while Cabello thinks she makes her obvious prowess seem "effortless." Legend is torn. He thinks The Marilynds had "flawless" harmonies but that Parijita has such "self-awareness" and an "inviting" voice. Thankfully, the guy doesn't have to decide: He names Parijita Bastola the winner and uses his save to keep The Marilynds in the competition, too.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Valarie Harding, Emma Brooke, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds (save)

Still to Battle: Omar Jose Cardona, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Kim Cruse

Team Gwen: Rowan Grace, Cara Brindisi, Justin Aaron, Destiny Leigh (save), Daysia

Still to Battle: Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Kique,

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Steven McMorran (save), Orlando Mendez, Jaeden Luke (steal from Blake) Reina Ley, Eric Who

Still to Battle: Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Sasha Hurtado, Zach Newbould, Constance Howard

Team Blake: Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen (steal from Gwen), bodie, Eva Ullman, Brayden Lape

Still to Battle: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Hillary Torchiana

