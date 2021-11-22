The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: The talented Ms. Jen Shah

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (TV series) S 2 E 11 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is like a frozen onion — there are layers to what's happening here, and also, something stinks. Is that smell coming from Lisa Barlow, who's always trying to stir up the mud without getting her hands dirty (to borrow an analogy from Queen of Analogies, Heather)? Or is it wafting from Heather each time she accuses Lisa of being a bad friend by…keeping the secrets of her other friends. Of course, one would naturally assume it's Mary, who's always stirring up a stink by allegedly running a manipulative religious empire…

But we all know Mary Cosby had her odor glands removed. It really doesn't matter who's acting the most suspiciously this episode though, because the fun is in trying to figure it out from minute to minute. I could truly listen to these women sitting around a table, attempting to pool all their intel in order to connect dots that they simply do not have the factual means to connect for 10 more episodes. It's like my mom and I spending an hour trying to figure out when everyone is arriving for Thanksgiving when we need to just pick up the phone and ask everyone when they're arriving for Thanksgiving. Of course, these women can't just call Jen to ask if she actually defrauded the elderly (although they do still try, and for that, we thank them)…

Which is why in the case of their next potentially criminal friend, they're trying to cut to the chase a little more expeditiously, resulting in one of the most chaotic Housewives episodes in recent memory, that somehow takes place almost entirely while sitting around a dinner table with everyone's eyes half-closed from too much cheese and spiked seltzer.

The episode starts back in at the Vail dinner table on the evening of Jen's arrest where everyone is just shot-gunning information at one another. Meredith tells the women that one of Jen's assistants shoplifted a clutch from her store. Heather says Jen abandoned her Uber on the side of the road. Lisa implies that it could have been to meet with another man. Then Lisa says that Jen completely blew up on her off-camera after she brought up "BLEEP" at her sons' photo shoot. Then Lisa brings up that they all received mysterious text messages after the disastrous Vegas trip that seemed like they may have come from Jen because of the way she spells "bcuz."

Okay, so most of the Jen-related dirt is being spilled by Lisa, but the other ladies think she's still not spilling enough. She's hinting that she might know what's going on with Jen, but then not divulging completely. If only we had the private investigator that Meredith says she hired to investigate threatening text messages, although his final conclusion was just about as vague as Lisa's quippy little hints. Meredith tells the women in the same smug tone she's been using for hours: "The investigator told me he thought it was extraordinarily likely that [the messages] were coming from Jen."

Much like I think it's extraordinarily likely that we'll soon be getting a new Bravo series in the style of Below Deck about the dogsledding company that Heather, Jenni, and Whitney visit where so many of the employees are named "Austin" that they have to use nicknames, and where one of the Austins asks Whitney, "How old is Zyrtec?" when she mentions that she has a dog allergy, but "forgot Zyrtec" at home. I love the Austins, and I love that Heather and Whitney drink so many White Claws while dogsledding that they have to inquire about the legalities of driving a dogsled under the influence. However, I did not love watching them reboard the sprinter-van-from-hell for their little outing — although Jennie still sitting next to the giant bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos was a nice touch.

Jenni also continues to preach that the other women speculating about what's going on with Jen when they have no real way of figuring it out is a worthless endeavor. She's not exactly defending Jen (like Heather, who says she'll stick by Jen no matter what, including visiting her in prison for the next 30 years), nor is she denouncing her like Meredith (who says that, from now on, if the other women want to invite Jen to something, they can go ahead and assume she'll burn her own invitation directly inside the mailbox). Jenni just thinks there's no point in discussing things you're not sure about, which is why she defends Lisa, who Heather and Whitney think is only telling half of what she knows in order to keep stirring the pot while keeping her hands clean. (They will be proven 100 percent right in about 10 minutes — but Jenni is still a good friend for attempting to defend Lisa this far into her RHOSLC tenure.)

Of course, the only person who truly knows the facts is Jen Shah, who we see back in Salt Lake City for the first time since she exited the Beauty Lab parking lot in a cloud of dust and deception. Or as she claims — no deception at all! Jen meets with her lawyer and tells him that this whole thing has been so surreal because, "I'm thinking Sharrieff is sick and I'm going home," and then suddenly she's being pulled over by police and taken into custody. So, to be clear, Jen is standing by the story that she told the other women on the bus. She says that she got a call from Sharrieff's phone that morning ("Hi, baby"), but soon discovered it wasn't Sharrieff, and someone was telling her that she needed to come home ("I need to go to the house?") because Sharrieff was sick.

Why then did Jen ask Whitney to turn off her mic pack if the person on the other line was telling her Sharrieff was sick? Unclear. The only thing Jen wants to get across to us is that the things she's been accused of are "absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would ever do in my life." In fact, Jen says that if she's at fault for anything, it's giving too much, and helping too many people. (Similarly, my greatest weaknesses as an employee are that I work too hard, and I can be a bit of a perfectionist.) It is sad to think about what Jen's sons are going through, but much like Jenni, we're just going to have to wait and see how that bag of Cheetos crumbles.

For now, it's time to address the other potentially criminal elephant-dressed-like-a-Swiss-milkmaid in the room…

You see, Heather has put on a raclette-themed dinner for the women this evening, which means everyone dresses up in charming Swiss attire — some more begrudgingly than others. Mary descends the stairs in her lederhosen like the living embodiment of a Chanel wet blanket. She's frustrated because people keep making her do things that she's bad at (ice skating and not being the center of attention). And as we'll soon out, much of her sour mood is likely due to the fact that, a few hours earlier, Meredith told her that people have been going around town talking about her maybe, possibly, kind of being a cult leader.

The fact of the matter is, Mary is simply not cut out for group trips; she's not cut out for being away from her closet, or Charlinda bringing her a tray of plastic-wrapped bowls each morning. Also, it doesn't seem like Mary is a big drinker, whereas the rest of the RHOSLC gals are giving RHONY a run for their money. But where the New York women tend to go from 0 to 100 in a few seconds flat, you just see Meredith and Whitney slowly start to… tilt over the course of this dinner. Mary also starts to tilt, but that's because, much like an infant, she requires 14-17 hours of sleep to function. As Mary is literally falling asleep on Meredith's shoulder, Whitney — truly the queen of terrible timing and the jester of reading rooms — decides to address her hurt feelings over Mary diminishing their friendship at the Italian cooking class.

Mary wakes from her slumber just long enough to say that Whitney hurt her too, then announces that she's not doing this right now, and leaves the other women sitting outside around the fire…

Which gives them the perfect Mary-less opportunity to address all the rumors that have begun floating around. Heather starts asking Lisa what she knows about why Cameron left Mary's church, saying that Cameron "apparently told you in an effort to get the word out." Lisa says that's not true, but Jenni says in her testimonial that she finally understands Heather's frustration with Lisa: "Lisa's throwing out hints, and leading us to what she knows, but not telling us — just tell us!"

And eventually — she does. Heather says that as "a group of women who have just been completely traumatized by our friend getting arrested practically in front of us" and who "ignored a lot of the warning bells and red flags" with that friend, they deserve to know if they have another friend who is out there victimizing people. The tension over what Lisa knows about Cameron escalates and escalates until she finally explodes: "He mortgaged his house and gave her 300 grand, okay?!"

Will that shut everyone up? Of course not — see you back here for the frigid fireworks!



