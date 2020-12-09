The Voice recap: Who's headed to the Season 19 finals?

The Voice S 19 E 16 type TV Show network NBC genre Reality

Last night our season 19 Top 9 sang their little hearts out (twice!) for one of five spots in the finals. The artist with the most votes on each team will move forward and the rest will be duking it out with one more performance for the coveted Wildcard Instant Save.

After a nice holiday excursion thanks to Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge and their Christmas jam “Under the Mistletoe,” and a quick stop to bask in the glow of John Legend’s new single “Wild,” we learn who are first four finalists are:

Team Kelly: Desz!

Team Legend: John Holiday!

Team Blake: Jim Ranger!

Team Gwen: Carter Rubin!

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Team Gwen: Ben Allen // “Prayed For You” by Matt Stell

Gwen’s country hopes are still alive with Ben Allen, but he starts off his last chance to make the finals a little shaky. Eventually, he seems to calm himself and deliver the kind of contemporary country performance he needs to stay here. His coach Gwen Stefani applauds his song choice, affirming that he should stick to this lane, and loves that he’s willing to show us different sides to his voice, hopping from a party song last night to this country ballad.

Team Kelly: Cami Clune // “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has the perfect song for Cami to show her stuff in the hopes of grabbing that last spot in the finale. Her low register isn’t exactly as strong as it’s been in the past, but her head voice is impressive and she packs an emotional punch. That voice break? That’s what the final Instant Save of the season calls for. Kelly calls out how hard it is to sing the way Cami just did, having to use all that air and still being able to “nail [her notes] with precision.” She calls her “tasteful” and “dramatic” and commends her storytelling ability one more time.

Team Legend: Bailey Rae // “Your Cheatin’ Heart” by Hank Williams

It’s been her story this entire season: Bailey Rae knows exactly what kind of artist she is and when she leans into that, she does her best work. This Hank Williams classic is a great choice for her in this moment. Of the three artists who’ve performed so far, she seems the most confident tonight. John Legend agrees and tells his country artist that she’s “charming” and “fun” and that her “voice sounded splendid.”

Team Legend: Tamara Jade // “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone

What can’t Tamara Jade sing? This song not only lets Tamara show off her considerable vocal talent but also lets her play around on stage and put on a show. She’s the best performer of the season, hands down. John Legend is excited by this performance, guys. He praises Tamara’s power, her soulful voice, and tells her it’s “so engaging for us to watch [her] be [herself]” time and time again.

Team Blake: Ian Flanigan // “Anymore” by Travis Tritt

Um, okay, Ian Flanigan. Just out here breaking hearts in hopes of earning a spot in the finale. His voice sounds great on this kind of sad boy country song. His coach says he’s “surprised to see [Ian] here” but is confident he’ll pull through and win this wildcard. He calls Ian “a once in a lifetime voice.” He’s a fan, clearly.

This is a good group of five here, friends, and I feel like I change my prediction every few seconds. It’s a close one! In the end, however, America votes to give the final spot in the finale to... Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan! And with that, our final five is set. Who’s taking this thing home next week?