The Real Housewives of New York City recap: Float like a butterfly, sting like a Tinsdale

The women head to a quaint orchard to scream at each other and pee in the corn maze.

Before heading upstate to visit a quaint little orchard, Luann announces to the gang — plus Elyse, brooding in a dark corner somewhere, eating broth, waiting to be invited outside — that upon their arrival, they'll have lunch by the pumpkin patch, then take a hay ride, try to make their way through the corn maze, and have a wine tasting to top it all off.

By the time lunch is served, Dorinda and Tinsley's screaming match has tanked this family-owned orchard's Yelp reviews to an irreparable degree; by the hayride, Sonja is asking the owner about his penis; inside the maze, Sonja stashes enough corn in her purse to bankrupt this small business; and by the time they make it to the wine tasting, the apple cider donuts have been served, only for Leah to pick one up and shout that if a man's penis can fit this through this small doughnut hole, she is not interested…

All in an afternoon's work for the women of RHONY!

I do love an episode of The Real Housewives of New York that takes place over the course of just one day because it really exemplifies how much these women can accomplish in 12 hours. They will scream at each other, they will pee somewhere they shouldn't, they might steal a few ears of corn, and they most definitely will not make it out alive without the editors eviscerating them in postproduction. Among the editing highlights tonight are Ramona confidently calling Tinsley's ex-boyfriend "Brian," while the editors flash "*BRUCE" on screen with a sports buzzer sound effect, and Leah confidently asking, "This is just a drink, what's the worst it's gonna do?" which is an excellent time for the editors to roll the footage from two weeks ago when Leah, fully nude, was launching tiki torches into the depths of Ramona's backyard.

But before they head out for their little day trip, we do get a glorious few minutes of the women roaming around a sun-dappled New York City. It is divine, not just because we get to see people milling about and meeting up for walks where they touch each other with abandon, and it feels like when your grandpa used to tell you about paying a nickel for gas or whatever. But also because everyone is taking turns psychoanalyzing what the hell is going on with Dorinda; Tinsley's boxing coach who just kind of looks like a pile of limbs being held together by various bandanas is back; and Luann is sticking her nose up at Leah's totally cute and normal New York City apartment like she's not the one who owns that weird circle-house upstate with, like, six kitchenettes and no bedrooms.

So, clearly, there's lots to get through. Let's start with Dorinda, who is currently discussing herself on the High Line with Luann and Leah, while Ramona and Sonja discuss her with each other, and Tinsley discusses her with her boxing coach. Everyone knows something is up with Dorinda, especially with regard to the way she's been treating Tinsley. Ramona says that she doesn’t want to specifically use the word "jealous," but she will anyway: "Tinsley has always been taken care of, and Richard used to take care of Dorinda, and I think she misses that life — and Tinsley pretty much has that life." Whoever Ramona's current therapist is deserves a raise because, I mean sure, she still can't go longer than 10 minutes without giving someone her number, but she's also been spitting some truths this season.

Dorinda can frame it that Tinsley doesn’t share enough, or that Tinsley's weak, but she really just dislikes everything about Tinsley. She can't stand that Tinsley has been coddled her whole life, and so when Tinsley even remotely hints that she has her own struggles Dorinda loses her mind, because she doesn’t see Tinsley's struggle as equal to her own. Which is a tough way to live life! And will definitely lead to a lot of anger…

But Dorinda is swearing to Leah and Luann that she's done with Tinsley, and she doesn't even care about getting to know her anymore. "I could eat Tinsley, she's like a mint in my mouth — gone!" Dorinda says as proof. Leah hits the nail on the head when she says to the camera, "For somebody who's not interested in Tinsley, Dorinda spends a lot of time talking about her."

As the kids say, Tinsley is living rent-free in Dorinda's mind.

But Dorinda is clearly on Tinsley's mind as well, because when she shows up for her second boxing lesson with Martin — who always seems to be sort of… wearing a face, more than having a face — he starts yelling, "I'm Dorito! I'm Dorito!" to try and get Tinsley to be more aggressive in the ring. Martin doesn't seem to so much instruct you on how to box as much as get you angry enough to maybe hit him. He continues: "You take it like a doormat, that’s why you're unhappy." But instead of hitting him, Tinsley screams, "I'm not unhappy!" and pencil-rolls out of the boxing ring.

Sitting with her on the side of the ring, Martin tells her she's living a life of doubt, when she needs to be living a life of faith: "You know what you want, you know what you like, nobody else knows!" And, oh — poor broken Tinsley responds, "Do I know?" She might be Martin's toughest case yet. But he's game. "Let me tell you something," he barks. "You are a f—ing legend, there will never be another Tinsdale — ever."

TINSDALE! I would never want to unexpectedly run into Martin throwing a football to me on 38th Street… but I also hope he's in my life forever.

Finally, it's time to ride in a fancy van out to Weed Orchards & Winery. Everyone has found out through Page Six that Dorinda broke up with John, so Luann wanted to put together a pleasant little day for her. In her testimonial, Sonja says, "I'm excited to be with the girls, but I'm not really excited to drink more wine; I would just like to have fun, maybe have a little cider, and enjoy the outdoors." And yet…

I really cannot explain to you how quickly things go from zero to 100 when these women arrive at this quaint country orchard. The bartender asks if they might like to start with some cider since it seems like it's about 11 a.m., but everyone immediately orders wine, including Sonja, who said she wanted none, and Luann, who is officially drinking again. And I think Weed Winery may want to check their recipe, because everyone is slurring by appetizers. They haven’t even unwrapped their silverware before Elyse — dun, dun, dunnnnn — asks Dorinda what's going on with John.

Dorinda explains that there was no big falling out, and she still has love for John, but she's a different person now than when she started seeing John seven years ago. She tells the women that it's been a healing process to work through the decision to break up, "But it's not easy for me to be that person and tell everyone that kind of stuff because you open yourself up to a lot of opinion and criticism." Now, I understand why this would annoy Tinsley. Dorinda has been griping at her for months about how she doesn’t share enough and she keeps her relationship a secret… and now they've all found out that Dorinda broke up with her boyfriend through Page Six and she's saying it was because she didn't want to be criticized…

But I can't understand why Tinsley would start muttering about this under her breath, knowing full well that Dorinda can become completely unhinged at the drop of a hat. And, if you can believe it — that's exactly what happens! Tinsley mutters, "It's called sharing, it's really hard, especially when people judge you," and Dorinda's eyes go black as they dart across the table. She was already prepared to eviscerate Tinsley without even needing a prompt, but here one has presented itself. "Listen, don't comment — my gum lasts longer than your relationship," Dorinda says, and you know by the very specific speed of her slur that this is about to be bad. "I didn't know you for the first 50 years of my life, AND I DON'T WANNA KNOW YOU FOR THE LAST!"

I cannot reiterate enough that they have been at this orchard for 10 minutes, the lunch has just been served, and there are people everywhere.

"Not only are you not value-added, you're un-value-added," Dorinda bellows at Tinsley. "I don't care what you have to say, you are invisible, I'm not even talking to you." Oh — but she is talking to her! Dorinda is yelling at Tinsley, and she's starting to do that especially awful thing where she sing-song-mocks her. I'm racking my brain, and I can think of very few instances where I've witnessed an adult vocally mock another adult. It's such an immature, nasty thing to do because there's no reasonable way to argue with someone who's being that childish.

Which is why I wish Tinsley would just let Dorinda sputter out and look like an idiot on her own instead of trying to scream back. Because, as has been pointed out to her many times by her own friends, it's very hard to take Tinsley seriously when she's screaming in her high-pitched voice, even when she's correctly pointing out that Dorinda is mean and a bully. Which just causes Dorinda to mock her more, saying, "I can't edit myself to dumbness," like she thinks she's just come up with the zinger of the century. While Tinsley yells that Dorinda is judgmental and insensitive, Dorinda keeps sing-songing, "I'm sowwy, I'm sowwy," in a little girl voice. It's really very sad to see an adult behave like that.

Tinsley storms off crying, and Luann tries to comfort her by telling her that when people attack Barack Obama, he wins by staying very quiet and calm. This episode is absolutely bananas.

Dorinda has transitioned out of her rage blackout, so now she's in full defense mode, explaining to everyone how justified her monstrous behavior is. She tells Leah that Tinsley should have sat there and listened with compassion, but she didn't: "That was a f—ing bitch, so you know what? She wants a f—ing bitch, she got a f—ing bitch, didn’t she? And I served it warm."

That is… wow. And now Dorinda is weeping, talking about how destroyed she was when Richard died, and Sonja — suddenly hammered beyond reason — is like a Greek chorus, egging on Dorinda's breakdown in the background. Dorinda says Tinsley is "demeaning to what all of us had to go through," but it's just impossible to feel bad for Dorinda when she has so little compassion for anyone who's not exactly like her. "I did everything right, I was never dishonest, I was a good mother, a great wife, and this is what I get," Dorinda wails.

Per usual, Leah speaks for all of us when she says in her testimonial, "I have nothing but the utmost sympathy for Dorinda having to bury her husband — but what does that have to do with Tinsley?" Truly, only Dorinda can figure that out, and I hope she does it quick because her meanness is becoming intolerable.

So… that's lunch! Time for a hay ride over to the ol' corn maze, which I can't believe everyone makes it out of with no more injuries than the rash Sonja is going to get from rubbing her bare butt all over a corn stalk while she peed. "Hey, Mr. checkered-shirt guy, you're kinda my type," she slurs to the very alarmed orchard owner. "You just peed in his corn maze, I don’t think he's gonna want to talk," someone correctly advises her.

I was briefly very concerned for the safety of the man leading the wine tasting when he was revealed to be young and good-looking, but I think he's gay, which I am basing solely on Sonja never accosting him, and him briefly attempting to join in the conversation about male nude bodies before it moved past a point where any normal person could join in. When the man describes a riesling to the table, Sonja yells back, "I WOULD USED IT AS A LUBRICANT!" And judging by her friends' response to her level of belligerence at this point, it's one thing to get hammered and put a dildo in the chicken salad inside your friend's house… and it's another to scream, "I GOT POUNDED LAST NIGHT!" in the broad daylight of a family-run orchard.

Finally, it's time to leave behind what remains of Weed Winery, and I actually envy the level of car-nap that Sonja and Dorinda are about to have in that van. May we all drink two bottles of riesling lubricant and have visions of Martin's bandana dance through our heads tonight.

