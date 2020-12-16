The Voice finale recap: And the winner is...

The Voice S 19 E 19 type TV Show network NBC genre Reality

Music Where to watch Close Streaming Options

We did it, friends. We made it through the Blind Auditions, the Battles, the Knockouts, and the Live Playoffs all to reach this very moment: The Voice season 19 finale. We have five contestants left waiting to find out which one of them did enough in their final competitive performances last night to be crowned the winner.

Before we get to that, however, we have a whole slew of musical performances to watch. The show kicks off with the Top 20 "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and then we get visits from Nelly and Tyler from Florida Georgia Line singing their single "Lil Bit," Lewis Capaldi doing his hit "Before You Go," and 24kGoldn and iann dior performing "Mood." Later in the show, Lauren Daigle sings "You Say," Jason Derulo joins us from... his house (??!) to perform a medley of "Take You Dancing" and "Savage Love," and Dan + Shay get festive with "Take Me Home for Christmas." Wait! There's more! Friend of The Voice Julia Michaels and JP Saxe perform "If the World Was Ending" and then Keith Urban (in-studio) and Pink (via a projector) wrap the musical acts up with their duet, "One Too Many."

Of course, the performances most people are probably looking forward to are the ones in which our finalists are teaming up with their coaches. Kelly Clarkson and DeSz take on Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" and it is as incredible as you might imagine a team-up of these two powerhouses performing another powerhouse's song might be. Plus, DeSz's outfit? THE HAT? Yes, please and thank you.

The Johns (Legend and Holiday) join John forces to sing "Bridge Over Troubled Water," both on piano, both making us feel all the emotions. Blake Shelton is performing a duet with both of his finalists: He and Ian Flanigan partner up for "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and after a sleight of hand, Blake is joined by Jim Ranger for "Streets of Bakersfield." That leaves Carter Rubin and Gwen Stefani, who sing "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" while Gwen is dressed as a sexy Christmas tree, I guess? What's happening? It's the finale!

But really the biggest news of the night is that all I wanted was an appearance by John Legend's glove-on-a-stick and not only did we get an "appearance," we got a whole segment dedicated to it in which Legend sings "I Wanna Hold Your Hand." So don't tell me dreams don't come true! Anyway, the cursed hand is retired and we're all better for it.

Okay, fine, there is much bigger news to get to and that's the business of who is winning this whole thing. Let's do it!

In fifth place is... John Holiday!

Fourth place goes to... DeSz!

The artist in third place is... Ian Flanigan!

This of course means that it's a Team Gwen vs. Team Blake showdown as season 19 comes down to Carter Rubin and Jim Ranger. And the winner of The Voice season 19 is... Carter Rubin! The 15-year-old takes the trophy and coach Gwen Stefani wins her first Voice title. How are we feeling? Was there enough confetti? Should the glove-on-a-stick make a surprise comeback in season 20?