The Crown binge recap: Welcome to the Diana Years! (Episodes 1-4)

The Crown S 4 E 1 type TV Show network Netflix genre Historical

Drama

As we enter season 4 of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) takes a bit of a backseat as the show introduces the two women who will come to define the next decade of her reign, the soon to be Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

Episode 1: "Gold Stick"

The season opens in 1979 and while we see the queen in all of her regal pomp and circumstance during the Trooping the Colour, England itself is in turmoil. The economy is in shambles and the Troubles which have been roiling Northern Ireland for years are about to exact a very bloody price on the royal family. But currently, the family’s more quotidian concern is Prince Charles’s troubled romantic life. After they helped dash his romance with Camilla last season by engineering her marriage, the Prince of Wales can’t seem to find the right woman to be his princess.

As Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance) runs through all of Charles’s recent ill-fated romances for the family, we see Charles (Josh O’Connor, bringing a wonderful sympathy to a not so sympathetic man) stumble upon the younger sister of his current paramour, Sarah Spencer. Dressed in a leafy costume from A Midsummer’s Night Dream, the shy young girl seems charmingly innocent compared to her sophisticated sister. Charles finds her intriguing but Sarah seems rather put out that her Charles-obsessed sister has engineered the meeting. And as the teen girl watches Charles and her sister ride off, viewers know we’ve finally hit the juiciest part of recent royal history — the Diana Years!

While Diana Spencer (the superb Corrin) will soon come to be a very beautiful thorn in the royal family’s side, Queen Elizabeth has to contend with another new woman of great consequence, England’s first woman prime minister, the uncompromising and controversial Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson, using her cool elegance to great effect). As Philip (Tobias Menzies) sourly notes that two women at the helm are the last thing the ailing country needs, Elizabeth takes great offense, noting that the newly-elected Thatcher is more like Philip than he’d like to admit. Having dealt with nothing but men in the role since the start of her reign, Elizabeth seems to welcome having a woman in the position for once.

But as the two women talk about Thatcher’s incoming cabinet during their first meeting at Buckingham Palace, it’s obvious that this won’t be a great meeting of feminist minds. The ruthless Thatcher, despite her own achievements, thinks women are too emotional for leadership, and Elizabeth, who has been on the throne for decades at this point, takes slight umbrage and points out that Thatcher won’t have that trouble with her. Thatcher thinks that they might work well together but it’s going to be a bumpier path than either realizes at this point.

As the family arrives at Balmoral Castle for the summer holiday, they're distracted by the trials of the various royal children and don’t realize that they will soon be engulfed in a great national tragedy. Prince Philip tries to help his favorite child, Anne (Erin Doherty, delightfully dagger-sharp), through both her problems as an Olympic-level equestrian and her troubled marriage. Menzies and Doherty remain delightful to watch together as they peel back the layers on the cuttingly sarcastic Philip and Anne to reveal the caring father-daughter relationship beneath.

Charles, meanwhile, is off salmon fishing in Iceland where Lord Mountbatten finally reaches him after many attempts. After finding out that Charles is planning a rendezvous with the very much married Camilla, Dickie reminds the young man how much his family disapproves. Charles basically explodes at the man who has been a surrogate father to him, accusing him of being a traitor who cares more about the desires of the family than of Charles’s own heart. Charles hangs up in a huff but will soon learn to regret it once Lord Mountbatten is assassinated by an IRA explosion shortly after their call.

Lord Mountbatten’s death and the death of 18 British soldiers on the same day led Margaret Thatcher to declare war on the IRA but for Charles, the result is more personal. Just as his great-grandmother once wrote to his mother about her duty when she ascended the throne, Charles receives a letter that Mountbatten wrote him shortly before his death, reminding Charles that he’s on the same treacherous path as the last Prince of Wales, who wound up abdicating the throne for a woman. In the letter, he reminds Charles how much he cares for him while urging him that it is his duty now to find the woman who will be the future princess of the country and its eventual queen.

As Charles takes those words to heart, he gets no real comfort from his family members. His grief-stricken father Philip is jealous that Charles replaced him in Dickie’s heart and offers no solace. Charles seems cast adrift, so when he runs into the fair Diana again after his sister competes at Badminton Horse Trials and she sweetly consoles him for his loss, he realizes she just might be the kind of girl Dickie was urging him to find. He rings up the now engaged Sarah who tells him a little about her younger sister and how she always behaved as she was destined for greater things. And as Charles comes out to visit her at her family’s home of Althorp, it’s quite clear that she is.

Episode 2: “The Balmoral Test”

Image zoom Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

After a grand stag has been injured on a nearby estate and crossed over into the lands surrounding Balmoral, Anne and Philip are positively giddy at the idea of mounting such a trophy on their walls. But as the injured stag struggles around the royal grounds, it lends an ominous air to key events of the episode.

While the family chases the stag and awaits the prime minister’s first visit to Balmoral, Prince Charles has begun to court Diana by taking her to a Verdi opera in London. Showing the first inklings of how badly matched they truly are, Diana is swept away by the romance of the piece while Charles is focused on Verdi’s political influence. As Diana’s grandmother, Lady Fermoy (Georgie Glen), keeps an eagle eye on the two of them as her chaperone, it’s obvious that Charles’s heart doesn’t seem to be in it. Though Diana is innocent in some ways, it’s also obvious that she knows the consequences of the game she's playing and she’s playing to win.

Also playing hardball is Margaret Thatcher, who proposes four billion in spending cuts to impose fiscal discipline on the faltering economy. Despite being members of the Conservative Party, her cabinet balks at such a drastic plan, accusing her of not knowing what she is doing. The opposition amongst the stodgy old men is fierce, but they don’t call her the Iron Lady for nothing.

She fumes about how the men patronized her on her way to Balmoral, while her husband Denis Thatcher (Stephen Boxer) tries to warn her that this isn’t just a relaxing respite in Scotland and that the royal family is notorious for subjecting their guests to secret tests. While it’s hard to imagine someone as notoriously well prepared as Thatcher would have had such a hard time with royal protocol, the bigger point of the episode is to show how Queen Elizabeth and middle-class Thatcher, despite being similar in so many ways, remain distinctly different women.

The resulting visit is a comedy of errors as Thatcher and her husband make one mistake after another, from disrupting the royal teatime to being utterly unprepared to go stalking around the muddy grounds in search of the stag to accidentally sitting in Queen Victoria’s sacred chair. As she’s being forced to play parlor games instead of being allowed to work as she would like and attend Scottish sporting competitions, the prime minister seems to be at the end of her rope and the royal family is more than glad to be rid of her when she leaves early to deal with the ongoing sabotage from her cabinet.

Though the real-life Thatcher did really hate visiting Balmoral, her unsuccessful visit contrasts with Diana’s first visit, which literally starts right as the prime minister’s ends. Having been rebuffed by Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell) for a visit, Charles invites Diana as a consolation prize. Diana isn’t aware of that yet and as her grandmother, Lady Fermoy, who is also the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting, greets her, she gets a stern warning that this is the most important weekend of her life. Though she’s glib at first, Diana takes the challenge seriously. Everything that Thatcher did wrong, Diana does right, acing the Balmoral test in ways big and small.

The most successful of these tests comes when Philip wakes her up at the crack of dawn to go on a stalking trip to catch the injured stag. Diana recognizes that pleasing Charles’s prickly father is more than half the battle and as they trudge out into the muddy fields, she charms him by behaving like a good, honest country girl. And once she helps him bag the grand stag, it’s hard not to hear the wedding bells starting to chime.

While Charles seems pleased at Diana’s triumph at first, his mood sours when he calls Camilla to report on the visit. The fact that his whole family approves of her only seems to grate on him and he feels much like the slaughtered stag when his father makes the family’s position on the matter clear. Realizing that his family wants him to marry Diana, Charles frets that she’s a child and even his mother seems to notice he doesn’t behave like a man in love, but one heading to his doom.

But the real slaughter happens back in London when the prime minister sacks three of her cabinet ministers and installs younger, fresher blood throughout her government. When the queen inquires about the change in their weekly meetings, she takes umbrage when Thatcher blames the men’s privilege for their lack of grit. As Elizabeth warns the prime minister about making enemies, the unflinching Thatcher admits she’s quite comfortable having enemies because it means she hasn’t been a coward in achieving what needs to be done. But the expression on Elizabeth’s face shows she’s about to make an enemy of the queen as well.

The discussion about cowardice highlights that the real coward of the episode remains Prince Charles, who seems to know in his heart that the match with Diana isn’t right but can’t seem to stop its inevitable march to the altar. Anne tries to convince him that he needs to put the whole Parker-Bowles saga behind him and focus on the future and he half-heartedly agrees. No matter what Charles truly wants, as Diana gets swarmed by paparazzi and smirks knowingly at the cameras, it’s obvious that a royal star is being born.

Episode 3: “Fairytale”

Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

Diana’s fairytale ends even before it begins as she realizes her prince’s heart belongs to another.

Reluctant as he’s been, Prince Charles finally pops the question much to Diana’s glee. As the rest of the family is informed in a gigantic game of whisper down the royal phone lines, they cluck over Charles’s lack of romance but their relief is palpable.

As soon as Diana returns home to London, she’s swarmed by paparazzi who want to know if the prince popped the question. During a celebratory night on the town with her friends, Diana wistfully gazes at Buckingham Palace and dreams of her future life. But it’s one of the last moments of unrestrained happiness before reality sets in.

As Diana chooses the royal engagement ring (eventually picking the famous sapphire ring that Prince William later gave Kate Middleton), Queen Elizabeth seems initially charmed by her until she realizes just how immature the girl is. When her courtier, Martin Charteris (Charles Edwards), suggests that she herself might tutor Diana in royal protocol as a nice gesture from one queen to the next, Elizabeth demures, saying she’s too much of a softie (ha!) to teach Diana properly. She suggests Diana’s strict grandmother, Lady Fermoy do it in her stead. As Diana makes a mess of royal protocol when she dines with the royal family for the first time at Clarence House, it’s both obvious how much guidance she needs and a rude awakening about the pitfalls of the family she’s joining.

Nothing alarms her more than when she starts to suspect that her dear prince isn’t quite so head over heels for her as she is for him. During their official debut as an engaged couple, Charles scoffs when a reporter says they look very much in love and takes off to Highgrove to prepare for his upcoming foreign trip, leaving her all on her own in Buckingham Palace. Once Charles suggests she should meet up with his ex, Camilla while he’s gone, she finally realizes just the kind of man she is marrying.

The enormity of her new role starts to weigh on her and she’s often left on her own in the enormous palace. It’s during these lonely moments that we see how the rest of the royal family really fails her, leaving the sensitive and overwhelmed young woman to flounder. The one bright spot in her loneliness is reading how much she already means to the British public, who send her so much mail it has to be wheeled in on carts. She takes solace in these missives and we see the beginning of her role as the People’s Princess.

But public admiration is nothing without private consideration and she positively fumes that Charles hasn’t bothered to call her at all in the three weeks he’s been away. At night, she sneaks into the royal kitchens to gorge herself on desserts and then purges it all back up, an unflinching depiction of the bulimia the real Diana suffered for almost a decade. In desperation, she reaches out to Camilla and they have a very tense meal together as it becomes obvious to both Diana and Camilla who knows Charles best. She purges the entire meal and then storms into the office of the prince’s private secretary demanding to speak to Charles and discovers he’s having a bracelet custom-made for Camilla; it’s the last straw. She leaves a message for the queen that the wedding can’t go ahead.

Returning home a day early, Charles goes to see Camilla first at Highgrove before turning up to the wedding rehearsal at St. Paul’s Cathedral where an enormous crowd has gathered. Showing just how selfish he is, he’s honestly surprised to find his formerly sweet bride-to-be in high dudgeon over Camilla’s place in his life. Not escaping Princess Margaret’s eagle eyes (Helena Bonham Carter, divine as the increasingly pickled princess), Charles takes Diana aside and tries to smooth things over, saying he gave Camilla the bracelet as a farewell gift. He gives Diana the signet ring of the Prince of Wales and takes her hand, telling her it’s “for the Princess of Wales.” Diana looks unconvinced and stalks off.

Margaret, who has been through a bad marriage of her own, notices the two remain stone-faced during the rehearsal and brings up her concerns that Charles loves someone else later that night when Philip inquires how the rehearsal went. Thinking of her own dashed romance decades earlier, she wonders how they can keep making the same mistake. Philip, speaking as a man, believes it’s only a matter of time before Charles falls in love with Diana’s ever-increasing confidence and beauty. Margaret urges them again to stop this before it’s too late, not just for the monarchy but for the sake of Charles and Diana.

As fireworks explode outside of the palace’s walls in celebration of the impending nuptials, Elizabeth goes to speak with her son. She reminds him that his great-grandmother Queen Mary didn’t get to marry her Prince Charming but his charmless brother. But by both doing their duty, their 42-year marriage stabilized the country and left the monarchy stronger. She knows he’s unhappy but pleads with him to follow his relative’s example and that love and happiness will surely follow.

Charles looks unconvinced but the wedding day arrives and the country is jubilant. Diana herself looks tentative as she fingers the prince’s signet ring and dons her soon-to-be-famous wedding gown. As the other members of the royal family dress for the wedding, the mood is somber as they all sense that this fairytale will not have a happy ending. And in the end, they’re right.

Episode 4: “Favourites”

Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

Through the first three episodes of the season, Olivia Colman took a backseat to Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson but in the fourth episode, she takes center stage again as Margaret Thatcher’s parental crisis forces Queen Elizabeth to take stock of her relationship with her children.

During their weekly meeting, Elizabeth takes her prime minister to task for the abysmal state of the country. The usually steely woman falters in front of her, breaking down in tears and confessing the real reason she’s upset is that her favorite child, Mark (Freddie Fox), has gone missing while competing in the Paris-Dakar car rally. He has not been seen for days in the Algerian desert. While the queen is of course concerned for the young man, she finds it curious that the prime minister would so boldly admit he’s her favorite child and mentions it later to her husband. Philip says that any honest parent would and admits quite quickly that Anne is his (no duh). He knows who the queen’s favorite is and says everyone does but finds it hilarious that it remains a real mystery to her. Much to her consternation, he leaves before telling her who it is.

After asking her staff to arrange a meeting with each of her four children and provide her with a briefing document on each one, she meets with her youngest, Prince Edward (Angus Imrie), first. Elizabeth is rather alarmed by how entitled and vengeful the young man seems, but when she inquires after his life at Gordonstoun boarding school (the same brutal place Philip and Charles attended), she discovers he’s being bullied in some horrifying ways because he’s a prince. She worries over his poor grades but the young prince knows he’ll be wanted wherever he goes just because of who he is. Elizabeth doesn’t think this is a particularly attractive quality but the boy grouses that there has to be some benefit in it for them for what they do for the country.

Though Anne is much older and already married with children, she doesn’t seem much happier than her younger brother when the queen visits next. After riding horses together, Anne complains to her mother about being compared unfavorably to the luminous Diana by the press and how the constant questions about the state of her marriage wear on her. Elizabeth is shocked when Anne admits that the rumors about an affair with her protection officer are true. Seeing her normally self-possessed daughter confess to feeling reckless unnerves the queen but she can’t offer Anne much advice except to persevere. Anne bitterly asks if doing nothing is her solution to everything and stalks off in tears, leaving the queen feeling helpless once again.

Just who the queen’s favorite is isn’t much of a mystery when Prince Andrew (Tom Byrne) arrives after buzzing Windsor Palace with a Royal Navy helicopter. The queen visibly brightens in his presence in a way she doesn’t with her other children, but Andrew’s brash arrogance turns troubling when he tells her about the plot of his current girlfriend’s racy film, which sounds like a precursor to the accusations Andrew would later face as the friend of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Elizabeth chides him much too gently for being amoral and then basically rewards him by telling him that when he gets married, he will become the Duke of York, the same title her beloved father held before he ascended the throne.

Andrew also mentions that he would like to fight on the frontline of the brewing conflict in the Falkland Islands, which brings us back to Margaret Thatcher. While in real life, Thatcher’s son disappeared in January of 1982 and the Falkland crisis began in April of that year, the show conflates the timing of the two, suggesting rather annoyingly that Thatcher’s concern over Mark clouded her judgment about the conflict. But even after Mark returns home safely to much coddling by his mother and much annoyance from his overlooked sister, Thatcher only wants to escalate the conflict. After she finds out that Argentina refuses to step back from their occupation of the British-controlled Falkland Islands, she shrugs off diplomacy and suggests it’s time for military action to take back the islands. Warned by her cabinet ministers that a needless war won’t help the popularity of her reviled administration, she still charges ahead and by the episode's end, the British Navy takes to the seas.

As Thatcher is confronted by her daughter over the obvious favoritism she shows her son, the queen has one last child to visit and she finds things aren’t much happier with the heir to her throne. Traveling out to Prince Charles’s estate of Highgrove, she finds her eldest is more concerned about making his gardens a testimony to his own exacting tastes rather than caring for his heavily pregnant and depressed wife, who refuses to even leave her room for the queen’s visit. Over lunch, the queen takes him to task for the neglect of his wife, noting that Highgrove is only a 15-minute drive away from Camilla. Charles says he only talks to Camilla when he needs cheering up and the queen, who has had quite enough of his endless navel-gazing, reads him the riot act and tells him he needs to stop worrying about his own happiness and focus on Diana’s for once. Though he’s been thoroughly chastened, he still avoids Diana once the queen leaves.

Back home, the queen looks over photos of her children and wonders where she went wrong over drinks with her mother and Margaret. Philip finds her later and she confesses that it's their children that are lost, not the prime minister’s. He defends his favorite child first and insists that the only child that is truly lost is Charles, but he always has been. Noting that Andrew is her favorite, she finally agrees but admits she was shocked by Andrew’s behavior and notes that if he doesn’t change (newsflash: he doesn't), what would that say about them as parents? She confesses that although she had Andrew and Edward to make up for the mistakes she made with Charles, she failed to mother them the way she wanted because she didn’t know how. Philip kindly consoles her, saying both that she’s the mother of the nation and that the children will sort themselves out now that they are adults. As Elizabeth prepares for bed, she seems to know deep down that isn’t quite true.

Related content: