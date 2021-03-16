The Voice recap: Which coach prevails in the latest four-chair turn?

It's that time in the Blinds when teams are almost full and our coaches are getting extra-picky. In the fifth night of The Voice Blind Auditions, lookout for a few solo gets and another coveted four-chair turn. Also, surprisingly, a 15-year-old singer beside herself about Blake Shelton and not Nick Jonas (all four of the coaches are stumped by that one), and so much talk about PowerPoint presentations. What a world! Let's meet our artists.

Savanna Woods / 26 / Stanwood, Wash.

"Zombie" by The Cranberries

Savanna is a laid-back indie rocker looking to get some invaluable coaching to up her game. She makes an excellent song choice that allows her to show off both her artistry and the bits of her voice that get into the gritty rock lane. Once Nick Jonas hears a little bit of her rasp sneak in, he turns, and although he thinks he has Savanna all to himself, Kelly sneaks in at the end. Kelly loves the "creepy vibe" Savanna is giving off (in a good way) and digs the mystery of her whole persona. She compares her to Billie Eilish and Fiona Apple and then tells her she's like if "Patty Griffin and Nirvana had a baby." That is one hell of a mash-up. Mostly though, Kelly loves how well Savanna maneuvers from the big powerful moments to more intimate ones. Savanna picks Team Kelly.

Rachel Mac / 15 / Romeo, Mich.

"Let Him Fly" by Patty Griffin

This small-town girl is a huge fan of Blake Shelton, so much so that for a fifth-grade report on "something she loves" she did it on the cowboy himself. And she brings the PowerPoint slides as proof. Before all of that, however, she sings a Patty Griffin song in hopes of winning over some coaches with her indie country sound. She has a very strong vibrato, which seems to turn off some coaches, but Nick Jonas excitedly turns his chair. I mean, Rachel seems more excited to see Blake than the coach that chose her, but you know, teenagers. John thinks once she gets more control over her vibrato she'll be a contender and Nick, too, says his plan is to get her to think of that part of her vocals as a "tool" to deploy strategically. He wants to help Rachel focus on the storytelling aspect of her voice. We'll see what happens after some time on Team Nick!

Almond&Olive / Chicago, Ill.

"Wildflowers" by Tom Petty

It's our only duo auditioning this season and although the pair of friends have a cool folk vibe, they're an act who would benefit from the coaches actually seeing them perform. On vocals alone, Almond&Olive just weren't on top of it today. The harmonies and intricate melodies "really need to be locked" as Nick says, and unfortunately, they weren't. Kelly wishes they had sung without a microphone because something was definitely lost in the mix. No duo in season 20 of The Voice, it seems.

Lindsay Joan / 22 / San Diego, Calif.

"Nightmare" by Halsey

Lindsay is a big musical theater person (she even did a national tour with Kinky Boots), but she wants to show off more of a pop-rock sound with this song and arrangement. Both Nick and Blake turn their chairs — although Kelly regrets not turning, especially when she hears Lindsay did a presentation on Kelly back in school (let's hear it for school presentations!) — mostly thanks to her soaring choruses. She admits to being nervous throughout, so she understands why it took a little while for the guys to turn. Both Blake and Nick think that once she finds her confidence, it will unlock a lot. Lindsay decides to stick with the coach who knows pop music the best out of the two and goes with Team Nick.

Rio Doyle / 16 / Adrian, Mich.

"When We Were Young" by Adele

Rio's mom is her biggest hero for two reasons: One, because she's been strong throughout her treatment for a brain tumor, and two, she's the lead singer of a band and got Rio into music. Rio's cool low voice and her bold move of taking on an Adele song have John turning his chair in the first few lines. He's surprised to find himself the only chair turned at the end. Nick thought that there were a "few moments where the vibrato started to lose pitch," and Kelly was looking for more enunciation, but John is a great coach to fix those types of technical things. Rio will learn a lot on Team Legend.

Jordan Matthew Young / 34 / Austin, Tex.

"I'm No Stranger to the Rain" by Keith Whitley

Jordan's a hard-working blue-collar folk-country singer and he gets Blake, Kelly, and Nick to all turn their chairs for him. Kelly likes his "vibe" but mostly uses her time to show Gwen Stefani videos spliced together talking about how Kelly Clarkson is better than Blake Shelton. It seems to backfire: Blake praises Jordan's unique voice in the genre and how he was able to find his footing after a "shaky" start, and Nick talks about taking a traditional sound and making it modern and Jordan outright says his choice of coach really comes down to Blake and Nick, which is truly something to see. He ends up going with Team Blake.

Tyler Kohrs / 27 / Nashville, Tenn.

"More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress

Tyler has a lot of anxiety over taking his shot at a big country music career on The Voice stage and unfortunately, it really gets the best of him. Both Nick and Kelly love Tyler's tone and Nick found his choice of runs "tasteful," but Kelly points out some major pitch problems. Blake even says he doesn't "feel like [they] got to hear [him] sing" because the nerves ran the show. Tyler goes home without any chair turns, but some nice pep talks about not giving up.

Zania Alaké / 34 / Detroit, Mich.

"Sweet Love" by Anita Baker

Zania has a full-time job as a banker to provide for her two adorable children, but her dream is to have a successful music career. She's currently in two bands, one's a funk band and one's more R&B and pop, so the woman can really sing anything. She makes singing this Anita Baker song look easy and both John and Kelly turn their chairs. Kelly heaps on the praise, calling Zania's voice "classic and timeless and filled with so much tone and butter and beauty." John is impressed that she could "do Anita Baker justice" and calls the whole performance "magical." He's excited to pick some cool songs for her, especially since her voice lends itself well to jazz. Zania joins Team Legend.

Savanna Chestnut / 25 / Americus, Kan.

"Hold Me Now" by Thompson Twins

Savanna shows up wanting to show off her "creative edge" along with a sweet country voice, and she does just that with this country arrangement of the Thompson Twins' '80s new wave hit. It's a very cool, unexpected version of this song and it resonates with Blake, the only coach to turn. Kelly "loved the interpretation" but felt it was a little too linear and didn't show off vocals, but John thought it did reveal that Savanna has a "fresh point of view" and a "good sense of music and artistry." Blake is already a fan but makes sure Savanna knows he's going to push her because he thinks she's almost there. We'll see how she does on Team Blake.

NadiaNicole / 20 / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"I Wanna Be Down" by Brandy

NadiaNicole picks an excellent song, but the arrangement doesn't seem right. None of the coaches turn their chairs and after the performance, both Kelly and John note that in theory making it her own is a good idea, but with this song, it seemed to impede what she was trying to do. Blake mentions some pitch issues. Nick says that Brandy is a tough bar to clear. NadiaNicole has a killer voice, she just needs a better way to show it off.

Anna Grace / 20 / Milwaukee, Wisc.

"my future" by Billie Eilish

Anna Grace almost died from a blood infection when she was a teenager and promised herself she'd never let her fear prevent her from performing or pursuing music. Now she's on The Voice, a very scary stage to step onto, keeping that promise. And it pays off: She gets four chair turns. John loves "all the nuance [she] showed" and thought she made some great choices musically-speaking. Blake thinks Anna did a "really good job of walking the line" between Billie Eilish's version and Anna Grace's own interpretation. Kelly is impressed with the use of Anna's head voice and the "ethereal" quality to her higher-end, and feeling a connection with the young artist, immediately starts coaching her: She wants Anna to work on breath control and pitch. The coaching works — Anna Grace decides to join Team Kelly.

TEAM STANDINGS

TEAM KELLY: Kenzie Wheeler, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Ryleigh Modig, Halley Greg, Gihanna Zoë, JD Casper, Savanna Woods, Anna Grace

TEAM LEGEND: Christine Cain, Victor Solomon, Carolina Rial, Pia Renee, Ciana Pelekai, Durell Anthony, Deion Warren, Rio Doyle, Zania Alaké

TEAM NICK: Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo, Andrew Marshall, Jose Figueroa Jr., Bradley Sinclair, Rachel Mac, Lindsay Joan

TEAM BLAKE: Cam Anthony, Pete Mroz, Anthony Konzelman, Ethan Lively, Emma Caroline, Avery Roberson, Connor Christian, Jordan Matthew Young, Savanna Chestnut