The Voice recap: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani put their marriage to the test as blind auditions continue

In night five of The Voice Blinds, coach John Legend posits a theory that might have some truth to it: He says that any time Gwen Stefani is on the coaching panel with her husband Blake Shelton, the country star "loses his edge" a little bit. He doesn't want to fight his wife for artists. Tonight, the husband and wife coaches go head-to-head for several contestants and while it seems like Legend's theory holds, Shelton's fighting spirit is back by the end of the evening. You be the judge!

Kique // 18 // Miami, Fla.

"Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston

Miami born and bred reptile lover Kique has a great range and an interesting tone, and his performance ends stronger than it started. He winds up getting both Mom and Dad Voice (Stefani and Shelton, if you haven't figured that out yet) to turn their chairs for him. Shelton says he is truly impressed with "how accurate [Kique] is with [his] pitch," but already seems to defer to Stefani here, assuming that's who he's going with. Stefani calls Kique's voice "theatrical" and one of her favorite types to work with. Shelton's right — Kique joins Team Gwen.

Hillary Torchiana // 34 // West Chester, Penn.

"Easy on Me" by Adele

Hillary pulls off some soaring notes and holds her own on her cover of a big Adele hit. Still, the comparisons make most of the coaches a little button-shy and only Shelton turns his chair. Stefani says she didn't turn because she "felt sorry for Blake" and wanted to give him one, which, honestly, is hilarious. Regardless, Shelton's pretty excited because he detected a little twang in Hillary's voice and wants to see what else she can do. Hillary seems pretty excited to be on Team Blake, too.

The Marilynds // La Plata, Md.

"What If I Never Get Over You" by Lady A

Sister duo The Marilynds — who were both at one point reigning Miss Marylands — show off those nice familial harmonies that buoy this performance. Those harmonies are more than enough to get both Legend and Camila Cabello fighting over the duo. Cabello reminds them that she spent several years in a girl group, so working with harmonies and on great group arrangements is in her blood. But Legend, too, has a lot of experience arranging music and harmonies like theirs. Plus, the sisters have had a life-long dream of performing in a trio with Legend on the piano. They join Team Legend.

Zach Newbould // 19 // Northborough, Mass.

"Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon

There's a lot future contestants could learn from this audition: Zach knows how to build within the song and he gives hints of several tricks up his vocal sleeve, including a great rasp, which Legend, who doesn't turn, advises him to really lean into. He'll be able to work on that with either Stefani or Cabello, both who turn their chairs for him. Cabello gushes that she loves his tone, but doesn't hesitate to point out that he seems a little nervous and got pitchy in a few moments — she used to have the same problem and would love to coach him on those things. Stefani wants to help Zach figure out who he is as an artist since he admits he still isn't sure. He decides to join Team Camila.

Lana Love // 30 // Glendale, Calif.

"Candy" by Mandy Moore

I mean, this woman should get a bye into the Knockouts simply for resurrecting Mandy Moore's debut hit and making it a moody, theatrical ballad. What a time! Legend is surprised to find himself with a one-chair turn here, but he's drawn to Lana's artistry and is impressed with that arrangement. It'll be interesting to see what type of song choice she and John come up with for the next round but for now, Lana will happily hang out on Team Legend.

Daysia // 17 // Leavenworth, Kan.

"Crazy" by Patsy Cline

It's another mom and dad showdown for Daysia, a young artist with an old soul who really sells this iconic song. You know what? This whole thing is the most wholesome. Both Stefani and Shelton are simply excited to have Daysia on the show, and she is so excited to be there! It's all smiles and friendship and isn't that nice? Stefani loves that Daysia, yes, could pull off some impressive runs, but she also knew when to let her voice do some straight storytelling. Shelton thinks Daysia has real star power and doesn't think there's anyone else like her on the show. The teen picks Team Gwen.

Ansley Burns // 15 // Easley, S.C.

"Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers

Young Ansley here got serious about singing after a video of her belting out Carrie Underwood went viral, and I wish she had chosen a cowboy boot-stomping Underwood song for her audition. She should use her youth to her advantage! This song doesn't seem to suit her — still, Shelton decides to turn and uses his block on Stefani, knowing she might have a chance here. Shelton explains that he was impressed with Ansley's range and her confidence to show that range off, so he used his one block on his own wife to get her on his team. He hands her the team gift, a cooler, but explains that it's only for Capri Suns. Ansley is in good hands on Team Blake.

bodie // 29 // Ladera Ranch, Calif.

"You Found Me" by The Fray

Everyone wants a piece of bodie! The pop/rock/soul singer gets the only four-chair turn of the night. Shelton tells the dad of three that his voice is "incredible" and that "everyone's gonna remember [him]." His voice conveys emotion well and still has a bit of an edge to it. The coaches think he could easily sail into the finals. Legend calls bodie's vocals "robust" and was impressed with his artistry on such a familiar song. "You really do stand out," he tells him. Ultimately, though, bodie decides to join Team Blake — and Shelton's beyond relieved to get his four-chair turn mojo back.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, SOLsong, Kara McKee, The Marilynds, Lana Love

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslanli, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould

Team Blake: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullman, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, bodie

