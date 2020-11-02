The Real Housewives of Potomac recap: Four degrees and one read

The Real Housewives of Potomac S 5 E 14 type TV Show

On Survivor, the queen stays queen; on O, The Oprah Magazine, the cover star stays cover star; and on The Real Housewives of Potomac — the grand dame stays grand dame.

I spent almost this entire episode thinking that for the very first time in season 5, the RHOP editors had nothing to give us. Gizelle was just stomping around the greater DMV area being messy in her off-brand Adidas slides, and Candiace was folding up every napkin in Maryland to blot her tears of happiness and rage. But I should have known that all along, our trusty editors were just sowing the seeds of a moment so delicious, so rich, so decadent, that I’d have to brush my teeth afterward. Because right in the last 10 minutes, there it was: Karen eating Wendy all the way up, only to turn around and say that she forgives Wendy because she knows this all started with Gizelle acting out over her fraudulent relationship with Jamal…

Listen, I applaud anyone who tries it, but these women need to understand that if they come for Miss Karen, she is going to get them, their wig, and their entire family tree all the way together, every single time. To quote the grand dame herself: “People come for me all the time — they just don’t find me.”

It all starts with Gizelle wandering into a tearoom wearing a collared fur vest over a tank top. But wait — there’s more! When Robyn arrives, actually looking quite nice in a studded suit situation, Gizelle exclaims, “I forgot my shoes, don’t look at my feet!” The editors immediately zoom down to Gizelle’s feet, revealing that she’s worn dirty old Adidas slides to this tearoom where she plans to confront Karen about what’s going on with her and Ray.

Needless to say, Karen arrives in a sequin jumpsuit, delicately tucks her hand under her chin, and nips that entire conversation in the bud with a quickness. Gizelle somehow only manages to talk about Ray for about 12 seconds before Karen has completely navigated the conversation to Wendy. After all, Wendy is the one that told Gizelle about Karen’s drunken confession that she fronted half the money to bail Ray out of his financial trouble. So, add that bit of gossiping on top of Wendy butting into Karen’s conversation with Candiace last week, and Karen is now nice and ready to talk a little smack about the good doctor…

Specifically, that Wendy isn’t a doctor. I swear to you, Gizelle starts a statement to Karen by saying, “You…” and Karen, with no prompting whatsoever, finishes it with: “Called her ignorant? Yes.” Karen says that she didn’t like the way Wendy was speaking to her authoritatively regarding Monique’s behavior at the wine barn when Karen believes there is a medical issue involved, and Wendy is not a medical doctor. She then gets up and shows Gizelle and Robyn how Wendy slithered down the stairs to interrupt the conversation, and I would put said slither in line with Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit and Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for best female performance of the year.

Now, would you believe me when I tell you that Gizelle ran and told Wendy everything that happened in that tearoom just as fast as her little slides would carry her? But as usual, she tells it with her own Gizelle spin, which is to give no context, and just tell Wendy that Karen was saying, “You ain’t no medical doctor, you haven’t performed no surgeries, you haven’t cured cancer, you don’t have a cure for AIDS.” Sure, Gizelle! Wendy promises she’ll be addressing that once Karen arrives at the photoshoot for Robyn’s line of printed hats, Embellished, which Gizelle has already accidentally called “Embezzled.” It is as hilarious as it is shady, not to mention the additional support Gizelle offered in her confessional, which went a little something like this:

Gizelle: “I’m so happy for my girl, Robyn. She’s got these little hats and she’s selling ‘em … she’s got an IRS thing to pay, but that’s not even worth discussing. It was like $1,200 or something, $4,000. It was something stupid!”

Producer: “It was $90,000.”

Gizelle: “Oh really? Okay. Oops.”

The women take their pictures in hats that are leopard print and somehow also heart-shaped, and afterward, Ashley gathers everyone together to make an announcement: given her struggle with postpartum depression, her therapist has advised that she partake in some of the things that made her happy before she got pregnant, like traveling with friends. Then she busts out a flag as a hint for where they’re going on their first group trip of the season…

And there’s a looooong pause until Wendy finally guesses that it’s the Portugal flag, and they all start screaming. Ashley makes the invite list less of a guessing game though, telling the other women that she’s decided not to invite Monique because she “understands that it would make a lot of people uncomfortable.”

And that would have led just fine into the final bit of drama involving Monique that comes at the end of this episode, but first, Wendy needs to take us on a detour she will surely soon come to regret. She says that she wants to be able to have a good time on the trip, so before they leave, she’d like to clear the air. And then she turns to Karen, who is already laughing. Wendy tells Karen, “I find it so odd that you were talking about me being a doctor and undermining me when you don’t even have a degree, and I have four.”

Now, this argument didn’t sit right with me the moment Wendy said it, but especially not when she starts invoking Karen’s claims to uplift Black women. Because that is something Wendy also talks about a lot, and here she is, putting Karen down for not having a degree. Wendy says that she’s not one to brag about her degrees — causing all of the other women’s eyes to bug out of the head and giving the editors the opportunity to roll the montage of Wendy saying “I have four degrees” they’ve been preparing all season long — but her Ph.D. is a huge accomplishment.

Karen doesn’t dispute that, telling Wendy that their issues with each other always seem to stem from something being miscommunicated or taken out of context. But Wendy doesn’t take the out Karen is offering her. When Karen says that she understands the power of education even though she doesn't have a degree, Wendy chimes in, “Not near one.” And with that, Karen has had it. And she doesn’t need one single additional moment, breath, or Ph.D. to tell Wendy about herself, which I will now transcribe to you in full:

“No, not near one — don’t need one because I’m one of those people that succeeds, Wendy. God is good, and I’ve been blessed by the spirit of entrepreneur, and I’m doing the damn thing. There are a lot of people in this country that do not have degrees, and as my mother said — and I stand by this — common sense is a saving grace. And baby, you can’t buy it, but I got it.”

I have loved seeing the softer side of Karen this season, but I had no idea how desperately I needed a Karen monologue until I watched Wendy choke on her own breath as her entire essence was eaten up by a woman with nothing but a spirit of entrepreneurship in her heart, and the saving grace of common sense in her head. Wendy tries half-heartedly to get things back on track, but by that time, Karen is already saying she’ll just show her the imitation she did for Gizelle, and she gets to slithering around once more. Soon, all of the other women are slithering in line behind her, Wendy is laughing, and all is well in the fake town of Potomac…

Well, right up until that telltale title card flashes on the screen: TWO DAYS LATER.

We hear Candiace before we see her because the screen is full of blog headlines announcing that Monique is countersuing her for second-degree assault. Inside their house, Candiace is seething to Chris about Monique: “You literally have no common sense, you have no scruples — nothing!”

I will admit that Candiace yelling “scruples” really made me laugh. But I also don’t know what Candiace was expecting. Monique has the means and the motivation to fight the charges against her in whatever way she can. Did Candiace think she was just going to…go to jail because of scruples? See you back here next week to find out!

