The Voice recap: Come for the four-chair turn, stay for Team Legend's theme song

Please, please tell me I am not the only one who's been singing "Welcome to Team Legend" all day. It is a true jam. We'll have to wait and see if we'll get another improvised version during night two of The Voice Blind Auditions, but with only John Legend and Blake Shelton still holding blocks, and both vowing to use them on Nick Jonas, there's a pretty good chance it'll happen at least once. Tonight, look forward to a lot of emotional performances, a few teenagers singing beyond their years, and one four-chair turn. Let's get into it!

Gean Garcia / 19 / McAllen, Tex.

"All I Want" by Kodaline

We're kicking off the second night of Blinds with a true blind audition, and Gean Garcia was definitely not who I was expecting to be attached to this voice. His delivery is gorgeous and sad and easily sits up in a high register. I have chills, people. Blake is the first to turn his chair, and he rightly predicts that Nick will want to grab Gean for his team and lays down the block button. Unfortunately for Blake, the block inspires Kelly Clarkson to take a chance too. John calls Gean's voice "a little haunting," and Kelly was moved (she wants to be moved, remember?!) by its "melancholy" and how "beautifully broken" he sounds. His time on The Voice will be all about song choice, so he picks the right coach when he decides to go with Team Kelly.

Aaron Konzelman / 39 / Waco, Tex.

"Ordinary World" by Duran Duran

Aaron grew up with parents who were in a music group in the '70s and he and his wife started playing together when they met in college, so music has always been a part of Aaron's life. His experience shines in his performance, full of confidence and cool musical choices. He's got a nice rasp to his voice but also hits a big ol' high note at the end of the song. Blake and John battle it out for Aaron. John loves that Aaron's voice is a perfect "combination of raspy and angelic" and that he not only has a voice but real artistry. Blake thinks he and Aaron, who likes to play Americana and folk, are much more musically compatible than Aaron and John would be. Aaron goes with Team Blake.

Carolina Rial / 17 / Ridgefield, N.J.

"Stay With Me" by Sam Smith

When Carolina was 14, she posted a video of herself singing on Instagram; Jennifer Hudson reposted it, and she went viral. This is all she wants to do! The girl has some real pipes on her. She finds her way through a ton of intricate runs — the first of which gets both John and Nick to turn their chairs — and shows off a big range. Nick is impressed by "the power in the higher part of [her] register" and says that Carolina's voice is what "this show is all about." John calls the performance a "tour de force" and tells her that her "range is exquisite" and her "control was insane." Not terrible critiques for the teenager, right? Kelly endorses John and informs Carolina that John's great at putting together the best arrangements for an artist and Carolina ends up on Team Legend. It's a good thing too because it means we get our first rendition of "Welcome to Team Legend" for the evening — complete with a new synth sound!

Ethan Lively / 17 / Coalfield, Tenn.

"You Look So Good in Love" by George Strait

Holy hell this 17-year-old has a low voice. It's unnerving a little bit? The kid is legit country and shows up on the Voice stage without any pretenses, just doing what he does best, and you know what? He wins over the Country Coach, so he must be doing something right. Blake tells Ethan that his voice is like "sandpaper" but in a good way and he loves that he "has a rough voice but uses it in a soft way." He can do a lot with Ethan and as John assures the teen, "[he's] right where [he] need[s] to be" on Team Blake.

YellSmiles / 30 / Hamburg, N.J.

"Midnight Sky" by Miley Cyrus

YellSmiles (a nickname from when she was a kid) has been singing most of her life, but it's really been within the past five years that she's worked to figure out her sound and who she is as an artist. We only get a small snippet of her performance and although she has a grittier-than-you'd-expect sound on a pop song, it's a little hectic. She, unfortunately, doesn't earn any chair turns from the coaches, but John tells her that he "felt an edge and coolness" to her voice. Still, he thinks she needs to pick a song "that breathes a little more" to better showcase what she can do in an audition.

Zae Romeo / 21 / McKinney, Tex.

"Falling" by Harry Styles

Zae, who was adopted along with his three siblings when he was six, has had some dark days as a teenager. You can hear that pain and emotion in his performance. On top of his believability, he has some cool vocal tricks to pull out: A great vibrato and a really pretty head voice. By the end of his performance, he gets all four coaches to turn around and fight for him to be on their team. Kelly points out some breathing problems but says she'd rather someone be "emotional and believable" than perfect. John praises Zae for making unexpected choices and he loves the way "the vibrato fluttered at the lower range." Zae showed real artistry. Nick calls the performance "spiritual" and particularly liked the "vulnerability in the softer moments." He also compares Zae to Labrinth, who just so happens to be one of Zae's favorite artists. Zae feels a connection and so decides to join Team Nick.

TEAM STANDINGS

TEAM KELLY: Kenzie Wheeler, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia

TEAM LEGEND: Christine Cain, Victor Solomon, Carolina Rial

TEAM NICK: Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo

TEAM BLAKE: Cam Anthony, Pete Mroz, Anthony Konzelman, Ethan Lively

