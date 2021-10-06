The Voice recap: The coaches fill up their teams as the Blinds come to a close

It's the final night of the season 21 Blind Auditions on The Voice, and here's where we stand: Everyone has 12 spots on their teams this year, and as we head into these last performances, Kelly Clarkson has two remaining openings on her team. Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Ariana Grande each have one. That's not a whole lot of room left, and we know the coaches get pickier the fuller they get. Let's see how it shakes out.

Aaron Hines / 28 / San Antonio, Tex.

"Heartbreak Anniversary" by Giveon

Aaron's whole musical career was inspired by John Legend. His first performance in eighth grade was to "Ordinary People," and as a wedding singer, he's belted out "All of Me" more times than he can count. He has a great R&B tone and real stage presence, all of which earn him a four-chair turn. John tells him he "executed [that] perfectly," and then the two harmonize on a little "All of Me." What a dream come true for Aaron, right? Well, then Kelly tells him that what moved her to push her button was how "sincere and intimate" he was while also showing some power without wailing. Aaron thinks Kelly really gets who he is as an artist and surprises everyone by taking the second-to-last spot on Team Kelly. "That was such a fun plot twist," Ariana says. She isn't wrong!

KCK3 / 17, 19, and 26 / Brandon, Miss.

"no tears left to cry" by Ariana Grande

I love how much Ariana Grande loves when people perform her songs. To be fair, she seemed all in on KCK3 from the moment this sister trio kicked off their performance by harmonizing in a capella. No one else wants to fight Ariana on this one since they are clearly fans and both Kelly and Blake already have groups. So, Ariana is the sole chair turn. She says she "fell in love with their voice." Their harmonies aren't as tight as some of the other groups we've seen, but with a little polish, they seem radio-ready. They take the last spot on Team Ariana. Ariana celebrates her first Voice team with a little "my team is full" riff. Sure, why not?

Tommy Edwards / 27 / Bigfork, Mont.

"Drops of Jupiter" by Train

Tommy is a rock singer who loves fly-fishing, so it doesn't surprise me too much to see Blake Shelton get super into this performance. Blake turns first, and after a little while, John decides he'd like to go head-to-head with Blake for Tommy. Blake loves how Tommy was so clearly "getting lost in the music" and compares his sound to the Black Crowes. He also reminds Tommy that he's had a lot of success with rock artists on this show. John, meanwhile, praises Tommy's powerful stage presence. You can tell he's done this a few times, even if not on the level of The Voice stage. He tells him he has "the power, range, and electricity" that will serve him well on this show. Tommy decides to take the final spot on Team Blake.

Shadale / 29 / Douglasville, Ga.

"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

This is a great audition. Shadale commands the stage and knows how to show off her personality through her performance. Kelly turns within the first line, and it doesn't take John long to follow. Both Blake and Ariana tell Shadale that they're bummed they don't have any more room on their teams because they'd be fighting for her, too. She is a great entertainer, has some real power, and can hit those high notes. "What an amazing vocal technician you are," Ariana tells her. John loves how she "energized the whole audience," not just by singing the hell out of that song but really owning the stage. Kelly calls her a "mix of Bruno and Beyonce." She chooses Team Legend. To celebrate his team being full, John blesses us all with one more "Welcome to Team Legend" sing-a-long. What a time to be alive.

Joe McGuinness / 43 / Atlanta, Ga.

"Midnight Rider" by the Allman Brothers Band

Joe is a stop-motion animator who plays an array of instruments, but his vocal here is a bit one-note. He doesn't earn any chair turns, and Kelly tells him it's because he was singing "on 11" the entire time. John agrees — singing full throttle like that for the whole song doesn't allow the coaches to see what John can do vocally. He needs an arrangement that allows him to be a little more dynamic.

Parker McKay / 29 / Nashville, Tenn.

"Slow Hands" by Niall Horan

Parker moved to Nashville and tried out the country music thing for a while until realizing that her heart was more into pop music and her sound is a real combination of those influences. She also talks about how she lost her mother just before leaving for this audition, so her emotions are running high, and she doesn't even know that she only has Kelly left to impress. She seems so comfortable up on that stage and has a great country/pop voice, so honestly, it feels right that she ends up on Team Kelly. "Welcome to the obvious team for you," Kelly says. She calls Parker's head voice "beautiful" and her chest voice "outstanding," so Kelly's pretty happy with her final team member.

And just like that, the Blind Auditions are complete. On to the Battle Round, where our coaches will enlist the help of some of their musically-inclined friends. Team Kelly will be advised by Jason Aldean, Blake will be joined by Dierks Bentley, Team Legend will be coached by both John and Camila Cabello, and Ariana Grande will have Kristin Chenoweth at her side as she tackles the Battles for the first time. Should be fun!

TEAM STANDINGS

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani, Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes, The Cunningham Sisters, Jershika Maple, Xavier Cornell, Wyatt Michael, Aaron Hines, Parker McKay

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown, KJ Jennings, Sabrina Dias, Brittany Bree, Shadale

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim and Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, Bella DeNapoli, David Vogel, Ryleigh Plank, Sophia Bromberg, KCK3

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters, Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith, LiBianca, Tommy Edwards