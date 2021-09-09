The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: Another season-ending injury takes out a vet

The Challenge S 37 E 5 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There's nothing worse than a player getting sent home for something out of their control on The Challenge. And we've already seen more than a few players leave The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies on terms that weren't their own, so seeing a seasoned veteran dislocate their shoulder and have to go home in this week's episode was devastating. Who had their time cut short this season? Let's get to recapping!

Back at the house, Amber is celebrating her elimination win (a.k.a. Fessy's failure) while Emanuel reads a sweet note that Michele left for him before her exit. And Tori wastes no time in making it clear that she's interested in Emanuel. Hmmm... that sure was quick! Michele's bed isn't even cold yet, girl. Meanwhile, Gabo realizes he's in major trouble now that he's with Emy, giving the vets another rookie-rookie team to target.

The Challenge Emanuel Neagu on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Josh and Amber have a heart-to-heart outside in the rain about Fessy's betrayal, and Josh confirms that the Big Brother alliance is over. Meanwhile, Fessy is holding court with Nany, Kaycee, Tori, and Aneesa upstairs, insisting that he doesn't have to apologize because putting Amber into elimination wasn't a shot at Josh's game — even though he was trying to take out Josh's partner? Make it make sense! Kaycee doesn't understand why Josh is so upset either. Kaycee and Fessy are officially the biggest snakes in this game for how they've treated Amber the past two seasons and for not empathizing with their supposed No. 1 ally Josh losing a partner who actually gave him a shot at doing well in this game for once. Fortunately, Josh is finally wising up. Hopefully, it's not too late.

Things are going much better for Big T and Logan, who are rolling around on the grass outside the house in some kind of weird wrestling training. They're both crushing on each other hard, and it's bumming out Aneesa because she doesn't have anyone to romance. As for the new platonic partnership of Hughie and Nany, she hypes him up as an underdog player, and he promises to listen to her (unlike Ashley). Meanwhile, Emy and Gabo are already not getting along. They're not vibing and haven't even competed together yet. Let's find out how they actually work together as a team!

The Challenge Big T and Logan on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The Challenge: Mindfield

Teams start at their detonation stations in the middle of a muddy field and race through different obstacle courses to collect puzzle pieces one at a time. The final piece is locked inside a safe, and they each have to solve a different math problem on their own to unlock it. The first team to come together with all their pieces and solve their puzzle, wins. Sounds easy enough, but we know how these players do with math ...

Berna is one of the first to collect a puzzle piece for the girls, and Emanuel is leaving all the guys in his wake on the other side. The obstacles look tough; players have to crawl under a long, low-hanging wire cage in thick mud, over high rock walls while carrying large puzzle pieces, and pull heavy weights attached to a rope through the mud. Berna is the first to get to the math portion, but she says she never had to learn math in circus school. And she's not the only one to struggle with the simple equation — Nelson, Gabo, Kaycee, Amber, Tori, Hughie, Cory, Josh... the list goes on and on. Every season we're reminded that while these players can perform physically, most of them never think to practice simple math problems in the off-season. It's a rookie mistake that so many vets keep making!

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Logan is the first player to make it back to his safe with his math problem solved, but all he can do is wait for Aneesa to finish her half of the course. But she falls off the climbing wall and starts screaming in pain. Medics rush over to make a quick sling for her shoulder and take her to an ambulance, while Logan just watches from the course heartbroken as other teams catch up. Eventually, multiple teams make it to the middle and trade their combinations for the safe, but some players clearly got their problems wrong since the codes aren't working. Kaycee/Emanuel are the first team to make it back with all their puzzle pieces, with Berna/CT arriving next. CT takes over for the puzzle and it's the right move since he beats Kaycee and Emanuel and wins the challenge for him and Berna.

Of course, Emy immediately starts screaming and throwing a tantrum, which is how she reacts to anything not going her way. It's getting pretty old. Gabo tries to calm her down but she just gives him grief for not doing well in the challenge. At this point, I'm really starting to feel bad for Gabo. CT even tells Emy to stop complaining and to keep her head up. Everyone's getting tired of her antics. Are we really in for an entire season of this?

The Challenge Aneesa Ferreira on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Back at the house, Logan is freaking out about Aneesa having to go to the hospital. He tells Josh his best move is to go into the elimination against Gabo so he can pick a new partner but Josh warns him not to throw himself in. Later on, Aneesa returns to the house, still muddy and barefoot, and she tearfully reveals that she dislocated her shoulder and has to leave the game. She apologizes to Logan and Tori for leaving them, and Logan's feeling low. For once Aneesa had a partner who actually wanted her and hyped her up, so this is heartbreaking to see her season end this way.

But the rest of the cast is feeling great on their night out — especially Ed, who gives a hilarious performance of all his best dance moves. I'm not saying he's a great dancer but he's definitely a committed one. And Gabo and Emy have a conversation where they reveal they want to go into elimination so they can choose new partners and get this rookie-rookie team target off their backs. Nany and Gabo think it will probably be only a male elimination this week to offset Aneesa's exit, and Gabo says he wants to pick Nany as his partner again. She happily agrees to be his partner again even though he doubts that he's a true athlete. Meanwhile, Logan tells Devin his plan to go into elimination against Gabo, and unlike Josh, Devin actually supports it. CT also supports the plan since that means he doesn't have to make an enemy of anyone else while making his pick as the Agency. And then Devin, Kyle, and CT maniacally laugh about how these dumb rookies are making their jobs easier for them, volunteering to go into elimination even though there's no red/gold skull twist this season. The veteran alliance once again faces no opposition!

The Challenge Berna and CT on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

When the cast gets back home, Logan helps Big T into his top bunk and they hook up. Apparently, Logan is "good with his hands" and Big T is like an "octopus" in bed with "tentacles"? This is some weird dirty talk, but okay! And the next morning, he feeds her something healthy he made for breakfast while Big T dodges Kyle's questions about their relationship. This pair is weirdly working.

It's trouble in paradise for another duo though, as Josh and Kaycee get into a fight in the kitchen which ends with both of them wishing each other luck but confirming their alliance is over. RIP Big Brother alliance. About time.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Nominations

CT kicks off the deliberation by saying Gabo and Logan both want to go into elimination, and he promises that he'll say Gabo and Emy's names if Logan's the house vote (so another female player's name doesn't have to be said and risk going into the Lair). Fessy tries to support that by saying everyone's been playing a straightforward game so far so there's no reason to doubt CT. Amber immediately points out the irony of Fessy saying that and starts laughing. I'm proud of Amber for calling him out every chance she gets now because she was a doormat for him last season. Give him what he deserves!

Then Gabo announces he'll pick Nany as his partner again if he wins, which sets Hughie off because he doesn't want to lose Nany either. Nany keeps trying to shut Hughie up so that Gabo can respond, but Hughie just doesn't stop yelling. Pretty soon everyone starts shouting at Hughie to stop blowing up because he's wasting the rest of the 20 minutes. But it doesn't matter, because Aneesa and Logan end up as the Compromised Agents and Big T is getting sad at the prospect of potentially losing her new cuddle buddy.

The Challenge 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Elimination

TJ announces that while Aneesa has been medically DQed from the game, that doesn't let Logan off the hook, so he's still coming down into The Lair. CT and Berna do exactly what they said they'd do and vote Gabo down. And while TJ plays a joke on the cast by making it seem like the women aren't safe either, he confirms that it is indeed just a male elimination. Pretty straightforward, indeed.

Elimination challenge: Higher Assets. Players must solve a puzzle by climbing a tall rope to see the answer key high above them and memorizing the order of the shapes. Whoever replicates the puzzle correctly on the ground first, wins. We've already seen Logan do well with math while Gabo struggled, so Logan might have the upper hand here. And if Gabo is sincere about his body being "popcorn muscles," he might struggle with the multiple rope climbs.

Both men flip over their symbols on the ground first before scaling the rope, but Logan moves faster. He also reveals he's training to be a firefighter so he practices climbing ropes with just his hands and reaches the top before Gabo even starts climbing. Gabo finally makes it up to the key (proving his "popcorn muscles" are actually real!) but immediately has issues with memorizing the symbols. Logan finally calls for a check but isn't 100 percent right.

The Challenge Logan vs. Gabo on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Logan's arms start to get tired as he climbs back up to check his work, which gives Gabo a chance to catch up. Gabo finally finishes his puzzle but doesn't call for a check — he climbs back up the rope to check his own work instead. That's... pretty dumb! It's just a waste of time and gives Logan a chance to call for three different checks — but he's wrong each time. Logan has to climb up again while Gabo prays to his hero Mike "The Situation" on his first check, but he's also wrong. That gives Logan another shot to call for a check, and he finally gets it right, securing his win and sending Gabo home.

In a strange twist of fate, Logan does what Gabo said he would do and picks Nany as his new partner. Does this make Nany the No. 1 draft pick for the women now? Hughie is absolutely pissed because now he's partnered up with Emy, giving the vets another rookie-rookie target for next week. That means we should expect some major blow-ups from this new team; they are the definition of chaotic energy.

Challenger of the week: Logan for handling losing his partner with grace, taking initiative, and going into an elimination with no fear. Then to top it all off, he won the whole thing. This was a great episode for the rookie.

