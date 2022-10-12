The Handmaid's Tale recap: Surprise escapes, a shocking execution, and unexpected pregnancies

A Commander gets his comeuppance and Serena seizes an opportunity in "Together."

Luke thinks they've been taken by Gilead, but June can tell just by the smell of the vehicle someone else is behind their abduction. They're driven into a dimly lit building, where men in face coverings force them to pose for mugshots. They ask who June is, but aren't interested in her birth name – they want her assigned Handmaid moniker. June kindly responds with a "F— you."

At the Wheeler estate, Serena's having a better morning. It's ultrasound day, and she's clearly excited to have some time away from her new home/prison. But it turns out she needn't leave the house at all, as the residence is conveniently outfitted with a "full birthing suite." She learns this from visiting Dr. Landers, who – after performing the intimate exam – creepily asks her on a date.

On the evil side of the border, Aunt Lydia's (Ann Dowd) visiting Esther (Mckenna Grace,) who's not only back from the brink of death but, but has been"filled with his divine light." Shocked by this pregnancy news – given Esther had not yet been posted as a Handmaid – Lydia urges her to share what happened. Esther confides that three weeks prior, during Commander Waterford's wake, she was raped by Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken). Lydia apologizes, but Esther's not buying it: "No you're not. They all do it. You know they do," she simmers, before screaming for Lydia to leave the room.

Assuming Putnam will be severely punished, the newly compassionate Lydia reports the crime to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). But he sees it as a minor breach, as Esther was to be posted to the Commander's home anyway. She's outraged by his defense of a rapist and lack of respect for the "ceremony." He reminds her to "watch her tongue."

Back in No Man's Land, June and Luke are in separate, but adjacent holding cells. Luke's freaking over their predicament and stressing out June. She convinces him to calm down and conserve his energy. Their conversation turns to fun banter and flirting, but not for long. Their captors arrive to inform them they're giving them over to Gilead. Luke attempts a hasty escape, but is captured and beaten. They drag him back to his cell, bleeding and barely conscious. When Luke wakes, he believes they'll be executed in Gilead and, therefore, wants to say his goodbyes to June. "F— that," she says with a smile, before telling him they'll survive.

Following her awkward encounter with Dr. Landers, Serena's making floral arrangements – and small talk – with Mrs. Wheeler. But the typically sweet-as-pie Alanis reveals her dark side when Serena suggests she may not remarry. Wheeler insists her child must have a mother and father, then sternly denies her a walk outside. Like a disciplining parent, she then orders Serena to her room.

Meanwhile, at Lawrence's residence, the Commanders are enjoying a cocktail by the fire and celebrating Putnam's conquest. "You're going to single-handedly repopulate the planet," Lawrence says sarcastically. As the two trade political jabs – and Putnam cranks his sexual predator creepiness to 11 – Nick (Max Minghella) listens and plays along: "I'm learning a lot from the both of you."

North of the border, yet another subjugating male's enjoying a drink by the fire. Mr. Wheeler's meeting with Serena, but not to reprimand her for her conversation with his wife. No, he wants to tell her that his men in No Man's Land have captured June. Furthermore, he's not returning her to Gilead, but is sending Ezra to "deal with her." Serena asks to tag along, to "bear witness," but is obviously manipulating Wheeler into letting her off the premises.

June and Luke are separated again, this time while being released from their cells and escorted to transports. The mystery men intend to drop Luke at the border, as "he's legal," but June's chained and put inside a bus with other Gilead-bound prisoners. At the same time, a couple in the Republic is also being separated. Warren and Naomi Putnam are enjoying breakfast at a public spot when a group of Guardians storm in and drag the Commander outside.

He's knocked to his knees in front of Lawrence and Nick, who inform him he's been found guilty of "sins of the flesh" for the rape of an "unassigned property." Outraged by the accusation, Putnam yells, "She's my Handmaid. She belongs to me." He then fishes for some last-ditch sympathy – "I have a baby on the way" – before Nick draws his pistol and executes him in front of everyone, including a screaming Naomi.

Later, Aunt Lydia takes Janine (Madeline Brewer) and the other Handmaids to the wall, where Warren's fresh corpse has just been strung up. She preaches of the justice that's been served to this "evil man," then corrals her girls for a nice cup of warm milk back at the Red Center. Janine, er, hangs back a bit to enjoy this welcome view of her former Commander.

Nick returns home to his new wife Rose, who we discover is also with child. She's also quite concerned over Nick's involvement and actions with Putnam and Lawrence. He assures her it's for their safety and the betterment of Gilead, but she's not convinced those are his true motives.

June's prisoner bus is stopped by Ezra, who boards and requests her release into his custody. He escorts her onto a dusty, deserted road, where Serena is waiting to confront her. The ladies verbally spar a bit before Serena asks Ezra to remove June's bindings – so she can get on her knees and pray. June drops to the ground, Ezra draws his gun to execute her, and Serena asks if she can pull the trigger as payback for June killing Fred. Ezra reluctantly gives her the gun.

Serena points the weapon at June and demands she pray. She complies, wishing out loud for a better life for both their children. Serena, tearful and seemingly experiencing pregnancy-related pains, turns the firearm on Ezra. She shoots him, but his bulletproof vest ensures he's only knocked to the ground. Serena then orders June behind the wheel of the vehicle. She hops in the back, still clearly in pain, points the gun at June, and orders her to drive off.

