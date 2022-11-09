The Handmaid's Tale finale recap: Starting over

June (Elisabeth Moss) isn't taking any chances following last week's shooting. With another memorial service on her calendar, she's purchased a bulletproof vest. As Luke (O-T Fagbenle) helps her adjust the protective gear's Velcro straps, the scene pivots to Gilead, where the recent attack is also a hot topic. Nick (Max Minghella) interrupts Commander Lawrence's (Bradley Whitford) busy day to inform him of the shooting, while forcefully reminding him June should not be targeted. Lawrence agrees, but isn't sympathetic either, stopping just short of saying she deserves what's coming.

Meanwhile, at the Red Center, Janine (Madeline Brewer) and the other Handmaids are playfully singing "It's the Hard-Knock Life" while scrubbing the floor. Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) overhears them, but the reformed Handmaid headmistress lets the misbehavior slide. The other Aunts are less charitable, however, as one is quick to remind Lydia that Janine will soon need to be re-posted.

Lydia attempts to make lemonade of these lemons, asking Mrs. Naomi Putnam (Ever Carradine) – who's preparing to become Lawrence's wife – if she'll take Janine in as her house's Handmaid. She doesn't like the idea, but promises to consider it. Lydia also tries to sell Janine on the arrangement, assuming she'll jump at the opportunity to live under the same roof as her daughter Angela. Janine doesn't want to be re-posted, but obediently plays along and reluctantly agrees.

The Handmaid's Tale Janine (Madeline Brewer), Naomi (Ever Carradine) and Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) | Credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Back in Toronto, June's enjoying a rare moment of peace, sipping coffee in her kitchen, when Agent Tuello (Sam Jaeger) arrives. But he comes bearing good news – the memorial shooter, "an angry man with a gun," has been apprehended. Sadly, there's another angry man waiting just outside for June. After walking Tuello to his car, she's run down by a pick-up truck. The vehicle – sporting a Gilead bumper sticker – runs her over a second time before backing up to finish the job. Luke intervenes, pulling the armed attacker from the truck and pounding him into the pavement.

Fast-forward to Nick crossing the Canadian border for a rendezvous with Tuello. The former's taken to the hospital, where he briefly sits with a still-unconscious June and kisses her on the forehead. Following the visit, he's escorted back to the border by Tuello, who wants him to sign a contract. Nick has finally agreed to work with the U.S. government in exchange for them keeping June safe going forward. "Gilead wants her to suffer," he stresses to Tuello before heading back home.

Meanwhile, Lydia's plan is coming along splendidly at Lawrence's home, where Naomi's laying down the ground rules for Janine's Handmaid "trial period." She sternly reminds her that Angela is not her child, and that any comments or actions to the contrary could lead to her losing her tongue. Following the tense meeting, Janine speaks privately with a Martha, who quietly informs her of the attempts on June's life.

Later that day, Naomi is much friendlier towards Janine or, "Ofjoseph," as she now refers to her. But with the news of June's ordeal still fresh, Janine's in no mood to play nice. She denounces her given Handmaid moniker, then tells Naomi what she really thinks of her: "We're not friends. I think you're one of the worst people I have ever known. I hate you."

Back in Toronto, June and Luke receive word that the hit-and-run attacker didn't survive his injuries. June doesn't think Canada will take kindly to Luke, a refugee, killing one of its citizens. She decides they should run before they come for him. They book flights to Hawaii, pack up Nichole, and head out that night. But Tuello intercepts their hasty escape to warn of a heavy police presence at the airport. He suggests they instead take a semi-secret train that shuttles unwanted refugees out west.

In Gilead, Lawrence is gathered with the other Commanders – including Mackenzie, who's previously been vocal about eliminating June – at his wedding reception. Nick storms in, passes his wife Rose, and plants his fist in Lawrence's face, "You could have f—king killed her!" But the Commander protests, "It wasn't me. It wasn't my decision," as Nick makes a quick exit.

Punishment is also being doled out at the Red Center. As Lydia scolds Janine for her interaction with Mrs. Putnam, a pair of Eyes arrive on Lawrence's orders to apprehend her. They bind her hands, cover her mouth, and push her into a van. Lydia protests and attempts to intervene, but is pushed to the ground by one of the men. Inside the vehicle, Janine attempts to comfort another prisoner, a crying Martha – possibly the one who tipped her off about June – whose mouth has also been covered.

The Handmaid's Tale June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) | Credit: Russ Martin/Hulu

Nick's evening isn't going much better. He's now in a Gilead holding cell, where his pregnant wife pays him an unfriendly visit. Rose calls him out for pretending to love her, as well as not being able to let go of June. Nick promises he tried to, but just couldn't. She leaves in a hurry, but not before completely cutting ties with him.

As the season 5 finale draws to a close, Tuello drops June, Luke, and Nichole at the train station. June pulls the agent aside and asks him to let Nick know they're safe. As they descend into a chaotic crowd of other refugees looking to flee Canada, they notice police checking paperwork and questioning passengers. Worse than that, some officers are actively looking for Luke.

The Handmaid's Tale Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) | Credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Luke begs June to leave him behind, to take Nichole and get on the train. As they share an emotional goodbye over their phones – "Come find me," she says tearfully – June reluctantly boards. She watches from the departing train as Luke surrenders and is immediately arrested.

Inside the train, June comforts Nichole while finding a place to settle in for the long journey. She's drawn to the sound of another crying baby. The woman cradling the fussy infant turns toward June. It's Serena, trying to quiet Noah. June slowly approaches her in disbelief. Serena forces a smile, "Hi June." Still stunned, June barely manages a reply, "Hi Serena."

After staring at each other, dumbfounded, for several seconds, Serena offers another smile, "You got a diaper?" June cocks her head, flashes a half-smile, and raises a single eyebrow. As the camera pulls away, the pair continue glaring at each other, while the apt, opening lyrics to Billie Eilish's "Bury a Friend" – "What do you want from me?...Why don't you run from me?...Why aren't you scared of me?..." – usher in the closing credits.

