The Voice recap: Celebrate the 500th episode with some cake and a few Knockouts

This is The Voice and this is The Voice's 500th episode. Yep, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have been doing this for 500 episodes. They deserve all the cake they can get. But while the cast and crew celebrate this accomplishment, there's still business to attend to and more Knockouts to watch. Let's see who will be headed to the Live Playoffs.

Team Legend: Samuel Harness, "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi vs. BrittanyBree, "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.

John Legend has paired up these two singers because both of their voices come with so much innate character. There's texture and personality there. In rehearsals, John wants new-to-the-secular-genre singer BrittanyBree to "be a little more tender and vulnerable" since this song is much more intimate than her usual fare. Samuel, meanwhile, has no problem really connecting to the emotions he's trying to convey with this song, but both Ed Sheeran and Legend think he should be strategic about deploying all the grit and rasp in his voice. In the performance, BrittanyBree really highlights what she can do technically with her voice — Ariana Grande loved that she was "on the edge of [her] seat" the entire time waiting to see where she'd go — but Samuel Harness is all emotion. He connects so well, plus with that rasp — it all packs a powerful punch. Blake thinks Samuel just had a real "moment" and John calls it his best performance so far in the competition.

Winner: Samuel Harness!

Steals: none

Team Kelly: Hailey Mia, "Arcade" by Duncan Laurence vs. The Cunningham Sisters, "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" by Hillsong UNITED

It's the battle of the teenagers over on Team Kelly tonight. She's pairing up her youngest artists for this Knockout round, so you know it's going to be an emotional cut for Kelly "Mama Bear" Clarkson. Hailey Mia, who's only 13 in case you forgot, wants to highlight her maturity and prove she's ready for this opportunity, so she picks a song to show that side of herself. She really hasn't had a bad performance yet and this one is no different. In rehearsal, the only real note is that Kelly wants her to show off an ethereal side to her voice too since it is typically so intense. She does that in her performance and it works. All of the coaches seem blown away by Hailey's continued transformation. The Cunningham Sisters, meanwhile, started out as worship singers and want to bring that background to The Voice stage. Ed Sheeran has the girls change the arrangement to a more acoustic one so it doesn't overshadow their voices and it's a good call. Blake says there's a "light about them," and Kelly Clarkson is still a big fan of their blend. And yet, she can't deny that Hailey Mia is growing exponentially every week.

Winner: Hailey Mia!

Steals: none

Team Ariana: Ryleigh Plank, "Midnight Sky" by Miley Cyrus vs. David Vogel, "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez

In this matchup, we have one artist who loves to reimagine songs by female pop artists and one who is a female pop artist. Ed Sheeran loves how David Vogel makes an acoustic performance feel like a big stadium song (and they geek out about chords and stuff, nerds!). In the performance, David is confident and present and the dude loves a good hair flip. John Legend loves the choice of going acoustic because it allowed David's voice to "inhabit the whole room." Ryleigh Plank gets some notes about starting the song a half-step lower so that she's unafraid to go for the big high notes at the end of the song and it certainly helps. But regardless of technical vocal stuff, what all the coaches find most appealing about Ryleigh is her individuality. John calls her "a start" and Blake Shelton says he's drawn to her even before she starts singing. Her coach Ariana loves her energy and finds it "special" to watch Ryleigh be so unabashedly herself.

Winner: Ryleigh Plank!

Steals: John Legend is so impressed with David Vogel's performance he uses his steal to nab him. David and the hair are joining Team Legend for the Live Playoffs.

TEAM STANDINGS

TEAM KELLY: Katie Rae (steal), Gymani, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia

Still to Perform: Jeremy Rosado, Xavier Cornell

TEAM LEGEND: Joshua Vacanti, Samuel Harness, David Vogel (steal)

Still to Perform: Jershika Maple, Samara Brown, Shadale, Paris Winningham

TEAM ARIANA: Raquel Trinidad, Holly Forbes (steal), Ryleigh Plank

Still to Perform: Bella DeNapoli, Katherine Ann Mohler, Jim and Sasha Allen, Manny Keith

TEAM BLAKE: Wendy Moten, LiBianca

Still to Perform: Peedy Chavis, Lana Scott, Carson Peters, Berritt Haynes