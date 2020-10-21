The Voice recap: Kelly's out to block Blake tonight

The Voice S 19 E 2 type TV Show network NBC genre Reality

We’re back with two more hours of Blind Auditions because nothing can stop this Voice train. We’ve got some rowdy coaches, lots of talk about strategic blocking that never pans out, and some great performances lined up. Also, that dreaded hand-on-a-stick is back. Nothing about that is okay. But the rest of it is. Let’s see who the coaches win over onto their teams tonight.

Taryn Papa / 30 / Nashville, Tenn.

“Anyway” by Martina McBride

Taryn’s a female country vocalist in the vein of iconic country queens Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood, so immediately you know she’ll get turns from both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. Unfortunately for Kelly, Blake knows exactly what she likes and uses his block to ensure he’ll get this soaring country voice. Gwen Stefani turns too, but let’s all be real here. John Legend notes that Taryn wasn’t the most technically clean singer, but he could tell she had the “passion” and “emotion” to really sell a country song. Blake tells Taryn that he thinks there’s “a lane” in country music “wide open for a voice” like hers. She appropriately lands on Team Blake.

Liam St. John / 29 / Spokane, Wash.

“Sex & Candy” by Marcy Playground

Liam waits a little while to really show off some of his tricks — he ends up wailing and leaning on his falsetto. It’s really the latter that makes Blake and Gwen unable to resist turning around. Gwen thought his voice was “so rich” and although this lane might not really be Blake’s forte, she thinks Liam “deserves the opportunity” to be on the show. Liam admits that he feels like a performer first, so it feels right that he decides to join Team Gwen.

Faye Moffett / 35 / Tulsa, Okla.

“Anyone” by Demi Lovato

Oof, what a rough song to sing only to have no coaches turn their chair for you. Some of the lyrics are “please send me anyone” and “nobody’s listening to me.” How awkward! It’s especially awkward because this seems like a mistake. The critiques from the coaches are things like John saying Faye didn’t quite nail the runs, or that Gwen just wasn’t “feeling it.” The only thing really coming close to an actual problem is Blake’s note that Faye’s vibrato is too “dominant.” It’s all a little nit-picky.

Aaron Scott / 36 / Tomah, Wis.

“Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by Fuel

It’s time to rock... again! Every season the coaches talk about how the rock genre is underrepresented but those contestants never seem to go too far. Maybe Aaron Scott will break that trend? His voice is powerful and clear and it’s actually John Legend who turns his chair almost immediately. He was drawn in by Aaron’s “charisma” and “energy.” I’d love to see what John could do coaching a real rocker. Alas, he has to duke it out with Blake, who mostly just sings “Hemorrhage” back to Aaron. Aaron... goes with Team Blake. Such is The Voice.

Madeline Consoer / 24 / Eagle River, Wis.

“Girl” by Maren Morris

Madeline’s after a career in country music — she left her small town for Nashville, as one does — but Coach Kelly Clarkson is also interested in the pop-rock sounds in Madeline’s performance and the power in her voice. Kelly uses her block button to keep Blake at bay, but he sees her do it, so doesn’t even bother turning (letting Kelly save her block for later) — not that it would matter much since Madeline was hoping to join Team Kelly from the beginning. Madeline has a super-appealing, radio-ready voice, so this could be a big get for Kelly.

Cami Clune / 20 / Buffalo, N.Y.

“Skinny Love” by Bon Iver

This angel voice! Cami is only 20, but she sounds like she knows exactly who she is as a singer. For example, please direct your attention to that gorgeous note she bends in the middle of her performance. She gets a four-chair turn (although Kelly chooses this contestant to once again try to block Blake and not... like... a hardcore country one; don’t worry, she admits it was dumb), and the coaches heap on praise. John thought her “warm tone” was “mesmerizing” and that there is “no one else sounding” like she does this season. Gwen tells Cami that she was “really believable” and “emotional.” Kelly is blown away by how “ethereal and angelic” Cami sounds. So, an all-around great audition that ends with Cami deciding to join Team Legend.

Parede Valente-Johnson / 28 / Eugene, Ore.

“Crossroads” by Robert Johnson/Cream

It’s back to the hemp farm for Parede! He tries his best to rock out, but as the coaches — none of whom turn — point out, he is doing just a little too much. Especially with his growl. All of the coaches comment about his growl being full throttle the entire time: Too much growl, not enough notes to show off his potential, is the consensus.

Ryan Gallagher / 31 / Ada, Mich.

“The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion

What makes Kelly Clarkson more excited than Spanish-singing contestants? Opera singers. All three of the other coaches basically just watch Kelly throughout the entire audition, knowing she’ll eventually press her button. Why she waits so long is a mystery since Ryan is not just an opera singer, but a very good one. It’s clear, powerful, and full of emotion. Blake turns right at the end just to mess with Kelly, which feels a little mean to Ryan, but Ryan doesn’t fall for it. Team Kelly has an opera singer.

Chloé Hogan / 20 / Orlando, Fla.

“What the World Needs Now is Love” by Jackie DeShannon

Well, Chloé seems like a joy, no? Her performance is sweet with some moments that hint at big potential. Only Gwen Stefani turns. She thinks Chloé could really stand out amongst the rest of the competition. Kelly notes some pitch issues and the guys mostly felt like it wasn't the best fit. Chloé is a big Gwen Stefani fan anyway, so Team Gwen is the right place for her as far as she’s concerned.

Kiari Mhoon / 26 / Fayetteville, N.C.

“Wanted” by Hunter Hayes

This is another rough rejection: The coaches tell Kiari that he was a little all over the place. Blake says he sounded like "three different singers." The good news is that when he hits his big, clear money note, they can tell there is some real potential there. The bad news is, as Gwen points out, they would just need more time than the show allows to really get him ready. Kiari goes home with no chair turns.

Sid Kingsley / 37 / Richmond, Va.

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan

Our last audition of the night comes from a small-town guy who uses music to calm his anxiety. He also started playing the saxophone at age six and honestly, this show could use more sax. He clearly has the artistry portion of this thing down, and Sid makes his performance seem effortless. He gets Gwen, John, and Blake to turn. Kelly says she was waiting for him to show more vulnerability and ache, which John immediately tells Sid is easily fixable. John was moved by Sid’s “power,” “soul,” and “clarity,” and was jealous of how easy Sid made it look to hit high notes. After that rave review, Sid has no choice but to go with Team Legend.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Kelly: Joseph Soul, Eli Zamora, Marisa Corvo, Madeline Consoer, Ryan Gallagher

Team Gwen: Lauren Frihauf, Payge Turner, Liam St. John, Chloé Hogan

Team Legend: Tamara Jade, John Holiday, Cami Clune, Sid Kingsley

Team Blake: Ian Flanigan, Jim Ranger, Taryn Papa, Aaron Scott

