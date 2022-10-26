The Handmaid's Tale recap: A mother's love 

Desperate to keep their children safe, June and Serena make bold decisions.

Following last episode's heart-wrenching conclusion, Serena's (Yvonne Strahovski) now settled into Toronto's immigration detention center and separated from baby Noah. She's also apparently ringing June (Elisabeth Moss) on the regular, begging for help. But June and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) are too busy being harassed by anti-refugee protesters, who drive by their home honking horns and spray painting "AMERICANS GO HOME" on their sidewalk.

While cleaning up the graffiti – which June amusingly likens to scrubbing blood off Gilead's walls – Luke suggests they consider leaving Canada for a friendlier place, maybe Alaska, Hawaii, or Europe. But June immediately squashes the idea, stressing it would put them too far from Hannah.

Speaking of new homes for former Handmaids, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) finally unveils his "New Bethlehem" initiative to Gilead's other leaders. Describing it as a "modernized, strategically liberalized island," he wants the beautiful coastal community to welcome back refugees, offering them amnesty and a place to reunite with long-lost family and friends. Some of the Commanders are skeptical, but Lawrence – with Nick's (Max Minghella) support – convinces them it's a good political move for Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. June (Elisabeth Moss), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu) Elisabeth Moss | Credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Back in Canada, we catch up with Serena, who's reached a new low point. Sporting a prison-yellow jumpsuit, she's pumping breast milk in a corner of the detention center's community area. Adding insult to injury, Mrs. Wheeler comes by to collect the milk and kindly inform Serena she's not mentally equipped to be a mother. Furthermore, the Wheelers – who are now fostering Noah – are apparently letting the fussy infant "cry it out," a tough-love disciplinary measure Serena finds upsettingly harsh and unnecessary.

Lawrence takes his New Bethlehem tour to Toronto, where he tries to convince June to return to a kinder, gentler part of Gilead, with "no Handmaids or hangings." He ensures her family will be safe on the island and, more importantly, offers the opportunity for them to reunite with Hannah. He can't stop the tween from becoming a child bride, but suggests June can at least keep her safe by being closer to her. June is understandably tempted by the proposition, but Luke doesn't trust Lawrence, nor does he think moving his family to Gilead is a good idea.

Lawrence also pays a visit to Serena. He doesn't offer her the same sweet New Bethlehem deal, but rather has arranged for her to return to the Wheelers' home. She'd get to be with Noah and help care for him, but would essentially become the couple's Handmaid in the process. She refuses the offer.

Meanwhile, June's seriously considering accepting Lawrence's invitation, but agent Tuello (Sam Jaeger) shows up to try and convince her to stay in Canada. He claims the U.S. is working on "something big," some sort of military action against Gilead, but he's unable to share the top secret details of the operation. Frustrated by his vagueness, and the fact he still has no leads on the location of Hannah's wife-prep school, she turns to Rita for advice. The former Martha says she wouldn't want to return to Gilead, but would also do anything to be reunited with her child.

June pays Serena a visit to set a few things straight. Serena pleads with her for help, but June matter-of-factly reminds her they're not friends and, despite whatever "bond" Serena believes has formed between them, she hasn't forgiven her for the hell she put her through. But June does offer her some sage advice, recommending she essentially do what she did when she was a Handmaid – play the part while plotting revenge. She convinces Serena to return to the Wheelers, believing it's the only way she can help Noah.

The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu) Yvonne Strahovski | Credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

June also takes her own advice, hitting up Lawrence before he leaves Toronto. She's willing to return to Gilead if the Commander can prevent Hannah from being married off. But he says he can't do that, and even proposes her eventual "arranged marriage" isn't so bad. June loses it, ultimately driving Lawrence to admit his well-intentioned plans for saving humanity went south and became "septic." He concedes he'd take it all back if he could, and begs June to help him make Gilead a better place, starting with the changes in New Bethlehem.

Later that evening, June's doing a bit of gardening. She looks up at the night sky wistfully, and we're reminded of the time she comforted Hannah by telling her no matter how far apart they are from each, they will always "share the same moon."

She's interrupted by Luke, who has an anonymous delivery for her. The mysterious package contains a disc with footage of Hannah at her school. Seeing her kidnapped daughter resurfaces June's enormous guilt for leaving her behind, cementing her decision to go back to Gilead and save her. Luke refuses to move Nichole there but, after an emotional debate, accepts that his wife needs to go.

Back in Gilead, Lawrence is touring New Bethlehem with Nick, whom he also has a proposal for. He wants a Commander living in the new settlement, and believes Nick would be a great fit. He then creepily attempts to sell him on the idea, saying he'd be living there with all the people he loves – June, his new wife Rose and their coming baby, and Nichole. Lawrence optimistically believes June plans to return, bringing her entire family with her.

In Toronto, Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) study the brief video of Hannah that was sent to June. Moira believes the disc could contain some encrypted "metadata," and suggests they turn it over to Tuello for further investigation. The next morning, the agent gratefully collects the disc. He's determined to keep June in Canada and allied with the Americans, and promises to dig deep into the potential intel.

When we catch up with Serena, we see she's taken June's advice. She arrives at the Wheelers', hat in hand, full of apologies and assurances she'll follow their rules. Mrs. Wheeler forces her to admit she's not capable of being a fit mother. Through a strained smile and hands tightly clenched behind her back , Serena agrees with the assessment. Her subservience pays off , as she's allowed to reunite with Noah, who's crying upstairs.

The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. Hannah (Jordana Blake), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu) Credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

As the episode approaches its conclusion, June's feeling frustrated. It's now been a week since she's turned the disc over to Tuello, and they're seemingly no closer to finding Hannah's school. Restless and aggravated, she heads out for a walk to buy some apples for Nichole. While shopping for the produce, she gets a call from Tuello. "We found Hannah. We have a plan," he confidently shares from a room filled with important looking people in suits and military uniforms.

June drops her apples, hugs the store owner, and runs home while The Cure's "Just Like Heaven" plays over the scene. June shares the good news with Luke and Moira, excitedly telling them the U.S. Is planning a raid, and Hannah's going to be rescued and returned to them.

While they hug, jump, laugh, and cry in celebration, the scene switches to Hannah, who's on the grounds of her school. Like June earlier, she's gardening, planting something in the dirt while looking to the sky. It's daytime though, so she doesn't see that shared moon, but a cloudy sky. As we wait for the other shoe to drop, the screen goes black, the credits begin to roll, and The Cure's bouncy, '80s hit continues to play.

