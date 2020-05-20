The Voice season finale recap: The Season 18 winner is...

We've reached the end of this weird and wild season of The Voice, people! But before we learn if it's Toneisha Harris, Thunderstorm Artis, Todd Tilghman, CammWess, or Micah Iverson who has earned the season 18 title, we have two hours worth of performances to get through. Normally, I'd complain about the amount of filler, but honestly, it's not the worst way to pass the time. Plus, The Voice has some cool stuff cooked up, including our remaining five artists teaming up with their coaches for some duets. This should be fun, right? Maybe?

The show kicks off with "Let My Love Open the Door" performed by our season 18 coaches, the season 18 Top 9, and some pop-ins by CeeLo Green, Shakira, and Bebe Rexha. We also get our last Happy Hour with our coaches, in which John Legend rewrites the Cheers theme song to be "Where Everybody Knows Your Team." Okay, I know that sounds groan-worthy, but it is actually kind of cute. Enjoy it! Then Nick Jonas is joined by his brothers to debut the video for their new single with Karol G, "X." The evening of performances also includes visits from Lady Antebellum and Bon Jovi.

The first coach-artist duet of the night is Blake Shelton and Todd Tilghman. The guys take on John Mellencamp's "Authority Song." Nick Jonas and Thunderstorm Artis sing "You'll Be in My Heart" by Phil Collins. Later, John Legend and CammWess join forces for a stellar cover of the Elton John classic "Rocket Man." Blake returns for his duet with Toneisha Harris — can you imagine how great their version of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" would've been on stage? And then Kelly Clarkson and Micah Iverson close out this portion of the evening with Lady Antebellum's "I Run to You."

Throughout the night, The Voice is treating us to some coach throwback performances — including a visit all the way back to season 1's "Crazy" as performed by CeeLo Green, a baby Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera. Also, remember when we were blessed with Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys singing together? What a time! Meanwhile, each of our current coaches is dedicating performances (and donations from Microsoft) to different organizations of their choosing: John serenades nurses and doctors at St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles, while Blake (and Gwen Stefani!) sings for a local food bank in Oklahoma. Both Kelly and Nick perform new singles, with their donations going to Feeding America. Kelly's song is "I Dare You" and it's in six languages. Nick Jonas arrives from a flowery field to bring us "Until We Meet Again."

But with all of those performances in the books, it's time to wrap this mother up! We did come here to crown a winner, after all. First, Carson Daly announces that Team Kelly's Micah Iverson lands in fifth place, with Team Legend's CammWess following in fourth place.

Which means this whole thing has come down to Toneisha Harris, Todd Tilghman, and Thunderstorm Artis.

After what feels like the LONGEST wait, the winner of The Voice season 18 is...Todd Tilghman!

And just like that, we've closed out what's surely the most memorable season of The Voice. Until next time!