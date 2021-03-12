The One binge recap: Relationship drama meets futuristic murder mystery

Welcome to the future, where the pain of dating isn't necessary and your DNA will instantly match you to your perfect soulmate. Can you imagine it? No more awkward dates spent forcing small talk. No more dating apps, no more ghosting, no more bad sex. Instead, all you have to do is pluck a strand of hair from your head, send it to a lab, and they'll match you with your one true love.

That's the premise of Netflix's The One, a show that's both a relationship drama and a murder mystery set in a futuristic world not too unlike our own. In this future, your love can be found through DNA, but making that choice is complicated. The One follows a few different threads, showing us how different relationships might change in a society where love can be determined by DNA, while also rolling out a murder mystery that leans on the tropes of procedural television. It's an interesting if flawed series, and we're here to recap all eight episodes (updating throughout the weekend) while you binge it. So let's dive right in.

'Episode 1'

We meet Rebecca Webb (Hannah Ware), founder and CEO of The One. Her company, which got its start after some research about ants and their behavior, claims to be able to match people to the person they're supposed to spend their life with, with 10 million successful matches so far. But is everything as it seems? Can the science be trusted? Can Rebecca be trusted? What's hiding in her past?

At the top of the episode, Rebecca is giving a TED Talk-type speech in an auditorium, telling everyone that they don't have to settle anymore, that love and great sex are out there. She hauls out her handsome match, Ethan (Wilf Scolding), to underscore her point, embracing him in a steamy kiss before rapturous applause. All seems well and good, except for the skull that's found underwater in the first minute of the episode. No way that doesn't mean bad news is around the corner.

The first episode of The One is your pretty standard Netflix drama premiere. It spreads itself thin checking in with all the main characters, and only really offers up genuine (though predictable) intrigue in the closing minutes. We meet a politician who's eager to regulate commercial DNA use and therefore throttle the success of The One, a move which puts Rebecca on the offensive, and she eventually gets the politician to stand down by threatening to give her daughter a bad match (a weird bit of blackmail that, even though she's lying about it, you think would just expose the corruption of The One, but nevertheless). We're introduced to Damien (Stephen Campbell Moore), an investor in The One who also thinks Rebecca is reckless and seems to know a secret about how her company got started.

Then there are the various people orbiting around The One. Hannah (Lois Chimimba) and Mark (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) seem happy as can be, and they love to criticize the people they know who've chosen to get matched. Mark is a reporter writing a profile about Rebecca and The One, which he calls a "cult." But Hannah is harboring uncertain feelings, lured by the temptation of knowing her match for sure. By the end of the episode she's pulling out her hair to send to The One for a match.

She's not the only one hit with a moral conundrum. Kate (Zoë Tapper), a detective who ends up in Rebecca's orbit when the skull found in the water ends up belonging to Rebecca's former flatmate Ben (Amir El-Masry), who's been missing for a year, ends up matched with a woman in Barcelona named Sophia (Jana Pérez). Kate already feels in love, and is excited that Sophia is flying to visit her in a few days. When that day comes, she sits in a bar alone for hours, seemingly stood up. Then she calls Sophia's phone and gets the bad news: Sophia was hit by a car while looking the wrong way crossing the road.

Kate rushes to the hospital and learns her match has a traumatic brain injury, and the show doesn't have to spell it all out. Will Kate's feelings remain? Or will this woman she never met be tossed aside now that she's possibly incapable of a "normal" relationship? What does it mean to know you're supposed to love somebody, but then never get the chance to explore it for real?

Some of these musings on the complexity of relationships are interesting, but I get the sense that most of that will take a back seat to the investigation into Ben's death. By the end of the episode it's clear that Rebecca and her former lab partner James (Dimitri Leonidas) have either killed Ben themselves or are in some way responsible for his death. Now Kate is looking into things, and Rebecca is asking James to meet with her to get their story straight. A decent enough premiere, but I have more than my fair share of reservations.

'Episode 2'

With Ben's body identified, Rebecca has to be on the offensive. She's working hard to cover something up, and that means meeting with James, who also knows her secret about how Ben died. She's friendly for awhile, but before long she's asking leading questions, trying to get him to reminisce about the night Ben was killed. James discovers she's wearing a wire, and he once again understands that he can't trust her.

The second episode of The One confirms that this show is going to follow the pretty typical Netflix formula. There are going to be a lot of story lines that meander for way too long, but every episode we'll get two or three surprises that shift our understanding of the plot. The first of those surprises is the fact that Hannah, seen filling out a matchmaking test at the end of the premiere, was actually looking to find Mark's match, not her own. She simply couldn't stand the idea that he might have a soulmate out there, and she wanted to meet her.

She gets Mark matched unbeknown to him and goes to meet said match, Megan, for coffee. When that date is interrupted by Hannah's close friend Lucy, she has to explain herself to her friend. Lucy knows this is all going to go south pretty quick, that Hannah's meddling can't have a happy ending. Now Lucy has to hide that knowledge from Mark, and the lies will start to pile up.

This story with Hannah underscores some of my thoughts from the first episode, which is that The One is going to struggle to balance its tones. It's trying to be many things at once. Hannah's interactions with Megan, including a dinner at her flat where she snoops through her stuff, are meant to be funny and awkward, which is a stark contrast to not only the murder mystery driving the plot, but also Kate's own "love story." In this episode, Kate talks to a friend about Sophia and how she really does love her and feels attracted to her despite having never met in person before the car accident that put Sophia in a coma. But there's a twist, because of course there is. When Kate goes back to the hospital, she finds Sophia's wife sitting by her bedside. Kate tries to lie but ends up admitting that Sophia is her match.

So The One is trying to embrace speculative fiction, imagining the various ripple effects of a DNA-driven matchmaking service being introduced into society. What would that mean for marriages? For dating? What are the moral and ethical obligations when it comes to messing with something as inexplicable as love? The problem is, The One only has so much space to explore those ideas because it has to keep moving its various mysteries along. So not only is the investigation into Ben's death in full swing, we also learn that Ethan is not in fact Rebecca's match. When her and James first started the DNA matching, by going behind Ben's back and using his laptop to steal DNA from a database, Rebecca was matched with a man named Matheus, a sun-tinged surf instructor and bartender who she immediately fell for. But what happened to him? Why is she with Ethan, a man who seems to understand that his relationship role is entirely fictional? Netflix loves to roll out plot in this way, but I'm already worried the payoff will be a letdown. Through two episodes, the relationship dynamics remain the most interesting and potentially fruitful part of the show, while the mysteries leave a lot to be desired.

'Episode 3'

We're in Spain, where Rebecca and Matheus are madly in love. Rebecca is so assured of her love, and therefore the formula that her and James will use for The One, that she's considering staying in Spain to be with her soulmate. The problem is that she's also eager to go back to London and continue her work, to build The One and make a boatload of money. Thus, a problem with the very idea of The One is revealed: Just because someone is your genetic match doesn't mean the other parts of your life that bring you joy and passion and fulfillment suddenly disappear.

At the beginning of the latest episode, we learn more about Rebecca's relationship with Matheus and how The One went from a company trying to do something idealistic to a company whose CEO is asking her bodyguard to shoot her old friends. This episode clarifies some character motivations for Rebecca, which is a nice touch, but it's still way too heavy on the mystery of Ben's death, which remains incredibly flat and uninteresting for a story that's meant to provide the series' dramatic heft.

Rebecca asks Matheus to move to London with her. He says he can't leave his younger brother Fabio, who's struggling to get his life together and stay out of trouble. She tells him to bring Fabio too. But Fabio won't go, and he thinks Matheus is insane for wanting to leave their beautiful waterfront town for the dreary streets of London.

So Rebecca goes back to London without Matheus. She's angry, and completely sure that if she'd told Matheus about being a match and her whole DNA program that he'd have chosen her. As James points out, she could have given up her work and stayed in Spain and lived a beautiful life with him, but she chose not to. It's an interesting bit of character work that tells us that despite what Rebecca may say about true love and helping people find happiness, The One is more about her need to avoid uncertainty. She wants to be in control at all times. She wants power.

That means Rebecca is now more ruthless than ever since she's being backed into a corner. Damian and Charlotte are trying to force her out as CEO, and she quickly blackmails Charlotte to keep her power. Then, when James texts her a picture of the bloody shirt he kept from the night Ben died, a shirt she wore, she goes to his house when he's not there and has Connor, her bodyguard, ransack the place. When James comes home, things escalate. He refuses to give up the location of the shirt, and Rebecca tells Connor to shoot him in the knee to send a message, and then shoot him in the other knee if he still doesn't cooperate. Connor refuses, and we're meant to understand that Rebecca is really starting to go too far.

Again, most of this stuff with Rebecca is incredibly dull. Her relationship with Matheus and how that influenced the way she runs The One is fascinating, but all this procedural/murder/cop stuff is bogging down the good parts of the show. It's trendy these days to do this flashback/flashforward style of TV where we know that Ben dies but we're only given a few details of how each episode, but for my money it's bad, gimmicky storytelling. The plot ends up dragging, and the mystery of how Ben dies just isn't as interesting as the show thinks.

"Episode 3" is a little more entertaining elsewhere, though. Kate's love for Sophia remains baffling, especially after she's learned about all her lies — she comes to a truce with the wife here, and learns that Sophia has cheated on her multiple times, and that she has a brother despite saying she had no family — but I'm enjoying the story of Hannah, Mark, and Megan.

In this episode, Mark sneaks into Hannah's phone to invite her new friend Megan to her surprise birthday party. Of course, Mark doesn't know that Megan is his match, the one Hannah just had to find out about. When they all meet at the party, Mark and Megan share a clear connection, and Hannah can't help but freak out about what she's put in motion. She ends up telling Mark that Megan is gay, that Megan hit on her and she thinks it'd be weird to stay friends with her, all in an attempt to keep her away from Mark.

I'm definitely curious to see how that relationship plays out, and I want to learn more about Matheus finally choosing to come to London with Fabio, but boy do I still not care one bit about how it all connects to Ben's death.

More to come…