The Voice recap: Former champ Jake Hoot performs with Kelly Clarkson as the Final Five is revealed

The Voice loves to get right down to it, doesn't it? Tonight's results show will take us from our Top 9 to the Top 5, with those five artists heading into next week's, say it with me, finale. As our host Carson Daly explains, the highest vote-getters from each team will automatically move forward. Then, the remaining five contestants will each sing for the Wild Card Instant Save spot, and the winner of that round will claim the fifth and final spot. Plus, Australian rapper Masked Wolf is taking the stage to perform his single "Astronaut in the Ocean" and we're getting another former contestant/coach performance tonight by way of season 17's champ Jake Hoot and his coach Kelly Clarkson, as they sing their duet, "I Would Have Loved You." It's nice to see the Voice coaches supporting their artists like Kelly and Blake Shelton have the past two nights, isn't it?

But let's get into the results: Will there be any surprises tonight? Let's hope so — we could use a little shake-up on this show! First up, let's take a look at the four artists who earned the most votes after last night's performances:

Team Kelly: Kenzie Wheeler!

Team Legend: Victor Solomon!

Team Nick: Rachel Mac!

Team Blake: Cam Anthony!

Okay, so no surprises — those are the four artists who won the Audience Vote last week, too. Not for nothing, but I'd love to see an Audience Vote count that isn't separated by teams. Is anyone tossed into the Wild Card race getting a raw deal just because their teammate is a favorite? Anyway, our remaining contestants are going to have a real battle on their hands to snag that one coveted spot. Fingers crossed that people made some smart song choices!

Wild Card Instant Save

Team Legend: Pia Renee, "everything i wanted" by Billie Eilish

This song certainly has a cool vibe and gives Pia a more modern sound than some of her other choices, but she's had better vocal performances before. Regardless, Pia has a really compelling sound. Her coach John Legend is obviously a fan and loves that the reggae/soul artist "showcased a different part of [her] artistry" with this performance, and as a bonus, it was still a song that could highlight her "rich vibrato" and the soulfulness of her voice.

Team Kelly: Corey Ward, "Iris" by The Goo Good Dolls

Kudos to Corey Ward for finding a song with the lyric "I don't want to go home right now" for his Wild Card performance. Corey really makes this song his own — it's stripped down and he makes some really unexpected vocal choices here. And his signature mix of power notes with falsetto is working for him. Coach Kelly points this out too and loves how "strong and powerful" he is at both ends of the vocal spectrum. Plus, she applauds how great he is at selecting songs that play to his strengths. Another solid Corey Ward performance.

Team Nick: Dana Monique, "Caught Up in the Rapture" by Anita Baker

Should Dana Monique have simply reprised her "Free Your Mind" performance to win over the audience here? I mean, maybe. This song isn't the best fit for this moment, but dang if Dana Monique isn't giving a singing masterclass here. She has so much vocal control. Her coach Nick Jonas calls her "brilliant" and thinks she's one of the best vocalists on the show full stop. And she's just nice to be around, he adds.

Team Blake: Jordan Matthew Young, "Drift Away" by Dobie Gray

Again, I feel like this moment really calls for something electric up there — either by way of rocking out or really connecting emotionally — and I'm not sure this song is able to do that. But Jordan's version of this classic is great and his vocals are on point here. Coach Blake Shelton loves how Jordan is able to make his retro sound feel refreshing and thinks that Jordan seemingly being "born in the wrong decade" is a big boon to the singer. Plus, never count out the power of Team Blake!

Team Kelly: Gihanna Zoë, "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi

Yep, Gihanna knows exactly what she's doing with this song choice. It's easy to connect with emotionally and gives her a chance to show off her power as well as that little rasp she has during her more intimate moments. Coach Kelly starts off her critique by saying, "Oh, she's not done." She thinks Gihanna is the one to beat here thanks to her ability to "navigate runs" without overdoing it and because of the impressive "fluidity" of her voice. Kelly finds a lot of Gihanna's choices unexpected, and that's endlessly intriguing for her as a coach and a fan.

Only one of these performers can move forward, and after the Instant Save that last finale spot goes to... Jordan Matthew Young! Okay, so maybe there are a few surprises!