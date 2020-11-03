The Voice recap: Who takes the final spots on the last night of Blind Auditions?

It’s the last night of The Voice Blind Auditions, which means coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton have to decide which type of artist they want to fill out their nearly-full teams. Expect general pickiness and some always in-good-fun ribbing between the coaches as they try to convince contestants to join them on their Voice journey. Let’s take a look at our final slate of performers.

Julia Cooper / 21 / Poland, Ohio

“Alaska” by Maggie Rogers

John Legend does his John Legend thing and turns around for Julia within the first few seconds of her performance. When he knows, he knows. He tells Julia that he loves how easily she floats between her head and chest voice and that she clearly has power, but also shows her “sweet and smooth” side. Kelly, who along with Gwen also turns her chair, tries to tell Julia that John already has an “ethereal” type singer on his team in Cami Clune, but it is no avail: Julia knows what she wants, and she wants to be on Team Legend.

Apropos / 31 / Detroit, Mich.

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye

In what seems to be a recurring theme in season 19, Apropos is another talented singer who just doesn’t show off enough range to wow the coaches into pressing their buttons. He sings the Marvin Gaye version of this classic Motown song (originally written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong), but this performance isn’t dynamic enough. “The melodic choices you made are in such a narrow band,” so John wasn’t clear on what Apropos could really do, he tells him.

John Sullivan / 32 / Denver, N.C.

“Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels)” by Jim Croce

This very tall man only turned to singing once his baseball career fell through, but he’s so confident in his choices that you’d never know. Maybe that’s a tall man thing, maybe it’s a talent thing. Who’s to say, really? John Sullivan and his peaceful storytelling voice win over John, Gwen, and Blake. They praise the “intimacy” of his voice, how honest and authentic it sounded, and his “perfect pitch.” John Sullivan almost seems swayed by Gwen’s love for '70s yacht rock, but eventually decides to join Team Blake.

Skylar Alyvia Mayton / 15 / Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Many times on this program, we’ll talk about how there’s a teen singer who sounds much, much older than their age should allow. This time around, however, you can hear Skylar’s youth in her performance. She has a nice pop voice but isn’t as polished as some other performers we’ve seen. Perhaps that’s why most of the coaches don’t turn their chairs. Kelly Clarkson, though, does turn. She loves Skylar’s “ethereal tone” and, seeing as how she’s won this show twice with teen female vocalists, she might be the perfect coach to help push Skylar further. Team Kelly, it is!

Lain Roy / 22 / Larkspur, Co.

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

Lain walks up on stage and just dumps all the emotions ever created right there in front of him. He has a radio-ready pop voice and both Gwen and John take notice. Gwen does her usual pitch of how she can help Lain work on his “stage presence” and “style” and also tells him that he’s “one of the best singers” they’ve heard this season. The pitch works: Lain joins Team Gwen.

Jared Ming / 32 / Honolulu, Hawaii

“Drunk Me” by Mitchell Tenpenny

Jared sounds like a pop singer but is passionate about country music. The coaches agree that he’s got a “commercial” sound and a nice raspiness to his voice, but Gwen points out “some pitchiness that made her nervous” and Blake thinks this song choice didn’t allow Jared the ability to “soar” like he's capable of. In short: it mostly came down to song choice. Jared, unfortunately, goes home with zero chair turns.

Worth the Wait / Centre, Ala.

“When Will I Be Loved” by Linda Ronstadt

It’s trio time, baby! Worth the Wait consists of Mother Tara and her two teenage daughters Mia and Jaycee. The trio was originally the girls with their older sister, but she had to step away to take care of her baby with special needs, so they asked Mama T to take her place and keep the three-part harmony going. Gwen actually turns within the first few seconds, before the harmonies come in, and then once they do, all three of the other coaches immediately turn. They all want their hands on a group. Kelly points out that not all of the performance was completely in sync, and she’d want to push them a little bit harder to get those harmonies perfect. John was a choir director and has extensive experience perfecting harmonies, so he’d probably be the best coach for them moving forward...but the ladies stick with their country roots and decide to take the last spot on Team Blake.

Emmalee / 20 / Clarksville, Tenn.

“How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston

Apparently, for the past few seasons, John Legend has been trying to get someone on his team to do a cool, stripped down version of a Whitney Houston song, so he’s elated when he hears Emmalee’s take on “How Will I Know.” But, he’ll have to fight Kelly Clarkson for her. Kelly loves that the song choice and arrangement immediately “shows her artistry” and she is impressed that Emmalee has “no vibrato,” and instead, “air for days.” John loves Emmalee’s tone saying, it was “easy to listen to.” Between the two, Emmalee nabs the last spot on Team Kelly.

Bailey Rae / 18 / Roberta, Okla.

“Does My Ring Burn Your Finger” by Lee Ann Womack

Oh boy, Kelly is not happy when Bailey Rae gets up and commands the stage with her classic country sound and she doesn’t have any spots left on her team. With both Kelly and Blake out of the running, John has the chance to get the country artist he’s been waiting for. He “loves the slides” Bailey does into her notes and is excited to work with a country artist for the first time on this show. It’ll be interesting to see what comes from this Team Legend pairing.

Neci / 32 / Nashville, Tenn.

“God Bless the Child” by Billie Holiday

Neci goes with a jazz standard for her shot at The Voice, but things don’t go her way. Her lower register is nice, but John notes some pitch problems and thought the entire thing “needed more control.” The coaches insist Neci’s almost there, but this time around she won’t be moving forward.

Tori Miller / 26 / Siloam Springs, Ark.

“When You Say Nothing At All” by Keith Whitley

Tori definitely has that old school country twang, but there are some stronger country singers already in the mix this season. Still, Gwen turns her chair because she loves “how calm” and “soothing” Tori’s voice is and really wants to work on pushing her to be better. Kelly notes “a little shakiness” throughout and John didn’t turn because of “pitch issues.” Blake loves the obvious Alison Krauss influence (Krauss did a famous version of this song) in Tori’s voice and thinks that having Gwen as her coach could be really good for Tori. Tori takes the last spot on Team Gwen.

James Pyle / 30 / West Hills, Calif.

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

Okay, now this is how you end the Blind Auditions — with a little Harry Styles action. James is a drummer-turned-singer and also knows how to perform. John is the only coach with a spot left and it’s a good thing because all of the other coaches are bummed they can’t press their buttons. “You would’ve had a four-chair turn,” John tells him. Kelly “loved the falsetto” and was impressed with his artistry. Gwen tells James that his “voice is unreal.” John thinks James has a “gorgeous tone” and a “great range” that will be fun to work with. James Pyle closes out Team Legend and the Blind Auditions for season 19. On to the Battles!

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Kelly: Joseph Soul, Eli Zamora, Marisa Corvo, Madeline Consoer, Ryan Gallagher, Kelsie Watts, Desz, Tanner Gomes, Skylar Alyvia Mayton, Emmalee

Team Gwen: Lauren Frihauf, Payge Turner, Liam St. John, Chloé Hogan, Ryan Berg, Carter Rubin, Larriah Jackson, Van Andrew, Lain Roy, Tori Miller

Team Legend: Tamara Jade, John Holiday, Cami Clune, Sid Kingsley, Rio Souma, Casmè, Olivia Reyes, Julia Cooper, Bailey Rae, James Pyle

Team Blake: Ian Flanigan, Jim Ranger, Taryn Papa, Aaron Scott, Jus Jon, Ben Allen, Sam Stacy, Payton Lamar, John Sullivan, Worth the Wait

